Senior multi-sport athlete leads St. Thomas Aquinas girls to BCAA track championship

Kerrigan McGreevy is one of those rare athletes not often seen in this generation.
The senior from St. Thomas Aquinas is a dual sport athlete twice over. She competed at the BCAA Track and Field Championships at Dillard High on Friday as a distance runner, all the while still a member of the girls’ water polo team.
She is a legitimate four-sport athlete as she won the 1600, running a personal best 5:03.28, while edging seventh-grade sensation Christiana Coleman of Dillard. McGreevy finished her evening with a convincing victory in the 3200 (11:31.93).
“That was a pretty tight race,” said McGreevy. “On that home stretch she really kicked in. On the curve she took the outside and I had the advantage as it tired her out a little.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
I couldn’t tell if she was behind me until I saw her shadow. She was so little I couldn’t see her.”
McGreevy was on the school’s dive team in the fall and won the BCAA Cross Country Championships just weeks after joining the team and between time in the pool.
McGreevy was also the first leg of the Aquinas 4x800 relay team that finished second to Dillard.
Said McGreevy, “I’m just having so much fun.”
The St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ team dethroned Hallandale at the BCAA team champion with 155 points. Hallandale was second with 87 points. Piper was the boys champion with 97 points. Fort Lauderdale finished second with 74 points.
Jackson Marseille, a junior high jumper from Cardinal Gibbons, has the entire state of Florida and United States chasing him.
Marseille is the only boys’ high jumper in the state to record a jump 7 feet or higher. His jump of 7-1.75 at the Spartan Invitational at Miami Southridge on Feb. 23 is also the top jump in the country so far this season.
He won the event at the BCAA meet on Friday with a jump of 6-9.50. He failed at three attempts at 7-feet, one-half inch.
Marseille has been competing in the high jump for two years after giving it a shot in middle school.
“Videos and good coaching have helped me learn the event,” Marseille said. “I just wasn’t as explosive today to get over seven feet. It feels great to be a county champ.”
Demetris Dorceus of Fort Lauderdale was the first double winner of the day when he won the discus (152-3) and shot put (51-9.75). It was the third consecutive year the same athlete won both events. Milton Ingraham of Hallandale did so the previous two years.
Piper senior Cecil Powell became a double winner with a victory in the long jump (23-0.75) and followed that with a win the 400-meter run (48.46). Also a double winner for the Bengals was Sukeil Foucha in the 800 (1:54.68) and 1600 (4:24.40).
Jan’Taijah, a senior from Northeast, successfully defended her 400-meter title with a time of 52.1. It was her third straight win in the event.
Emelia Chatfield was a double winner for Aquinas in the 100 hurdles (13.61) and 300 hurdles (42.62).
Comments