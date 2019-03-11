Stoneman Douglas golf to be featured on TV

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High High School golf team will be one of the featured segments on Golf Channel’s Vantage Point on Wednesday. The one-hour show begins at 9 p.m.
The segment, hosted by former Monday Night Football and Olympics broadcaster Mike Tirico, will focus on the team’s recovery from the tragic school shooting that took place a little more than a year ago that took 17 lives and how golf has provided a positive outlet towards recovery.
In particular, the segment will focus in on 17-year-old Kody Finn, who survived the shooting, and his relationship with his golf teacher Barry Goldstein who was recently voted One Of America’s Top 25 Golf Teachers. Finn was an individual qualifier for the 2018 Class 3A state tournament after finishing tied for fourth in the Region 7-3A tournament. The junior finished 87th overall at the two-state state championship in Howey-at-the-Hills, carding a 36-over 180.
BASEBALL
▪ Belen 6, SLAM Academy 5: WP - Michael Rodriguez; SV - Alejandro Morales, 1.1 inn; 2 Ks; Christian Eiroa 2 for 3, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs; Armando Albert 1 for 2, 2B, RBI; Dorian Gonzalez 1 for 4, 2 R, RBI. BEL: 3-2
▪ Southwest 10, Sunset 3: Osmany Hernandez 3 RBIs; Eddie Sierra 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jordan Worley and Alex Pereira each 2-for-4; SV: Amaury Villalba 2 1/3 IN. SW 6-0.
▪ Miami Springs 6, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: WP Carlos Rey (2-0), 5 inn., 8Ks 3-4 3 RBI; Anthony Nunez 2-3, 2B, 3R. MS: 4-0
SOFTBALL
▪ Ransom Everglades 24, Everglades Prep 2: WP Abby Sekoff CG, 8Ks; Yasmina Haddad 3-4, 2B, 3B, 3R, 9 RBI; Vicky Muller-Kahle 2-2, 3R, 2 RBI; Abby Sekoff 1-1, 3R, RBI; Talia Berler 1-1, 3R; Sophie Leibowitz 1-2, R, RBI.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 41, Somerset Miramar 0: QB Sofia Mallardi 5-for-7 passing, 110 yds, 2TDs, 4 rushes, 82 yds, 3 interceptions, 2 returned for TDs; WR Tori Welch 5 receptions, 55 yds, 2TDs; Jenna Perez 3-for-5 60 yds TD
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. West Broward 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 27-25): CG: 4-1
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. SLAM Academy 3-1 (25-14 25-20 21-25 25-23): Alain Martinez 11 kills, 32 assists 19 digs; Erick Murillo 33 digs; Kevin Mena 17 kills 6 blocks; Ahmon Phillips 7 kills, 15 assists, 12 digs; Jahkary Fenn 8 kills, 5 blocks. HML: 7-0
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Ian Supra Memorial Tournament in Orlando:
▪ Gulliver Prep 9, Orlando Olympia 8 — Rene Peralta 3 goals, 3 assists, 3 steals; Bruno Rebessi 1 goal, 2 assists, 10 steals
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Orlando Dr. Phillips 9 — Rene Peralta 5 goals, 2 assists; Bruno Rebessi 4 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Kamal Kay-Ramos 12 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal; GP: 9-1
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Ian Supra Memorial Tournament in Orlando
▪ Sanford Seminole 11, Gulliver Prep 8 — Alissa Pascual 3 goals, 1 assist, 7 steals; Emily Miller 2 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; Milla Busso 2 goals, 1 assists, 3 steals.
▪ Gulliver Prep. 11, Orlando Dr. Phillips 9 — Alissa Pascual 6 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals; Kalei Ganser 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Emily Miller 2 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal; GP: 7-3.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Gulliver Prep 17, Killian 6: Dylan Parmenter 4 goals, 3 assists; Ricky Pierdant, Tanner Jenkins, Kyle Goldberg, Michael Politis, Ethan Vigdor and Max Fein 1 goal each.
