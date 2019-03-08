Dillard boys head to another state title after grinding out overtime win in semifinals

Dillard HS Deshawn Bartley (1) shoots the final foul shot in overtime to help secure a victory over Hillsborough HS in the 7A Boy’s Semi-Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Friday, March, 8, 2019. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com