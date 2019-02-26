Led by core of freshmen, Somerset Prep girls’ basketball completes state title defense

This particularly iteration of Somerset Prep, the most successful in the school’s short history, came together with an eye toward three girls’ eighth-grade seasons. Michiya Simmons, Zaria Blake and Mya Kone — three of the Hurricanes’ star freshmen this season — just wanted somewhere they could play varsity before they actually began high school, so they settled upon the North Lauderdale charter school because of a Florida High School Athletic Association rule allowing private and charter schools to place middle-school students on varsity teams.
Two years later, those three have already hoisted a pair of state championship trophies. Somerset Prep completed its defense of the Class 3A title Tuesday, cruising past Fort Myers Canterbury for a 75-44 win at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland with every member of the Hurricanes’ six-player roster chipping in.
Simmons ultimately was the one to help Somerset Prep (13-10) render most of the second half meaningless at George W. Jenkins Arena. The point guard started off just 3 of 10, then unloaded for 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the third quarter to turn a 37-28 halftime lead into a 57-33 edge entering the fourth quarter.
Simmons ultimately led all scorers with 28 points and fellow freshman guard Kourtnee Gilbert, who was not part of Somerset Prep’s title team last season, added another 16, buoyed by four three-pointers. Junior small forward Alexis Gibbs, the only upperclassman on the Hurricanes’ six-player roster, added another 11, while Kone grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and Blake led the team with six assists. Every player on the team scored at least six points.
Gilbert set the initial tone for Somerset Prep in the first quarter. She opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a three-pointer 1:07 in to give Somerset Prep a 3-2 lead. The Hurricanes never scored again as Gilbert drilled three three-pointers in the first quarter to give the Hurricanes a 21-14 lead.
After Somerset Prep blew out Orlando Christian Prep in the 3A semifinals Monday, coach JR McNabb predicted his team would shoot even better Tuesday against Canterbury (23-5) and the Hurricanes delivered. Somerset Prep went 7 of 15 from three-point range and finished 10 of 25 from beyond the arc.
In the second half, the Hurricanes feasted in transition. Somerset Prep forced the Warriors into 29 turnovers Monday, but the Cougars limited themselves to only six in the first half Tuesday. For the final 16 minutes, the Hurricanes turned up the pressure.
Canterbury committed 10 turnovers in the third quarter, which let Somerset Prep get out in transition. Eight of Simmons’ 10 third-quarter points came in transition, including four off Cougar turnovers. By the end of the period, the Hurricanes were well on their way to their second straight state championship.
