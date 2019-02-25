Somerset Prep girls’ basketball dons hard hats, then cruises back to state championship

As Orlando Christian Prep warmed up on one end of the court inside George W. Jenkins Arena, the six girls which comprise the roster for Somerset Prep strode out of the tunnel on the opposite side of the arena, a yellow hard hat affixed to each one of their heads.
They walked to the sideline on the same side of the court where the Warriors warmed up and neatly placed their six hard hats on six seats of their bench, then started warm-ups of their own.
The Hurricanes returned to Lakeland for the third straight year Monday knowing what to expect after winning the program’s first state title last year, so they put together another workmanlike performance at the RP Funding Center. A year after blowing out Orlando Christian Prep in the Class 3A championship, Somerset Prep breezed to another lopsided win against the Warriors, this time sending the Hurricanes into the state title game for the second straight season.
Somerset Prep, which spent much of the season playing with only five varsity players due to injury, never had much trouble with Orlando Christian Prep. With their blend of skill and athleticism, the Hurricanes (12-10) built a double-digit lead in less than six minutes despite a sloppy start of their own on the offensive end.
Somerset Prep shot only 37.5 percent from the field and 22.22 percent from three-point range — and even missed half their free-throw attempts — in the opening quarter. Only guard Kourtnee Gilbert made multiple shots for the always-shorthanded Hurricanes.
It didn’t matter. Against Somerset Prep’s length and athleticism, the Warriors (16-12) could muster even less. In the first quarter alone, the Hurricanes grabbed nine steals and blocked four shots on the way to a 16-3 lead. By halftime, Somerset Prep had 12 steals and six blocks, and led 34-7. A year after beating Orlando Christian Prep by 36 in the state championship, the Hurricanes put together a similar performance against the same opponent, just a round earlier.
This year, Somerset Prep will need to win one more game to bring a second 3A championship back to North Lauderdale. The Hurricanes advance to face Fort Myers Canterbury at 7 p.m. on Tuesday back at Jenkins Arena. Canterbury (23-4) fended off Tallahassee Florida A&M, 48-39, earlier Monday to secure its spot in the 3A title game.
And Somerset Prep will take the court for its title defense coming off a complete effort. Even with the sloppy first quarter, the Hurricanes finished at 47.8 percent from the field. They scored 34 points in the paint and 33 points off 29 Warrior turnovers. Point guard Michiya Simmons led the way for Somerset Prep with 17 points and six steals on 8-of-12 shooting, and Gilbert added 13 with five steals, making 3 of 8 from three-point range.
Both those guards — along with wings Mya Kone and Zaria Blake, who scored 12 — are only freshmen, yet Tuesday they’ll all have a chance to win their second state championship.
