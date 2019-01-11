Piper head football coach steps down after four years

Piper head football coach David Coleman announced on his Twitter account Thursday night that he is stepping down from his post, effective immediately.
Coleman has been the head coach at Piper for the past four seasons, leading the Bengals to a 26-18 record and three playoff berths in that span. Piper went 6-5 last season, ending the year with a regional quarterfinal loss to Plantation.
“The last four years have been great building the program,” Coleman wrote. “Sometimes things happen in life that are out of our control and we have to make move that are in our best interests. That’s what I’ve decided to do, I have to think about what’s best for me and my family.”
Coleman also wrote that, for the time being, he will continue teaching.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Christian 118, Northwest Christian 63: Sebastian Martinez 23pts 15rbs; Gonzalo Gonzalvo 19pts; Diego Rivera 15pts; Bastian Olea 12pts; Benjamin Mora 11pts 8rbs; Yamil Díaz 10pts
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver 67, LaSalle 31: GP: Doctor 23; Ka. Sanders 20; Alibhai 9; Kr. Sanders 7; Berman 5; Santoro 3; GP: 14-3
BOYS SOCCER
▪ Palmer Trinity 7, Somerset 2: Alberto Franceschi 2 goals, 1 assist; Jonathan Ludwig 2 goals; Marco Campiani 1 goal; Oscar Anzola-Schnell 1 goal; Luis Sosa 1 goal, 1 assist; Robert Bistry 1 assist; Nicolas Rey 1 assist; Hermo Lopez 1 assist; PT: 13-3-1
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 1, Pine Crest 1: CG-Frank Roig goal, Greg Priyen assist; CG: 6-2-4
▪ Varela 3, Palmetto 1: Alejandro Olivares 1 goal, 2 assists; Juan Valiente and Jhansel Abreu 1 goal each; Kordell Goldson 1 assist.
▪ University School 3, North Broward Prep 0: Joel Castellanos 2 goals, Sebastian Baredes 1 goal, Simon Mertnoff shutout; US: 11-0-2.
▪ Ferguson 7, Killian 3: Andy Melendez 2 goals, 3 assists; Karel Rodriguez 2 goals; Jonmichael Franceschi, Matthew Tang and Emmanuel Lafuente 1 goal each; FER: 12-3-1
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ Lourdes 3, Douglas 1: Mia Atrio 1 goal, 1 assist; Gracie De Arcos and Sophie McMillan 1 goal each; Lourdes: 12-0-1
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 4, Pine Crest 0: Sydney Polivka 2 goals; Amy Bidwill and Chloe Depenbrock 1 goal each; CG: 11-1-1.
▪ St. Brendan 2, Coral Shores 0: Jessica Botero and Emily Regalado 1 goal each; Bella Silar shutout; STB: 7-4-4.
▪ Miami Beach 2, Reagan 0: Victoria Berdun and Luisiana Morales 1 goal each.
Comments