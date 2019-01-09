Defense on display as St. Thomas, Cypress Bay boys soccer battle to a scoreless draw

Six consecutive boys’ soccer seasons have passed with unchanged results for the St. Thomas Aquinas soccer team.
Not since 2012-13 season had the Raiders completed an 80-minute match against Cypress Bay and celebrated a victory.
The Raiders got neither Wednesday as they battled the Lightning to a 0-0 draw in a non-district match at St. Thomas Aquinas High.
“It’s a draw and was our first game back after three weeks off,” St. Thomas coach John Walsh said. “They were in the same boat. The effort was there and big games in January are good to get ready for the playoffs.”
Overall Aquinas (11-0-3) recorded its 10th shutout of the season, while the Lightning (11-1-1)extended their unbeaten streak to seven games after a 3-0 loss to Monarch in December.
Neither Aquinas keeper Alexander Pearce nor Cypress Bay keeper Ryan Martinez was forced to make goal-stopping saves throughout the match.
Much of the play was a back and forth defensive battle between the final thirds. Aquinas lacked aggressive play on 50-50 balls in the first half and applied more pressure over the second 40 minutes. That was evident with four offside calls.
“The boys played well against good competition,” Cypress Bay coach Colin Ilgner. “I’m proud of the boys on how well the played after coming back from the break.
“We know from year to year this rivalry will back and forth. Both defenses were good as the teams came to play.”
Later in the match, Aquinas junior Terrance Wilder brought the ball down the right wing as he out-paced the Cypress Bay defense. His right-footed boot was on target, but Martinez was in place for the simple save.
The Lightning had a similar opportunity in the early minutes of the second half with an equal result. Senior Gustavo Curiel’s shot to the far post was stopped by Pearce for the no goal.
Combined the two teams had outscored their opponents 89-12 entering Wednesday, which indicated how challenged the defense were to hold each other scoreless.
