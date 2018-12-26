South Broward High names new football coach

Anthony Collins, who has plenty of football pedigree, has been named the new head football coach for South Broward High School.
Collins is the nephew of former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins running back Tony Collins and was also a member of Monsignor Pace’s 2003 state championship team before playing and graduating from Florida A&M.
He moved on as an assistant coach at Pace and has since coached as an assistant at Edison, Hallandale and most recently Piper High School under David Coleman. The school also announced that Buddy Brown, a long-time Bulldog who played there (83-86) and coached there in the 90s, will be the Assistant Head Coach.
“I’m very excited about these new additions,” said South Broward Athletic Director Boomer Bray. “We’re looking forward to bigger and better things for South Broward football on the horizon.”
