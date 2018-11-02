Here’s how the top area swimmers performed in the Class 4A regional and who’s going to state

A veteran and rookie highlighted the Region 4-4A swimming championships at Boca Raton High on Thursday.
The was no doubt that senior Kathleen Golding of Cooper City would continue her career long dominance, but who figured Palmetto High freshman Kyle Korvick would excel the way he did.
Golding, who will swim at the University of Florida next year, easily won the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:02.97) and the 100-yard-freestyle (51.81). She was a defending regional champ in both events
She is also the defending state champ in the 200-IM (2:01.67), while finishing second in the 100-free (50.86). Golding was also the third leg on the winning 200-Medley Relay (1:49.66) and the anchor leg on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.79).
“I’m really relieved that I’m going to states and focus on that,” said Golding. “I’m kind of sad that this was my last regional. It’s kind of surreal.
Korvick cemented his place at the state meet with victories in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. His times of 46.46 and 1:43.17 respectively were also personal bests of his short high school career.
“He’s a great kid and does everything we ask of him,” said Palmetto coach David Booher. “He trains hard, is a team player and can swim anything. He’s just an amazing swimmer.”
Korvick also the anchored both freestyle relays, the 200 (1:29.92) and the 400 (3:12.31)
Cypress Bay was both the boys’ and girls’ team champions for the fourth consecutive year.
All winners were guaranteed qualifiers at the state meet at Sailfish Splash Water Park and Aquatics Center in Stuart on Nov. 10.
Gaby Banks of Cypress Bay proved she’s the top sprinter in South Florida finishing with a season best 24.23 in the 50-yard freestyle, while Robert Wilson Cooper City swam his best time of the year to win the 50-yard freestyle at 22.25.
Banks previous top time coming into the regional meet was 23.97.
Mallory Schleicher of Cooper City was a double winner with victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.14) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.05). Both times were season bests.
Roberto Valdes of Palmetto successfully defended his region title in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:39.37. Anelis Roque of Ferguson won the girls 100-yard butterfly (57.50) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.47).
Also, a double winner was Jose Hermida of Coral Reef in the 100-fly (52.55) and 100-breast (1:00.15).
Cypress Bay junior Diego Machado was not entered in Thursday regional finals as he was disqualified at districts. He had the best time in Broward in the 100-yard (46.74) and 200-yard (1:41.81) freestyle events
Boys team scores (Top 5): Cypress Bay 361, Palmetto 277, Cooper City 237, Coral Reef 197, Columbus 148.
Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: 1. Cypress Bay 1:39.89; 2. Palmetto 1:40.40; 3. Cooper City 1:41.58; 200 Freestyle: 1. Korvick (PAL) 1:43.17; 2. D’Avi (CB) 1:43.89; 3. Bucaro (CB) 1:44.14; 200 Individual Medley: 1. Bono (CR) 1:56.98; 2. Rojas (VAR) 1:59.83; 3. Liraz (CB) 1:59.86; 50 Freestyle: 1. Wilson (CC) 22.25; 2. Lopez (W) 22.27, Fedotov (MB) 22.27; 100 Fly: 1. Hermida (CR) 52.55; 2. Torres (BRAD) 53.06; 3. Velazquez (COL) 53.62; 100 Freestyle: 1. Korvick (PAL) 46.46; 2. Wienants (PAL) 48.18; 3. Wilson (CC) 48.48; 500 Freestyle: 1. Valdes (PAL) 4:39.37; 2. Vargas (SWM) 4:41.34; 3. Bucaro (CB) 4:42.33; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Palmetto 1:29.92; 2. Cypress Bay 1:30.86; 3. Coral Reef 1:30.97; 100 Back: 1. Diaz (W) 53.30; 2. Torres (BRAD) 53.14; 3. D’Avi (CB) 53.37; 100 Breast: 1. Hermida (CR) 1:00.15; 2. Roman (CC) 1:00.69; 3. Valdes (PAL) 1:00.98; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Palmetto 3:12.31; 2. Cypress Bay 3:14.97; 3. Cooper City 3:18.81; Diving: 1. Flowers (CC) 478.95.
Girls team scores (Top 5): Cypress Bay 413, Cooper City 384, Coral Reef 206, Palmetto 196, Hialeah Gardens 162.
Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: 1. Cooper City 1:49.66; 2. Cypress Bay 1:50.93; 3. Hialeah Gardens 1:52.23; 200 Freestyle: 1. Schleicher (CC) 1:54.14; 2. Lane (CB) 1:55.94; 3. Koch (CB) 1:57.95; 200 Individual Medley: 1. K Golding (CC) 2:02.97; 2. Strohmeier (PAL) 2:07.81; 3. M. Golding (CC) 2:09.21; 50 Freestyle: 1. Banks (CB) 24.23; 2. Capalbo (CB) 24.58; 3. Gonzalez (HIA) 24.68; 100 Fly: 1. Roque (FER) 57.50; 2. Gonzalez (HIA) 59.27; 3. Coffey (WB) 59.46; 100 Freestyle: 1. K. Golding (CC) 51.81; 2. Lane (CB) 53.60; 3. Capalbo (53.62; 500 Freestyle: 1. Schleicher (CC) 5:03.05; 2. Acevedo (EVER) 5:11.43; 3. Amon (CB) 5:14.39; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cypress Bay 1:40.01; 2. Cooper City 1:43.43; 3. Coral Reef 1:45.22; 100 Back: 1. Roque (FER) 57.47; 2. Koch (CB) 59.74; 3. Coughlin (CC) 1:00.70; 100 Breast: 1. Rodriguez (HG) 1:04.58; 2. M. Golding (CC) 1:07.23; 3. Strohmeier (PAL) 1:07.84; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Cooper /city 3:35.79; 2. Cypress Bay 3:40.92; 3. Palmetto 3:43.34; Diving: 1. Egert (W) 391.90; 2. Grave (CC) 296.90.
