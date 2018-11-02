Gibbons heads into playoffs on eight-game win streak after shutting out McArthur

Cardinal Gibbons and McArthur entered Friday’s meeting as district champions.
Only one left with a winning streak.
Gibbons extended its streak to eight consecutive games following a 21-0 victory at McArthur High on Friday. The game was called with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter due to inclement weather.
With the loss, the Mustangs had their nine-game winning streak snapped, preventing them from becoming the first Broward football team to have a 1-9 season (2017) sandwiched by a pair of 10-0 seasons.
During the Chiefs’ eight-game winning streak they have outscored their opponent 252-62.
Senior running back Vincent Davis rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns, including a 4-yard score midway through the final quarter to clinch the game for the Chiefs (8-2).
James Donovan returned a blocked punt 12 yards for Gibbons’ second touchdown just 23 seconds into the second half for a 14-0 lead.
One play prior to the blocked punt, McArthur quarterback T.J. Smith just missed on a 79-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Hart. It would have potentially tied the score at 7-7
McArthur (9-1) was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season, even though the Mustangs got inside the Chiefs’ 20 twice.
Gibbons had a great opportunity to double its first half lead to 14 points, but Tajae Davis’ 1-yard plunge up the middle was stopped by the McArthur D-line as the half ended.
Gibbons scored on its first possession of the game, driving 62 yards on 10 plays with Davis scoring from 13 yards out for the 7-0 lead.
The game was the first regular-season meeting between the two schools. They did play in a post-season game in the Turkey Bowl in 1985 with McArthur winning 27-14.
McArthur senior quarterback T.J. Smith was held to 121 yards and no touchdowns. He has entered the game throwing for 1,765 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Gibbons defense pressured Smith all night, sacking him seven times, two by senior linebacker Trevis Robinson on back-to-back plays in the third quarter.
Comments