McArthur clinches district title, remains undefeated and has a chance to make history

The McArthur High football team is on the verge of something special.

In the last half century, never has a high school football team from Broward County been on the doorstep of such a high, a low and back to a high again. It’s an opportunity that has inched closer to reality for the Mustangs.

Not only did McArthur clinch the District 15-7A title with a 61-15 victory over Cooper City on Thursday, they inched closer to an undefeated regular season.

The Mustangs improved to 8-0 and 5-0 in district play just a year removed from a 1-9 season. A year prior, McArthur finished the regular season 10-0. The Mustangs are the only public school in Broward that is still undefeated.

If they can win their final two regular-season games, next week at Boyd Anderson and the finale at home against Cardinal Gibbons, they would become the first team to sandwich a one-win season with a pair of undefeated regular seasons.

“Our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job with these kids,” McArthur coach Pierre Senatus said. “The kids have bought in into what we are doing with the talented pieces we have on the roster.”

McArthur Junior quarterback T.J. Smith threw four touchdowns passes, with three coming in the second half.

Cooper City, which had won three of its last four games, fell to 3-5 and 3-1 in district.

Smith has played a pivotal role in the Mustangs turnaround with 1,420 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions entering Thursday’s game.

Five players have been his primary targets, including senior Kelvin Taylor with 23 receptions for 387 yards and senior Billy Pierre, who has eight of his 13 catches for touchdowns.

Smith connected with Kamary Joseph for two touchdowns of 46 and 7 yards. Smith’s other scoring passes went to Kam Stafford for 59 yards that gave McArthur a 21-7 halftime lead and a 45-yard scoring strike to Pierre three plays into the third quarter.

“Quietly we have one of the best receiving corps in the county,” Senatus said. “We’re looking toward a great future. We challenged our self in the off season ands we have seen a tremendous difference.”

Cooper City’s quarterback Jack O’Malley had a pair of touchdown passes. Both went to Braden Long for 24 yards in the second quarter and 65 yards in the third quarter.

McArthur has now outscored its opponents this season 314-103. Last year the Mustangs were outscored 165-329 last season.