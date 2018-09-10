Miami Dolphins honor Stoneman Douglas, Aaron Feis in home opener

The Miami Dolphins named Stoneman Douglas assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who was one of 17 people killed during the Feb. 14 shooting at the Parkland high school, as their 2018 George Smith Coach of the Year. The Dolphins recognized him during a timeout in the third quarter of their 27-20 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
“If you knew him, you would appreciate that he got that award because he really was a great man, mentor, friend and dad,” Stoneman Douglas coach Willis May said. “For him to get the award was definitely an honor and well deserved. Anybody who knew Coach Feis loved him. We miss him every day and we’re very happy for him, his family and all the MSD family.”
The Dolphins also had the Douglas football team on the field for pre-game introductions.
“Our kids had a blast,” May said. “To be on the field pregame, I saw mouths dropped. Everybody was just in awe and they were just incredibly touched. What a wonderful day for our kids and our program and we had a blast. We loved it and we can’t thank the Miami Dolphins enough for everything they’ve done for us since February 14th. We want to say thank you and how much we appreciate it and what they’ve done for our kids, it’s amazing.”
The gesture came two days after Douglas played its first regular-season home game since the shooting. The Eagles defeated South Broward 23-6.
Central drops thriller in D.C.
The Central Rockets fought and fought and fought in their nationally ranked game against St. John’s on Saturday in Washington D.C.
But after five overtime periods, that fight ultimately came to an end with Central on the losing end 37-34. The Rockets (2-1) trailed 24-13 in the fourth quarter before scoring 11 unanswered points to close out regulation to force overtime.
Then things got interesting. Central running back Lexington Joseph scored a 6-yard touchdown in the first overtime period to take a 31-24 lead. St. John’s responded with a touchdown pass to keep the game going.
The next three overtime periods came up empty before the decisive fifth extra period. Central, which opened the period on offense, had to settle for a 30-yard field goal that briefly put the Rockets up 34-31. When St. John’s got the ball on its 25-yard line, it sealed the victory when quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava found Rakim Jarrett for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Central, which opened the season with wins over Cardinal Gibbons (48-21) and Booker T. Washington (41-5), will face Edison on Friday at Traz Powell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
