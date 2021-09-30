South Plantation volleyball is 12-1. Belen Jesuit golf sets school mark. Plus more results

Volleyball is big on the west coast of the United States, especially in California and Hawaii.

At South Plantation High School, some of that Hawaiian volleyball influence is rubbing off on the Paladins’ volleyball program.

Four freshmen start on the varsity team. They are libero Cyan Long, right side Leah Lowe, middle Mia Rees and outside hitter Elena Lam, whose parents coach the team.

Audie & Tania Lam have been coaching South Plantation 11 years. In 2014, they also formed the SoFLO Volleyball Academy, a club traveling program based in Plantation, where those four freshmen play, too.

The fruits of their labor are starting to pay off at the club and high school levels.

South Plantation has a legit chance of winning districts this season, a first in the Lam regime.

The Paladins were district runners-up last season. In 2018, they qualified for regionals as a district runner-up. That’s the closest to hoisting a district trophy.

South Plantation’s district this season changed with Fort Lauderdale, Monarch, South Broward and Western in the mix. The Paladins has already beaten three of them, so far.

The Lams are from Hawaii, and Coach Tania Lam hails from a respected volleyball family.

She excelled in volleyball in high school in Hawaii, finishing high school in Colorado. She then played volleyball at NCAA Division I UC-Santa Barbara. Her sister, Twaila Yamashita, competed for Hawaii Pacific and is a SoFLO coach, who coached the Paladins’ freshmen. Their sister, Nalani Yamashita, played for the University of Hawaii, which reached the NCAA Division I Final 4 and later helped coach UC-Santa Barbara to the Elite 8.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Their mom Mili, dad and grandma coached volleyball in Hawaii. Mili also coaches at SoFLO, and Audie is a former basketball player who Tania met in college.

South Plantation is currently 12-1 with that freshmen fab four and more standouts, i.e. Yanielys Alvarez, Heidi Carralero, Madelyn Morales, Jessica Rodriguez, Tyra Smith and Nathaly Taylor.

The South Plantation girls’ volleyball team. Photo Courtesy South Plantation Volleyball

The Paladins beat Pembroke Pines Charter, Monarch, Northeast, Western, Nova, West Broward, Deerfield Beach, Taravella, Flanagan, Cooper City, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood Hills. Their lone loss to Coral Springs Charter in four sets.

More volleyball

Florida Christian d. Doral Academy 13-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 17-15: Frances Vinuela 14 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Mikaela King 14 kills, 16 digs, 6 service points; Sophia Valle 25 digs, 6 points, 2 aces; Paris Vinuela 8 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs.

Lourdes d. Ransom Everglades 25-14, 25-21, 25-20: RE: Mia Jean Claude 5 kills, 8 service points, 2 aces; Juju Simoes 3 kills; Juliana Perez 2 kills, 2 digs.

St. Brendan d. Carrollton 3 sets to 0: Leah Trimino 11 aces, 10 digs; Bela Lopez-Viega 10 kills; Allison Ibarria 20 assists; Emely Lopez 5 blocks, 5 kills.

Golf

The Belen Jesuit boys’ golf team set a school record with a team score 292 (8-over) to finish third of 16 teams at the South Florida PGA East Coast High School Championship at Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton.

Photo Courtesy Belen Golf

Freshman Lorenzo Rodríguez led the Wolverines at 68 (3-under with five birdies) to tie for second in a field of 80 golfers. Teammates Sebastian Barcia 73 (2-over) and Adrián Rodríguez 74 (3-over) 74 finished in the Top 20.

More golf

BOYS: Florida Christian 161, Westminster Christian 178, Riviera Prep inc. at The Biltmore (Par 35): Top scorers: Alexander Dalmau (RP) 32; Nicholas Prieto (FC) 33; Joseph Fernandez (FC) 41; Bradley Garcia (FC) 42; Raines Knight (WC) 43; Conner Coulson (WC) 44; John Mendia (FC) 45; Alexander Dalmau 32(Riviera Prep-Individual). FC (5-1-1).

BOYS: Miami Country Day 155, Ransom Everglades 158 at Miami Shores GC (Par 35): Matthew Yamin (MCD) 36; Nick Viana (RE) 38; Jesse Hellring (RE) 39; Kobe Lopez (RE) 39; Samuel Netkin (MCD) 39.

Tennis

A USA Tennis Tour Series event is Friday-Sunday at J.D. Redd Park in Homestead.

The tournament -- via SpotSports, USA TennisTour, Global Tennis Tour -- will allow players to complete who normally don’t have this opportunity.

Divisions are: Women’s Singles and Women’s doubles WTAOpen, Pre Wildcard Event, Men’s Open and Girls 18-and-under.

Registration ends Friday.

Visit: https://app.universaltennis.com/events/63262.

Basketball

The 44th annual Highlands Christian Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament is December 2-4.

A tournament running that many years is quite the accomplishment.

The 44th version, partially sponsored by Under Armour and BSN Sports, features a solid field, including West Palm Beach-Berean Christian, Cardinal Gibbons, host Highlands Christian, Jupiter Christian, Pine Crest, Boca Raton-Pope John Paul II, Boca Raton-St Andrew’s, St. Thomas Aquinas.

This is a winner advance format with a losers bracket. All teams play three games, establishing first through eighth place.

Games are at 4, 5:30, 7, and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 3, 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The school is at 501 NE 48th St. in Pompano Beach.

Submit results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results, top performers and stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.