Farris of Cardinal Gibbons and Jean of Northwestern excel. Plus, Heritage volleyball and more

Isaiah Farris of the Cardinal Gibbons football team had a big game last week.

A senior, he is a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back and kick returner. Someone to keep an eye on.

On the other side of the ball, Andy Jean was impressive for Miami Northwestern.

Jean, a junior, is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver.

Each (noted below) helped lead their respective team to victory.

In volleyball, American Heritage (Plantation) won a close battle with Doral Academy. The Patriots won the first two games. Doral answered with two wins to force a winner-take-all, fifth and final game.

Football

Cardinal Gibbons 40, (West Palm Beach) Cardinal Newman 14: Isaiah Farris intercepted a pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown. He also scored on a kickoff return and helped make three tackles. Other Top Performers: OFFENSE: Dylan Rizk 13-25 passing for 224 yards, rushed for 60 yards on 6 carries. Kamari Moulton 11 carries for 91 yards; Gabe Morgan 3 receptions for 79 yards. DEFENSE: Mason Thomas 3 Tackles (2A/1S); Tray Brown 3 Tackles (3A).

Carol City 40, Goleman 36: CC Total Offense: 537 yds (4 passing TD, 1 rushing TD). Passing: Maxwell Civil 3-5 for 14 yds; Dominiq Ponder 17-23 for 386 yds. Receiving: Malik Pownall 6 catches for 158 yds & 2 TD; Amari Lee 7 catches for 120 yds & 1 TD; Deandre Tamerez 2 catches for 82 yds & 1 TD; Aron Fields 1 catch for 4 yds; Javin Pownall 1 catch for 10 yds; Jeff Virgille 1 catch for 12 yds; Lemme Faulk 1 catch for 4 yds. Rushing: Dominic Ponder 8 carries for 46 yds; Lemme Faulk 7 carries for 54 yds; Heaven Brown 3 for 37 yds. CC 1-0.

For Goleman, Avari Marshall had 287 all-purpose yards (120 rushing, 90 kick return, 18 punt return, 9 receiving, 1 TD). Marshall also totaled 10 tackles (7 solo, 3 assist). Jamal Joseph rushed for 123 yards and scored, and Jose Hernandez scored on a run and threw a touchdown pass to Keith Bellot. Gole 0-2.

LaSalle 8, Belen Jesuit 7: Belen’s Top Performers: Gavench Marcelin (DE) 8 Tackles (4 TFL), 1 Sack, 3 QB Pressures. Davion Dixon (DT) 5 Tackles (1.5 TFL), 1 Sack, 4 QB Pressures. Luis Conseugra (DB) 3 Tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU; Robby Lizama (WR) 4 Catches for 74 Yards.

Miami Northwestern 24, Booker T. Washington 22: Top Performers: Taron Dickens 25 for 37 for 273 yards & 3 TD, 6 rushes for 43 yards. Daverick Jenkins 5 receptions for 79 yards. Andy Jean 8 receptions for 108 yards & 3 TD. Adrian Harris 2 receptions for 21 yards. Cornell Mims 2 receptions for 9 yards. Jamari Ford 5 receptions for 56 yards, 6 carries for 4 yards.

North Broward Prep 31, Archbishop McCarthy 12: Deandre Desinor 22 TD Yd Run (Christian Dohler Kick); Dylan Taylor 3 Yd TD Pass From Joseph Griseta (C.Dohler Kick); Deandre Desinor 43 TD Yd Pass From Joseph Griseta (C.Dohler Kick); Joseph Griseta 3 Yd TD Run (C.Dohler Kick); Reese Block 24 Yd FG.

QB J.Griseta 4 for 7 for 74 yards and 2 TD; D.Taylor 5 Tackles (1 TFL) and 56-Yard Punt Return; A.Tuovinenn 5 Tackles (1 Assist, 1 Sack, 2 TFL); C.Dohler 62-Yard Punt.

(Orange Park) Oak Leaf 40, Carol City 30: CC Total Offense: 456 yds (Passing 273 yds, Rushing 183 yds). Passing: Dominiq Ponder 10-15 for 173 yds & 2 TD, 4 carries for 2 yds & 1 TD; Maxwell Civill 10-11 for 100 yds, 3 carries for 43 yds. Rushing: Lemme Faulk 20 for 113 yds & TD; Heaven Brown 7 for 25 yds. Receiving: Lemme Faulk 3 for 49 yds & TD; Malik Pownall 3 for 94 yds & TD; Jamar Decius 5 for 35 yds; Javin Pownall 2 for 24 yds; Naseem Civil 3 for 48 yds; Deandre Tamerez 1 for10 yds; Amari Lee 3 for 13. CC1-1.

Somerset (Pembroke Pines) 23, North Broward Prep 21: For NBP, D.Desinor had 120 yards and a TD on 13 carries, scoring on a 81-yard run in the fourth quarter to make things close. Jacob Tannenbaum scored on a fumble return, and Aaro Tuovinenn scored on an interception return.

Ransom Everglades 49, Archbishop Carroll 12: RE 1-0, AC 1-1.

Varela 20, Sunset 12: Var 1-0, Sun 0-2.

Volleyball

American Heritage (Plantation) d. Doral Academy: 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 10-25, 15-9: Noelle Crichton 25 assists, 7 digs; Katie Denning 14 kills, 7 blocks; Tameary Wardlaw 10 kills, 7 digs. AH 2-4.

Colonial Christian d, Palm Glades 25-10, 25-9, 25-12: Adrianna Haponuk 11 points, 6 assists; Tori Mar-Yuen 6 kills; Caitlyn Campbell 7 assists; Emily Friman 16 points; Michelle Loynaz 5 points, 4 serve returns. CC 1-1.

Florida Christian d. La Salle 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19: Sophia Valle 20 service points, 4 aces, 11 digs; Mikaela King 14 kills, 16 digs, 10 points, 3 aces; Joie Diaz 23 assists, 12 digs, 12 points, 2 aces. FC 4-1.

True North Classical Academy d. iMater 25-19, 25-14, 18-25, 26-24: Sofia Pardo 11 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs, Samantha Rodriguez 13 kills, 6 digs, 9 aces; Bianca Gomez 36 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs. TN 4-0.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

