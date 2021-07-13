More South Florida natives are getting picked on Day 3 of MLB draft. Follow along here

South Florida hit 10 drafted players early Tuesday on the final day of the 2021 MLB draft when Michael Rothenberg headed to the Detroit Tigers with third pick in the 12th round of the draft.

Rothenberg, who starred at Pine Crest before spending four years as a catcher for the Duke Blue Devils, was the No. 345 overall pick in the draft and the and the third college catcher from the Miami metropolitan area to get picked this week.

One other South Floridian ranks among MLB.com’s best-available prospects for Day 3 of the MLB draft: Calvary Christian Academy catcher Rene Lastres is still on the board and could be the fifth Calvary Christian alumnus drafted this year. Devin Futrell, a pitcher from Plantation American Heritage, was also a pre-draft top-250 prospect, but indicated Tuesday he’ll go play for the Vanderbilt Commodores, which means it’s unlikely he’ll be drafted Tuesday.

South Florida draft recap

Round 1, Pick 13: RHP Andrew Painter, Calvary Christian Academy, Phillies

Painter was the first and only South Floridian picked in the first round Sunday after he won the Gatorade Player of the Year award for Florida and posted a 0.38 ERA as a senior for Calvary Christian. The 6-7 pitcher is committed to the Florida Gators, but unlikely to actually wind up in Gainesville after going in the top 15.

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick 4: C Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (Gulliver Prep), Diamondbacks

Del Castillo began the year as the No. 4 prospect in the draft, but slipped to No. 42 in the pre-draft rankings after an underwhelming third season with the Miami Hurricanes in 2021. His tumble lasted even longer in the actual draft with the Arizona Diamondbacks landing the catcher with the No. 67 overall pick in the draft. Del Castillo was the first Miami-Dade County native picked in the 2021 draft.

Round 4, Pick 6: SS Alex Ulloa, Calvary Christian Academy, Astros

Ulloa is the second of potentially five former Eagles to be picked on the first two days of the draft. The Houston Astros took the shortstop with the No. 117 overall pick. The infielder, who’s committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, was a first-team Broward All-County selection by the Miami Herald this year after he batted .483 with six home runs in 21 games.

Saint Thomas Aquinas HS Caleb Roberts (7) hits a triple and drives in runs in the fifth inning as they play Sarasota HS in the Class 8A in the FHSSA Baseball State Championships in Fort Myers, Florida, June 2, 2018. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Round 5, Pick 6: C Caleb Roberts, North Carolina (St. Thomas Aquinas), Diamondbacks

Roberts batted .270 with a .918 on-base-plus slugging percentage for the North Carolina Tar Heels this year and is now headed to the Diamondbacks with the No. 138 overall pick. While Roberts primarily played the outfield with North Carolina, MLB announced him at the draft as a catcher, which is the position he primarily played in high school for St. Thomas Aquinas.

Round 5, Pick 10: RHP Christian Scott, Florida (Calvary Christian Academy), Mets

Calvary Christian continues to dominate the first two days of the draft for South Florida. Scott, who wrapped up his career with the Eagles in 2018, is headed to the Mets with the No. 142 overall pick after playing three years for the Gators. Scott was primarily a relief pitcher throughout his career at Florida, posting a 3.00 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 54 innings this year.

Irv Carter, photographed in 2019, is one of the top high school pitchers in the 2021 MLB draft. ILLUMINATED_IMAGING_INC

Round 5, Pick 20: RHP Irv Carter, Calvary Christian Academy, Blue Jays

Four former Eagles are off the board in the first five rounds after the Toronto Blue Jays picked Carter with the No. 152 overall pick. The pitcher slid a little bit before landing with the Blue Jays in the fifth round. Carter, who’s committed to the hometown Hurricanes, was a first-team all-county selection after putting up a 1.87 ERA in 10 appearances this year.

Round 6, Pick 15: RHP Carlos Rodriguez, JUCO Florida SouthWestern State College (Miami Christian), Brewers

After going undrafted in the shortened 2020 draft, Rodriguez lands in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, No. 177 overall to the Milwaukee Brewers. After posting a 0.67 ERA in his shortened senior season, Rodriguez headed to junior college so he could reenter the draft in 2021 and logged a 2.11 ERA in 47 innings for Florida SouthWestern State to get picked on the second day of the draft.

Round 8, Pick 6: 3B Gavin Conticello, Stoneman Douglas, Diamondbacks

Conticello was the veteran leader for a Stoneman Douglas team loaded with underclassmen, helping the Eagles win a state title and finish in the top five of MaxPreps’ national rankings. The third baseman, who is committed to the USF Bulls, was a second-team All-County selection by the Herald after batting .351 with eight doubles and two home runs, and is now the No. 228 pick in the draft.

Round 9, Pick 29: LHP Alex Ayala Jr., JUCO Florida SouthWestern State College (Brito), Rays

Like Rodriguez, Ayala went undrafted in the shortened 2020 draft, so he headed to Fort Myers for a year at a JUCO and is now a second-day selection by the Tampa Bay Rays. Ayala didn’t give up a run in his abbreviated senior season at Brito in 2020, then posted a 3.53 ERA as a freshman for the Buccaneers to get drafted No. 281 overall.

Round 12, Pick 3: C Michael Rothenberg, Duke (Pine Crest), Tigers

Rothenberg was the first South Floridian picked on Day 3 of the draft Tuesday, heading to the Detroit Tigers with the No. 345 overall pick. The switch-hitting catcher batted .251 for the Duke Blue Devils this year.