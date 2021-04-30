Hayaat Kay-Ramos of Gulliver Prep and Lindsey Weingard of Krop earn state academic honors

The FHSAA announced the 27th annual Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, a recognition program that honors 24 high school graduating student athletes who excel in athletics and academics.

Making the FHSAA Academic All-State Team earns a $1,700 scholarship for each of the 12 male and 12 female winners. The overall winners (one male and one female) will be announced in June, and they receive an additional $4,600.

The selection committee received applications from 59 male nominees and 72 female nominees across the state. Each nominee was evaluated on their athletic participation, academic record, extracurricular activities, community service and essay.

Locals chosen to the academic all-state team:

Hayaat Kay-Ramos of Gulliver Prep and Lindsey Weingard of Krop.

Hayaat Kay-Ramos (Gulliver Prep) owns a 4.0 GPA and ranks in the top of his class. He lettered swimming and diving and water polo all four years of high school and was named to the All-Dade Water Polo Second Team in 2019.

Hayaat is a member of National Business Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Cum Laude Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa, Chinese Honor Society and has more than 500 community service hours. He is the son of Zeinab and Olukayode Ramos and plans on studying business analytics and economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts this fall.

Lindsey Weingard (Krop) owns a 3.98 GPA and is in the top 1% of her senior class of over 500 students. The National Hispanic Merit Scholar lettered in three sports (basketball, flag football, and bowling). Lindsey eclipsed more than 1,500 career points in basketball and was named to Miami Herald’s All-Dade Flag Football Second Team and All-Dade Bowling First Team.

She served as president of the Technology Student Association and was a member of Interclub Community Council and National Honor Society. Lindsey has earned more than 600 community service hours. She is the daughter of Joshua and Lizette Weingard and plans on studying engineering at college in the fall.

Edison flag football

The Edison flag football team beat Southridge 19-14. Quarterback Lonesha Howell, who scored twice on runs, threw a touchdown pass to Alexandria Harris.

Samarra Howard and Sarley Joseph applied huge pressure on the Southridge passer, and senior Ronisha Gibbs sealed the game with an interception to thwart Southridge’s final drive.

State basketball honors

The Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (FABC) and Source Hoops presented the 2020-2021 Boys’ Class 4A All-State Teams.

Including three from Broward County, 15 players (first team, second team, third team) represented the best of the best for schools that participate in Class 4A.

Those players were selected based on in-person evaluations, a review of all-area teams selected by media from around the state and recognition from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Earnest Ross, 6-8 Sr, Alachua Santa Fe; Dallan Coleman, 6-4 Sr, Callahan West Nassau; Amen Thompson, 6-5 Jr, Pine Crest; Ausar Thompson, 6-5 Jr, Pine Crest; Jace Carter, 6-5 Sr, Titusville Astronaut.

SECOND TEAM

Jarveil Gainey, 6-4 Sr, Gainesville Eastside; Bobby Crouch, 6-0 Sr, Jacksonville Bolles; Isaiah Gaines, 6-7 Sr, Pensacola HS; Justin Abson, 6-8 Jr, North Broward Prep; Oteman Delancey, 6-4 Sr, St. Petersburg Lakewood.

THIRD TEAM

Jacob Dunlow, 6-9 Sr, Hudson; Ja’Kobe Williams, 6-2 Sr, Jacksonville Paxon; Ny’keem Gainer, 6-3 Jr, Marianna; Jared Berry, 5-10 Jr, Orlando Lake Highland Prep; Malik Stovall, 5-10 Sr, Panama City Rutherford.

Boys’ volleyball

District Championship: iMater d. Hialeah High 25-13, 27-25, 25-23: Eduardo Hernandez 1 ace, 12 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs; Gabriel Davila-Campos 16 receptions, 12 digs; Jordan Chevalier 3 aces, 8 kills, 19 assists, 15 digs; Jose Avila 5 kills, 19 assists, 1 dig; Marlon Medina 2 ace, 13 kills, 23 digs.

District Semifinal: iMater d. Northwestern 25-10, 25-15, 25-19: Eduardo Hernandez 6 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs; Jordan Chevalier 5 aces, 6 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs; Jose Avila 5 aces, 3 kills, 12 assists; Marlon Medina 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 dig.

District Championship: Krop d. ATM 25-19, 27-25, 25-15: The Lightning will play the winner of Hialeah-Miami Lakes and Hialeah Educational Academy in the next round.

District Championship: Cardinal Gibbons d. Pine Crest 25-20, 25-21, 25-17: Thiago Zamprogno 12 kills, 3 blocks, 2 service points, 2 aces, 1 dig.

Softball

Doral Academy 15, Lourdes: WP Alyssa Zabala 3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K; KC Machado 2-2, 4 RBI; Amanda Ramirez 2-2.

Boys’ volleyball all-star game

The Miami Dade Boys’ Volleyball All Star Game is May 21 at iMater Academy.

The North will spotlight players from districts 23-27, and The South will feature players from districts 28-32

Each coach can nominate 1-2 players (or more) and two 15-player rosters will be selected for the game.

Limited amount spectators will be allowed to attend. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

The event is being organized by iMater coach Daniel Benitez. Coaches can email him at:

dbenitez@imater.org.

