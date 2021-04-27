Edison and Krop flag football teams win district titles, and Riviera Prep baseball sets mark

With an outstanding defensive effort, the Krop girls’ flag football team beat Cooper City 19-0 to win the District 14-2A Championship.

In the district tournament, Krop out scored its three opponents 70-0.

In the finals, Krop’s defense totaled four interceptions, including two from Alionna Chapel, one from Lindsey Weingard (who scored on a Pick 6) and one from Mai Lisa Atis.

Emmy Mills also had an incredible fumble recovery by stepping in front of a Cooper City player who was being pitched the ball and returned it to the 4-yard line. Izabella Romeo was outstanding as rusher with strong pressure and multiple sacks.

Top Performers: Lindsey Weingard (15 for 26 for 157 yards, 1 run for 4 yards, a TD, 1 defensive interception (Pick 6), 2 TDs total, 4 flag pulls, 2 batted balls at line of scrimmage); Mai Lisa Atis (8 receptions for 81 yards, 1 defensive interception, 4 flag pulls); Emmy Mills (4 receptions for 41 yards, 1 run for 1 yard, a TD, 1 fumble recovery, 4 flag pulls); Alionna Chapel (1 reception for 20 yards, 2 defensive interceptions, 3 flag pulls); Jiharle Salvador (2 receptions for 10 yards); Izabella Romeo (3 flag pulls, including 2 sacks); Sagine Atis (2 flag pulls); Brooke Couri (1 reception for 5 yards); Alyssa Marquez (4 flag pulls).

Edison flag football

Lonesha Howell threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns as Edison won a district title by beating Central 19-0 in a district championship game.

Alexandria Harris caught two touchdown passes and Carole Cadet one. Samarra Howard added 50 yards rushing and six sacks. Ronisha Gibbs intercepted four passes to key the shutout.

Post-season action continues this week.

Riviera Prep baseball

Riviera Prep edged Ransom Everglades 3-2 in the South Florida Baseball Conference Championship game.

Winning pitcher Luis Angarita went the distance, earning Game MVP honors.

In just its second season in the conference, Riviera Prep (22-2) made history by going 17-0 in the conference.

In the conference tournament, the Bulldogs beat Somerset South and Palmer Trinity, leading to the finals against Ransom Everglades. They completed a difficult task there by beating Ransom three times this season.

Ransom Everglades scored once in the first and once in the second for a 2-0 lead in the conference finals.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Riviera Preps’ Elias Baroniel drew a lead-off walk. Eli Halton followed by walking. A bunt single by JD Diaz loaded the bases. Luis Angarita then delivered a 2-run single. Marc Quarrie added a single, setting the stage for Miami Dade County RBI leader Eric Fernandez.

Fernandez drove in Diaz with the go ahead run, essentially the winning run, on a fielder’s choice. With that RBI Fernandez reached the 50-RBI mark.

Angarita settled down to shut out the Raiders the rest of the way, setting down the side in order in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. He finished with eight strikeouts and no walks en route to his sixth win of the season.

Diaz, an eighth grader, recorded the final out on a fly ball to left field, extending the team’s win streak to eight. The Bulldogs recorded an 11-game win streak earlier in the season.

Angarita, Fernandez, DJ Flowers and Nick Flowers were named All Conference first team.

Brito basketball

The Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (FABC) and Source Hoops presented the 2020-2021 Boys’ Class 2A All-State Teams.

Fifteen players (first team, second team, third team) represented the best of the best for schools that participate in Class 2A. Those players were selected based on in-person evaluations, a review of all-area teams selected by media from around the state and recognition from the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.

Jesus Rivas, a 6-foot-8 junior from Miami Brito, was chosen third team.

Softball

District Tournament: Braddock 25, Coral Gables 14: Winning Pitcher Daniela Pavon; Alba Gutierrez 1-1, 5 Runs; Juliette Avila 2-3, 4 Runs, 2 RBI; Nathalia Suarez 1-1, 6 Runs.

District Tournament: Doral Academy 17, Miami Beach 0: Winning Pitcher Alyssa Zabala 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 9 K; Anabela Abdullah 3-3, HR, 4 RBI; Amanda Ramirez HR; Ana Richiez HR.

Boys’ volleyball

District Tournament: Hialeah Gardens d. Westland Hialeah 22-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18: HG Top Performers: Captain Alex Cabrera 22 digs, 26 receptions, 2 assists, 1 ace; Gabriel Perez 16 kills, 1 ace. WH Top Performer: Kristopher Diaz.

---

