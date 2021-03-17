State honors for American Heritage, Miami Christian, Miami Country Day, St. Thomas Aquinas basketball coaches and players

South Florida was well represented as the finalists were announced for the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year, following balloting by a statewide panel of high school girls’ basketball coaches and prep media members.

Each of the seven finalists in the two categories was the leading vote-getter in their classification, making each one the Player of the Year or Coach of the Year in their class. The two overall winners (coach and player) will be revealed following a final round of balloting by coaches and media.

The finalists include six from local schools. They are:

Taliyah Wyche, Senior, Forward, American Heritage, Class 5A Player of the Year

Led her team to the Class 5A state title averaging 15.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists per game. Signed to play college basketball at the University of Florida.

Andrea Daley, Senior, Forward, Miami Country Day, Class 3A Player of the Year

Led her team to the Class 3A state title averaging 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Signed to play college basketball at George Washington University.

Oliver Berens, St. Thomas Aquinas, Class 6A Coach of the Year

In his fourth year as head coach at Aquinas, Berens led his team to a 17-4 record and the Class 6A state title. He has a record of 75-28 at Aquinas with a state runner-up finish in 2019.

Greg Farias, American Heritage, Class 5A Coach of the Year

Farias led his squad to a 25-2 record and a fourth straight state championship. In six years at American Heritage he has posted a 144-31 record with another Final Four appearance in 2017 and has an overall career mark of 182-43.

Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day, Class 3A Coach of the Year

Swaby posted a 23-3 record in leading his squad to its seventh state title in eight years (six straight from 2014-19). In 17 years at MCD, he has an overall record of 379-106.

Chanel Davila, Miami Christian, Class 2A Coach of the Year

In her second year at the school, Davila led her squad to a 17-7 record and the Class 2A state title. Her two-year record at Miami Christian is 39-14.

From the area in the Top 3 for Player of the Year honors were: 6A: Samara Spencer, St. Thomas Aquinas; 2A: Gabriela Bendeck, Miami Christian.

Girls’ tennis

Calvary Christian 6, Pompano 1: 1. Kali Cafaro won 6-2, 6-2; 2. Bella Forcella won 7-5, 6-2; 4. Brianna Tully won; 5. Anaya Edmead won. Doubles: 1. Cafaro/Forcella remain unbeaten; 2. Sophia Quintanilla/Tully remain unbeaten winning 6-3.

Boys’ volleyball

Belen d. Braddock 25-14, 25-17, 25-18: Gabriel Suarez 8 kills 12 digs, 4 aces; Robert Henao 4 kills, 4 blocks, 15 assists; Federico Marino 5 kills, 4 blocks. BEL (2-1).

Cardinal Gibbons d. Pine Crest 25-19, 25-12, 25-12: Colby Oliver 18 digs, 7 srv pts; Gino Briglio 31 assists,12 digs, 5 srv pts, 2 kills, 3 assist blocks.

Flanagan d. Pines Charter 25-14, 25-15, 25-7: Player of the Match: Kory Grant.

Girls’ lacrosse

Western 15, Cooper City 4: For the Cowboys (3-6), Alicia DeMicco 3 goals, 4 ground balls; Grace O’Malley 1 goal, 2 ground balls; Ella Ferre 15 saves; Lexi Crespo 3 draw controls, 2 ground balls; Alsu Raymanova 1 draw control, 5 ground balls.

Baseball

Belen Jesuit 9, Westminster Academy 5: Andy Gutierrez 2 for 4, 3 RBI; Sparky Carbajales 1 for 1, 2 Runs; Ryan Bertran 1 for 1, RBI, Run; DJ Perez 1 for 1, RBI, Run; Matt Huembes 1 for 2, RBI; Carlos Iglesias 1 for 1, Run; WP Esteban Rodriguez 5 IP, 1 H, 6 K. BEL (8-1).

Coral Reef 12, Ferguson 1: Tony Socarras 3-4, 2 2B, 3 Runs, 2 RBI; Dylan Boyd 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI; Emmanuel Zaiter 2-4, SB, Run, RBI; WP Gilberto Torres-Reyes 4 IP, 3 K, 1 ER; Anthony Florio 2 IP, 4 K.

Doral Academy 12, Barbara Goleman 5: WP Evan Demurias 4 IP, 5 H, 6 K; Nick Franglais 2 IP, 0 H, 6 K; Gaby Gutierrez 2 HR, 6 RBI; Jake Santos 2 H, RBI; Adrian Santana H, 2 RBI. DOR (9-1-1).

Ransom Everglades 9, Marathon 0: Senior Andrew Srebnick and Chris Basile combined on a no-hitter. RE (6-2).

Softball

Doral Academy 11, Westminster Christian 0: WP Alyssa Zabala 5 IP, 0 R, 8 K; Mike Roig 3 H, 3 RBI; Ana Richiez HR; Sarah Breaux HR.

Gulliver Prep 10, Barbara Goleman 0: WP Ajah Mallary (5-0), 4 IP, 1H, 0R, 6K; Alyssa Jensen 2 IP, 0 R, 2K; Natalie Menendez 2-3, 2RBI, Run; Porter Bowen 2-3, RBI, 2Runs; Alyssa Jensen, 1-3, 2RBI, 1Run; Andrea Delgado, 3-4, RBI, 2Runs; Hadley Bowen 3-5, Run; Carmen Hall 2-4, RBI, 2 Runs. GP (5-1).

Lourdes Academy 19, Homestead 4: WP Emily Escobar (2-2) 0 ER, 8 K; Mia Bermudez 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, SB; Adriana Perez 1-3, 2 RBI, SB; Gabriella Ullivarri 1-3, RBI; Olivia Borroto 1-3, 2 RBI; Margaux Courtney 4 SB.

