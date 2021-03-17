New South Plantation football coach Gary Moise, an FAU grad, hails from an educated family

Gary Moise of Deerfield Beach is the new football coach at South Plantation High School.

South Plantation Athletic Director Michael Collins said: “The Paladins family is very excited to welcome new coach Gary Moise. We like his approach to youth leadership and his high educational standards for our student athletes. We hope to see our football program improve both on and off the field, and Coach Moise is the best person to get that accomplished.”

Moise replaces Cecil McNair.

About Coach Moise

Moise, a quarterback for Piper in 2006-07, coached last season at Piper, which went 0-10. Prior, he was an assistant varsity coach/head JV coach at Plantation for Coach Steve Davis.

Moise played youth football with the Sunrise Gators in the AYFL and Lauderdale Lakes Vikings in the SFYFL. Following high school, he was a quarterback at NCAA Division II Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina. He then transferred to NCAA Division I FAU in Boca Raton, where he played on the scout team under coaches Howard Schnellenberger and Jeff Brohm, who is currently the head coach at Purdue.

Moise earned a bachelor’s degree in social science education from FAU. He later achieved a master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He is now pursuing a doctorate in organizational leadership.

Education and character are important to Moise.

His uncle Wallace Aristide is the principal at Miami Northwestern High School. His uncle William Aristide is the principal at Booker T. Washington High School. His cousin Ishmael Aristide, an Academic All Big Ten safety for Purdue, is the outside linebackers coach at the University of Miami.

Moise said: “I’m excited to join the South Plantation High School community, and to the stake holders, I promise to do my best to nurture and develop these young student athletes under my leadership.”

Flag football

Braddock 12, Southwest 0: Cynthia Schleglmilch 8 TFL, 1 INT; Kailyn Loveira 1 Rushing TD; Belle Suarez 1 Rec TD; Kelly Alvarez 1 Pass TD. BRD (2-1).

Krop 33, South Broward 6: Lindsey Weingard 10 of 18 for 121 yards and 1 TD, 4 rushes for 46 yards and 1 TD and 1 DEF INT; Mai Lisa Atis 3 catches for 22 yards, 1 rush for 20 yards, 2 DEF INTs (including 1 Pick Six); Jiharle Salvador 3 catches for 20 yards, including 1 XPT; Alexis DeAngelis 2 catches for 22 yards and 1 XPT; Lauryn Hornstein 2 catches for 24 yards including 1 TD; Taylor Scarlett 3 catches for 33 yards, 4 rushes for 20 yards including 2 TDs and 1 XPT; Emmy Mills 2 flag pulls and one DEF INT; Alionna Chappel 4 flag pulls. Krop (4-0).

Boys’ Volleyball

Cardinal Gibbons d. Pine Crest 25-19, 25-12, 25-12: Gino Briglio 31 assists, 12 digs, 5 srv pts, 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 blocks; Thiago Zamprogno 9 kills, 11 blocks, 2 aces, 2 srv pts.

Flanagan d. Cardinal Gibbons 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21: Player of the Match: Raymond Rapaglia.

Hialeah Gardens d. Mater Academy Charter 3-0: Player of the Match captain Alex Cabrera 33 digs, 8 aces, 6 assists; Diego Quévedo 6 kills, 2 blocks; Emmanuel Arbolaez 8 kills, 4 blocks.

Girls’ tennis

American Heritage 7, Don Soffer Aventura 0: 1. Natalie Block d. Michelle Ruben 4-0, 4-0; 2. Sangee Prieto d. Morena Peruzzi 4-0, 4-0; 3. Katelyn Gramanzini d. Alexa Markovich 4-0, 4-0; 4. Jacklyn Daynovsky d. Alice David 4-0, 4-0; 5. Livia Kaufman d. Julia Rucker 4-0, 4-0. Doubles: 1. Juliette Zamora/Angela Duan d. Michelle R./Morena P. 6-0; 2. Aanya Doshi/Trinity Hoyos d. Alexa M./Alice D. 6-0.

Miami Country Day 4, University School 3: Top Performers: Gaby Bassette and Brooke Kovacs.

Western 6, West Broward 1: Top Performers: 1. K Williams; 2. D Bendayan; 3. E Ostroff.

Boys’ tennis

American Heritage 5, Don Soffer Acentura 2: 1. Daniel Naylor (AH) d. Andres Wolf 5-4, 2-4, 10-8 tiebreak; 2. Ian Perl (DS) d. Elliot Starkman 4-1, 4-0; 3. Charles Goldwyn (AH) d. Mathew Golod 4-0, 4-0; 4. Anirudh Lingaraju (AH) d. David Smith 4-0, 4-0; 5. Nathan Debs (AH) d. Alex Nowicki 4-0, 4-2. Doubles: 1. Andres W./Ian P. (DS) d. Daniel N./Elliot S. 6-1; 2. Charles G./Anirudh L. (AH) d. Mathew G./David S. (DS) 6-1.

Ransom Everglades 7, Palmer Trinity 0: 1. Sam Gelber won 8-0; 2. Xander Lake won 8-2; 3. Dylan Kauffmann won 8-1; 4. Mikey Zoi won 8-1; 5. Ale Urdaneta won 8-1. RE (2-0).

Western 7, West Broward 0: Top Performers: 1. N Robinson; 2. B Anglehart; 3. L Osber.

Softball

Gulliver Prep 1, Keys Gate 0: WP Ajah Mallary (4-0) 7 IP, CG, 2 H, 0 ER, 13 K; Ajah Mallary 3-3, 2 2B, RBI; Alyssa Jensen 2-3, 2B, Run; Porter Bowen 1-3; Andrea Delgado 1-3. GP (4-1).

Gulliver Prep 3, Palmetto 1: WP Ajah Mallary (3-0), 7 IP, CG, 5 H, 1 ER, 11 K; Natalie Menedez 2-4; Porter Bowen 1-2, 2 BB, Run; Sofia Mueller 1-3, Run; Alexis Roades 1-2, Run; Hadley Bowen 1-3, BB; GP (3-1).

St. Brendan 13, Mater Lakes 3: WP Emily Barrera 5IP, 3R, 6K, 3-3, 2R, RBI; Brianna Masses-Valera 3-3, R, 3RBI; Marley Nielson 3-2, 2R, 3RBI; Isabella Fernandez 2-1, RBI, R.

Baseball

Braddock 6, Palmetto 2: WP Chris Orduna 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Brandon Andrade save, 2IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 K; Jose Hernandez 2-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Victor Davila 1-3, HR, R, RBI, BB; Kader Rabagh 2-4, 2 RBI.

Riviera Prep 5, Ransom Everglades 4: WP Luis Angarita 6 IP, 4 H, 9 K; Eric Fernandez save, 1 K; Ely Halton RBI 2B, Run; DJ Flowers 1-3, Run. RP (11-0).

Girls’ water polo

Fort Lauderdale 23, Cardinal Gibbons 8: CG: Melody Yates 5 goals; Kaitlyn Armbruster excellent defense at the point.

Boys’ water polo

Fort Lauderdale 23, Cardinal Gibbons 3: CG: Michael Mandziak 2 goals; Jimmy O’Connor 18 blocks.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lourdes 10, Palmer Trinity 4: PT: 8th grader Piper Foote 1 goal, 3 groundballs.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ransom Everglades 9, Miami Country Day 5: Jack Rivas 3 goals; Parker Aldaheff 1g; Nick Denaro 1g, 1a; Bryce Sadler 1g; Lenny Miller 1g; Jordan Gonzalez 1g; Noa Abboud 1g.

All-County Fall Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

Submit varsity

game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

---

Roundup compiled

by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com