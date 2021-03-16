AJ Prendergast of Coral Springs Charter strikes out 20 in no-hitter; plus more results

Right-hander AJ Prendergast tossed a no-hitter, striking out 20 of 22 batters, as Coral Springs Charter baseball shut out cross-town rival Coral Springs 6-0 last week.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior totaled 88 pitches (75-percent strikes). Only one batter reached base on a catcher’s interference.

Coral Springs Charter coach Charlie Fine said: “That was one special performance by one heck of a player. No one works harder, and no one wants it more than AJ. The work he puts in continues to pay off and when [AJ] is on, he is really tough to hit. Thursday night he was on.”

The 16-year-older starter struck out 16 consecutive batters. Then a catcher’s interference with one out in the sixth allowed Cristian Perez of the Colts to reach base. Prendergast followed by fanning the next four batters. On the final out (off an 0-2 pitch), the Colts’ Alex Christmas hit a grounder to second baseman Kristopher Goldstein who threw the ball to first baseman Gavin Gargiulo to complete the no-hitter.

Prendergast said: “The pitch calling from Coach Fine was sensational. We stuck with the game plan going heavy with the fastball and mixed in the curveball to be successful. Credit the offense for scoring six runs to help me settle in, and I felt like I had complete control of all of my pitches.”

Nathan Maestre and Gargiulo each doubled, and Hayden Walters had a sacrifice fly RBI for the Panthers (5-4).

This marked the first loss for the Colts (5-1).

Prendergast (3-0) threw a three-inning, no-hitter (nine up, nine down) last season against Piper, before Covid cancellation.

Coral Springs Charter is in a district with nationally-ranked Calvary Christian, Chaminade-Madonna and Pine Crest.

Belen wins tournament

Belen (7-1) came from behind to beat American Heritage-Delray 9-2 to capture the Selective Recruiting Tournament Championship.

Jack Sampedro 6 IP, 7 K, 1 BB, 4 H; Sparky Carbajales 2 RBI; Gio Cueto 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Andrew Lamazares 2-3, 2B, 2R; Andy Gutierrez 2B, 2 RBI; DJ Perez, GW RBI; Lou DeGoti 2B, RBI.

More baseball

Braddock 5, South Dade 0: WP Carlos Colunga 6 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K; Ozzie Martinez: 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI; Daniel Verez: 1-2, R, BB.

Coral Reef 11, Varela 1: Ryan Garcia 1-3, 2 Runs, 2 RBI, SB, BB; Jake Ogden 3-4, 3 Runs, RBI; WP Gilberto Torres-Reyes 2 IP, 2 K; John Oxios 3 IP, 4K, 1 Run, 0 ER.

Doral 7, Hialeah 0: WP Jake Gorelick 2 IP, 2H, 3 K; Frank Menedez 6 K; Renzo Gonzalez 2 IP, 4 K; Adrian Santana 2 H, RBI; Marci Franco 2 H, 3 RBI; Gaby Gutierrez 2 H, RBI. Doral (8-1-1).

Palmetto 10, Ferguson 0: WP Andrew Arias (3-2); LP Oskar Amaya; Gabe Vega 3-3, 2 Runs; Ryan Borum 1-2, 3 RBI; Jack Quick 3-4, 2 Runs, 3 RBI; Max Borelli 2-3, SB. PLM (4-7).

Riviera Prep 9, North Miami Beach 0: Marc Quarrie HR, 3 R; DJ Flowers 3-3, 2B, RBI; Yohanny Vasquez 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Luis Angarita 2-4, RBI; Elias Baroniel Double, 2 RBI; WP Eric Fernandez 3 2/3 IP, 0 R, 4 K 0. RP 9-0.

Softball

Colonial Christian 23, Miami Country Day 16: Annabell Garcia 2-4, 4 RBI, 3 Runs; WP Emily Friman (4-2) CG 6 K, 1B, 2 RBI, 3 Runs. CC (4-2).

Gulliver Prep 3, Palmetto 1: WP Ajah Mallary (3-0), 7 IP, CG, 5 Hits, 1 ER, 11 K; Natalie Menedez 2-4; Porter Bowen 1-2, 2 BB, Run; Sofia Mueller 1-3, Run; Alexis Roades 1-2, Run; Hadley Bowen 1-3, BB. GP (3-1).

Keys Gate 11, SLAM 1: Veronika Anderson-Lopez 1B, Run, RBI; Maya Wall 3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 Runs, RBI; Alicia Thomason 1B, 2 Runs, BB, RBI: Janessa Benavidas 1B, 2 Runs, RBI, 2 SB; Maddie Webb 1B, RBI. WP Webb 5 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 7 K. SLAM: Stephanie Hurtado 2-3.

Lourdes 17, Homestead 0: WP Emily Escobar 11 K, Shutout; Margaux Courtney 2 RBI; Adriana Perez 2 RBI; Anastacia Gonzalez 3 Runs; Gabi Ullivarri 3 Runs, 3 SB; Olivia Borroto 1-3, RBI, SB; Anabel Perez 2-3, RBI, 2 SB.

Flag Football

Cooper City 22, Miramar: Hailey Fuentes, Bella Riollano and Leyla Geha caught touchdown passes from Yanei Honan. Jasmyn Stewart, Ella Sanchez and Myia Siegel were key players on defense with flag pulls, a sack and a safety, respectively.

Boys’ volleyball

American Heritage d. Aventura Charter: 25-19, 22-25, 15-10: Player of the Game setter Daylan Holness led the Patriots in service aces (5) and assists (21).

Flanagan d. Cardinal Gibbons 25-22, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21: CG: Caden Day 7 digs, 7 srv pts, 1 ace, 12 kills, 2 blocks.

Hialeah Gardens d. Braddock 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-23: Player of Game Captain Alex Cabrera 26 Digs, 5 Assists, 3 Aces; Emmanuel Arbolaez 6 Kills, 4 Blocks.

Ransom Everglades d. Hialeah Gardens 25-12, 25-20, 19-25, 25-12: Gabe Alencar 21 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces; De’vonte Payton 22 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks; Adrian Stone 2 kills, 12 digs; Max Bast 11 digs, 1 ace; Ethan Gomez 1 ace, 12 digs, 41 assists. RE (5-1).

Boys’ lacrosse

Belen Jesuit 12, Vandegrift (Texas) 7: Victor Rosado 3 goals, 3 assists; Sebastion Arrizurieta 3 goals, 1 assist; Israel Salabarria 3 goals; Victor Mejer 1 goal, 1 assist; Oscar Fernandez 1 goal; Diego Canto 1 goal; Andrew Candela 7 saves. BEL (10-0).

Columbus 11, Palmetto 6: PLM: Dylan Weinberg 2G, 1A; Mathew Arcila 1G; Jonas Keusch 1G; Matt Martinez 1G; Taz Talas 1G; Jack Dwyer 1A; Alex Munoz 1A. PLM (4-3).

Gulliver Prep 9, Key West 3: Christian Olazabal 1 goal; Nick Olazabal 2 goals; Dominic Veloso 12 saves. GP (10-2).

Gulliver Prep 10, Westminster Christian 8: Leo Azuela 1 goal; Kyle Goldberg 3 goals; Tyler Cancio 1 goal, 2 assists, 5 groundballs. WC: Chrisitan Lopetegui 14 saves; Brandon Micali 2 goals; Bryce Palmer 4 goals; Matthew Handel 2 goals.

Palmetto 19, Florida Christian 7: Dylan Weinberg 3G, 2A; Mathew Arcila 3G; Jacob Albert 3G; Jonas Keusch 2G; Matt Martinez 1G, 1A; Ethan Josefsberg 2A, 7/13 FO; Jake Brunschwig 1G, 8/14 FO; Luke Tremols 1G; Taz Talas 1G; Lukas Goldenberg 1G; Josh Yglesias 1G; Alex Munoz 1A. PLM (4-2).

Ransom Everglades 11, Coral Shores 0: Jack Rivas-Vasquez 2 goals; Gori Spillis 2g; Max Swietelski 2g; Nick Denaro 1g, 2 assists; Peter Mendiola 1g, 1a; Griffin Costello 1g; Jordan Gonzalez 1g; Santiago Duckenfield Lopez 1a.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cooper City 7, West Broward 5: Cameron Sen 4 goals, 2 draw controls, 5 ground balls; Alicia DeMicco 2 assists; Grace O’Malley 2 goals; Lexi Crespo 1 goal, 1 draw control, 3 ground balls; Mackenzie Sauer 5 ground balls; Taylor Moris 3 ground balls. CC (3-5).

Key West 13, Palmer Trinity 2: PT: Goalie Valerie Erigoyen 14 saves; Clare Lewis Battaglia 1 goal; Christina Delgado 1 goal.

Ransom Everglades 21, Gulliver Prep 0: RE (7-0).

Girls’ tennis

Gulliver Prep 4, Doral Academy 3: GP: 2. Jayden Jagolinzer won 8-1; 4. Lia Fletcher won 8-4; 5. Tori Hagenlocker won 8-0. GP (6-3).

Gulliver Prep 5, MAST Academy 2: 1. Valentina Rossi GP won 8-3; 2. Jayden Jagolinzer GP 8-0; 3. Mia Suarez GP 8-2; 4. Lia Fletcher GP 8-1; 5. Tori Hagenlocker 8-1. GP (5-3).

