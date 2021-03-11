Cardinal Gibbons boys’ water polo posts first win, and Southwest baseball wins close again

With only seven players and no subs, Cardinal Gibbons edged South Plantation 12-10 in boys’ water polo for its first win of the season.

The Chiefs (1-3) were led by Michael Mandziak with five goals. Matt Cooper added three goals, and Mateo Linares scored twice. Cade Basso and Nicholas Kohlman each had a goal.

Excelling on defense, Robert Limperis did a good job at center defender, and Jimmy O’Connor totaled 11 blocks.

Tied at eight at halftime, Gibbons out scored the Paladins 4-2 in the second half.

“We pulled away in the fourth quarter, clearly showing who was going to win, and the [players] were ecstatic,” said Coach John Musengo, who is in his fifth season with the Chiefs. “It was just a good team effort. They came together, communicated really well, moved the ball around and left it all out there.”

The Chiefs, which have no seniors, were without one of their top scorers, Tyler Arnbruster.

Exciting wins for Southwest

Southwest baseball is making things exciting lately, winning four games by one run.

Most recently,

In a 1-0 win over Krop, Matthew Someillan drove in the winner on an RBI single in the bottom of sixth, scoring Chris Alvarez. Pitchers Ish Espinoza and Alex Lage combined on a 6-hitter.

In a 5-4 win over South Dade, J.J. Cominsky had a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of seventh, scoring pinch-runner Kevin Serrat.

In a 5-4 win over Coral Gables (4-5), Tyler Duarte scored the winner in the bottom of the sixth on an error. In that sixth, he walked and stole second before scoring the winner. Starting pitcher J.J. Cominsky struck out nine in five innings and doubled, and Ish Espinoza recorded the win in relief. Duarte walked twice and scored twice.

A big match-up, the Eagles (5-0) vs. Columbus (7-1) on Wednesday was moved to Friday because of inclement weather.

More boys’ water polo

Gulliver Prep 24, Ransom Everglades 6: Senior Captain JC Pompa 6 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Bruno Rebessi 5 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Lukas Schoenwald 3 goals, 1 steal; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 assist. GP (13-0).

Ransom Everglades 28, Braddock 9: Carson Stanton-Sharpless 7 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Coren O’Brien 5 blocks, 4 assists, 1 steal; Nicolas Poliak 1 block, 2 assists; Pablo Rodriguez Russowsky 6 goals, 4 assists, 2 steals; Teimour Asghar 3 goals, 1 assist; Ricky Sucre 6 goals, 5 assists; Erick Gross 3 goals, 1 assist, 5 steals; Milo Gorey 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals.

Girls’ Water Polo

Gulliver Prep 14, Ransom Everglades 2: Senior Captain Alissa Pascual 5 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals; Emily Miller 3 goals, 3 assists, 7 steals; Gabby Montalvo 6 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals’ Goalkeeper Allison Keepax 7 blocks, 1 assist, 3 steals. GP (7-0).

Ransom Everglades 20, Braddock 0: Chloe Alfonso ; Megan Sabates 5 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kate Demos-Brown 2 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Chloe Alfonso 7 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Emma Quintane 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Leah Gimond 3 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Angela Dula 4 steals.

More baseball

McArthur 5, Plantation 0: WP Andre Guzman 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K; LP Riley Fumero 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K. McA (2-5), PL (1-3).

Champagnat 5, Somerset 1: CH (7-2).

Cooper City 11, South Plantation 0: CC (3-4).

Ransom Everglades 10, Everglades Prep 0: RE (6-1).

Westminster Christian 1, Fort Pierce-John Carroll 0: WC (7-2).

Softball

Coral Gables 23, Miami High 8: Madeline Cohen 4-for-4; Gabriella Martinez 3-for-4.

Boys’ Tennis

American Heritage 5, Boca Raton-Saint Andrew’s 2: 1. Charlie Pizzuti (SA) d. Daniel Naylor 4-2, 4-2; 2. Elliot Starkman (AH) d. Evan Greenfield 4-1, 5-3; 3. Charles Goldwyn (AH) d. Kris Grohmann 1-4, 5-4, (11-9 tiebreak); 4. Anirudh Lingaraju (AH) d. Sam Levy 4-2, 1-4, (10-8 tiebreak); 5. Kai Rabinovitch (SA) d. Andre Storer 5-4 (7-5 tiebreak). Doubles: 1. Daniel N./Elliot S. (AH) d. Charlie P./Evan G. 4-0, 4-0; 2. Charles G./Anirudh L. (AH) d. Kris G./Sam L. 4-0, 4-2.

Ransom Everglades 5, Miami Country Day 2: RE: 1. Sam Gelber won 4-3 (4), 4-2; 2. Xander Lake won 4-0, 4-1; 4. Mike Zoi won 4-2, 4-0. Doubles: 1. Gelber and Lake won 4-0, 4-2; 2. Dylan Kauffmann and Ian Barnett won 4-0, 1-4, 10-8.

Girls’ tennis

Boca Raton-Saint Andrew’s 7, American Heritage 0: 1. Sara Snyder d. Natalie Block 4-2, 4-1; 2. Madison Smith d. Katelyn Gramanzini 4-0, 4-2; 3. Manci Pal d. Grace Odom-Montbrun 4-1, 4-1; 4. Niamh Harding d. Emily Stouch 4-0, 4-0; 5. Izzy Forster d. Livia Kaufman 4-2, 4-1. Doubles: 1. Sara S./Madison S. d. Natalie B./Sangee P. inj. def.; 2. Manci P./Izzy F. d. Grace O./Katelyn G. 4-1, 4-2.

Miami Country Day d. Ransom Everglades 5-1: Top 3 Performers: Allexii Bassette, Gaby Bassette, Lucia Burton.

Boys’ lacrosse

Westminster Christian 9, Ransom Everglades 4: RE: Bryce Sadler 1 goal; Gori Spillis 1 goal; Nick Denaro 1 goal; Parker Alhadeff 1 goal; Lenny Miller 1 assist.

Boys’ volleyball

Miami High d. Ransom Everglades 3 sets to 0.

Ransom Everglades d. Hialeah Gardens 3 sets to 1.

All-County ballots for coaches

A link for the All County ballots have been sent to athletic directors. Deadline is March 15.

All-County Fall Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

