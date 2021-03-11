Consecutive no-hitters for nationally-ranked Doral Academy baseball; plus more results

Ralph Suarez has been coaching baseball in South Florida for a long time (15 seasons with Brito and now in his seventh season with Doral Academy).

Suarez totaled more than 500 wins and counting. His Brito teams earned four state titles and three runner-up finishes. For Doral, one state runner-up season and one third place effort.

During all those seasons, all those games, he never had teams pitch back-to-back no-hitters, until last week.

Doral beat Mater Academy 14-0 and Homestead 10-0, two five inning games, and two consecutive no-hitters. They were not strong opponents but still no easy task.

Senior Nick Franglais (2-1), who is committed to NC State, pitched four no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts against Mater. Junior Jake Gorelick finished with one inning of no-hit ball. Gorelick walked one.

Sophomore Frank Menedez (2-0) tossed four no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts against Homestead. Senior Deven Tamargo ended the game with one no-hit inning while striking out two. Menedez walked two and Tamargo one.

Ranked 22nd nationally, the Firebirds recently edged Westminster Christian 3-2 and beat LaSalle 7-2 to improve to 7-1-1. Their only loss was to St. Thomas Aquinas, and they tied Archbishop McCarthy, two really good teams.

“This is probably the best pitching staff I’ve had in a long time,” Suarez said. “We have a lot of quality arms, a lot of depth in the rotation, and we play great defense.”

The offense is good, too. Seniors Gaby Gutierrez (CF) and Renzo Gonzalez (RF/P), two University of Miami commits, lead the hitting attack.

Doral is in Class 6A. Martin County, Sarasota, St. Thomas Aquinas and Venice present a challenge in 6A.

More baseball

Ransom Everglades 17, Palmer Trinity 4: RE (5-1).

Softball

Braddock 21, Northwestern 11: WP Daniela Pavon 6K; Alba Gutiérrez 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI; Juliette Avila 1-2, 3B, RBI.

Colonial Christian 17, Archbishop Carroll 0: An 11-run first inning set the tone. WP Emily Friman (3-2) 6 K, also 1B, RBI, 3 SB; Elizabeth Bermudez 1B, Juliette DelValle 2 SB.

Coral Gables 23, Miami High 8.

Keys Gate 7, Key West 5: Veronika Anderson-Lopez RBI groundout to break a tie at 5; Janessa Benavides, Erin McGlothin, Katelyn Ruiz, Alicia Thomason RBI in 5-run fifth; McGlothin 3-4; WP Maddie Webb 7 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 3K.

Boys’ volleyball

Cardinal Gibbons d. Fort Lauderdale 25-10, 25-12, 25-14: Colby Oliver 17 digs, 3 assists; JC Minor 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 service points, 2 digs, 2 blocks.

Cardinal Gibbons d. Fort Lauderdale 25-10, 25-12, 25-14.

Flanagan d. Archbishop McCarthy 25-12, 25-16, 25-17: Player of the Match: Jackson Lahey.

Flanagan d. Coral Glades 25-17, 25-19, 25-16: Player of the Match: Kory Grant.

Ransom Everglades d. Coral Gables 3 sets to 0: RE (4-0).

Western d. American Heritage 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16.

Water polo

Boys: Gulliver Prep 30, Cutler Bay 7: Senior Day: Bruno Rebessi 4 goals, 3 assists, 3 steals; JC Pompa 3 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Daniel Bellatin 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Gabe Lewis-Keister 4 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal. GP (12-0).

Girls: Gulliver Prep 25, Cutler Bay 5: Senior Day: Co-captain Alissa Pascual 5 goals,3 assists, 5 steals; Co-captain Kalei Ganser 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Gabby Montalvo 6 goals,1 assist, 4 steals; Allison Keepax 7 blocks,1 assist, 3 steals. GP (6-0).

All County ballots for coaches

A link for the All County ballots have been sent to athletic directors. Deadline is March 15.

All County Fall Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

---

Roundup compiled

by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com