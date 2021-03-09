Gulliver, South Broward win Forza Stefano Water Polo Tournament; plus more results

The Gulliver Prep boys’ water polo team won the fifth annual Forza Stefano Water Polo Tournament at Pines Charter School in Pembroke Pines.

The unbeaten Raiders (11-0) beat Belen 14-8 in the finals. Junior Bailey Quintero had 3 goals, 1 assist and 3 steals. Co-captain Hayaat Kay Ramos and co-captain JC Pompa each contributed 3 goals, 1 assist and 1 steal. Teammate Awwal Kay Ramos led the team defensively with 1 goal, 3 assists and 5 steals.

In the semifinals, 2019 state champion Gulliver Prep defeated Boca Raton 13-11. Hayaat Kay Ramos totaled 3 goals, 2 assists and 3 steals. Awwal Kay Ramos added 3 goals and 2 steals. Sophomore Daniel Preston had 2 goals, 2 assists and 3 steals. Pompa recorded 2 goals, 1 assist and 2 steals.

Gulliver coach Carroll Vaughan said: “These boys have picked up right where they left off when the pandemic hit a year ago. We were 17-0 at that time, state champions in 2019. This year undefeated with an 11-0 record thus far.”

Gulliver Prep will host local teams March 19-20 at the Gulliver Invitational.

The Raiders are on their way. How about those Raiders in Broward?

St. Thomas Aquinas also participated in the Forza Stefano tournament, placing fourth.

These Raiders beat Cooper City 14-6 with Gio Franco scoring 7 goals and recording 4 steals.

Then two close battles.

Third place Boca Raton edged St. Thomas Aquinas 16-15. STA’s Luksa Vlasic had 7 goals.

Runner-up Belen beat St. Thomas Aquinas 12-10. For the Raiders, AJ Castillio scored 3 times.

The boys’ division featured 14 teams. There were 10 girls’ teams.

South Broward won the girls’ bracket.

Dioguardi, a 2015 Pines Charter graduate, was an avid swimmer and water polo player. He was the water polo team’s captain and also a member of the South Florida Water Polo Club.

Dioguardi learned he had Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, at age 18.

All tournament proceeds benefit the Forza Stefano Charitable Foundation which helps raise awareness to teen cancer.

The Forza Stefano Foundation was created to honor Stefano Dioguardi’s love for water polo. It was a sport that he was passionate about, trained hard to excel at the highest levels and created special bonds of friendship during his life that was cut too short. It was also a community that immediately rallied to his support in his time of greatest need.

“The Dioguardi family has continued to do an exceptional job in running one of the most successful high school water polo tournaments in South Florida over the last five years,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Eric Goldenberg said. “This tournament represents more than just water polo but a way to give back to the community in a special way.

“The Forza Stefano Foundation is focused on improving the lives of adolescents and young adults between the ages 13-21 who have been stricken with cancer, and to assist their families. Please visit the website and support the Dioguardi family in the amazing charitable work they are committed to providing to the community.”

More boys’ water polo

Belen Jesuit 24, Columbus 9: Dylan Veccio 6 goals; Antonio Franco 5; Carlos Veccio 4; Adolfo Valencia 2; Zachary Callejas 2; Emmanuel Tsvarias 1; Andrés Castillo 1; Nelson de Leon 1; Raul Rodriguez 1; Luis Gonzalez 1.

Ransom Everglades 21, Boca Raton-Saint Andrew’s 12: Hayes Holly 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 steals; Victor Perez 6 goals, 1 steal; Lucas Gomez 4 goals, 5 assists; 4 steals; Paolo Rebessi 6 goals, 5 assists; Nathan Knight 1 goal; Rafa Dovarganes 2 assists, 2 steals. RE (3-0).

More girls’ water polo

Ransom Everglades 13, Boca Raton-Saint Andrew’s 9. Top performers: Camille Devaney 10 blocks, 1 steal; Sarah Velazco 4 goals, 2 assists; Amanda Harris 1 goal; Sabrina Shipley 6 goals, 4 steals; Mary Logan Woolsey 2 assists, 2 steals; Ceci Granda-Scott 2 assists, 2 steals; Dylan Stone 3 assists, 2 steals; Eleonora Cavallini 4 blocks; Alexa Hommen 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals. RE (2-0).

Sunset boys’ volleyball

The Sunset boys’ volleyball team is led by senior outside hitters Joel Romero and Fabian Acevedo. The Knights have high hopes this season, after COVID 19 canceled last season.

Sunset has seven seniors and a few underclassman who are working hard everyday to better themselves and have a successful season this year.

“We are standing by our motto this season: ‘Be phenomenal or be forgotten.’” Romero said. “Don’t count us out.”

The Knights also feature senior setters Luis Chao and Josue Lorado. In addition, middle hitters Kevin Machado (senior) and Manny Izquirdo (junior) have helped Sunset in 2021. Hitters Adrian Cabrera (senior) and Sergio Somoza (junior) are doing well, too.

American Heritage tennis

American Heritage continues to win in tennis, besting Somerset in boys and girls’ action. The boys’ battle close with the Patriots No.2 doubles team (Charles Goldwyn and Anirudh Lingaraju) winning in the 4-3 team win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Palmetto 11, Ransom Everglades 10 (OT): Alex Munoz 5G; Dylan Weinberg 3G, 1A; Jonas Keusch 2G; Taz Talas 2A; Lukas Goldenberg 1G; Wesley Love 1A; Ethan Josefsberg 12/16 FO; Andres Arbelaez 13S, 10GA. PLM (3-2).

Girls’ lacrosse

Coral Reef 20, Cooper City 7: For Cooper City (2-5), Cameron Sen 6 goals, 4 draw controls, 6 ground balls; Grace O’Malley 1 goal, 2 draw controls, 2 ground balls; Alsu Raymanova 8 ground balls; Alyssa Triana 4 ground balls; Kailyn Bly 3 ground balls.

Miami Country Day 13, Palmer Trinity 2: For Palmer, Paulina Lang 14 saves; Clare Lewis Battaglia 1 goal, 6 ground balls.

American Heritage 4, Somerset 3: 1. Daniel Naylor (AH) d. Kris Cancelado 8-3; 2. Elliot Starkman (AH) d. Kinendry Rhatsimba 8-2; 3. Owen Wheeler (S) d. Charles Goldwyn 8-7; 4. Anirudh Lingaraju (AH) d. Carlos Garcia 8-3; 5. Diego Jackson (S) d. Joshua Dobrinsky 8-5. Doubles: 1. Kris C./Owen W. (S) d. Daniel N./Elliot S. 8-6; 2. Charles G./Anirudh L. (AH) d. Carlos G./Diego J. 6-0.

Miami Country Day 4, Boca Raton-Saint Andrew’s 3: Top Performers: 2. Luca donayre won 8-7 (8-6 tiebreaker); 3. Lucas Chemla 8-2; 4. Daniel Tzalik 8-2.

Girls’ tennis

American Heritage 7, Somerset Academy 0: 1. Sangee Prieto d. Patricia Aura 8-5; 2. Grace Odom-Montbrun d. Daria Banova 8-1; 3. Angela Duan d. Giovanni Guida Forchi 8-2; 4. Juliette Zamora d. Luciana Gomez 8-1; 5. Trinity Hoyos d. Anastassia Fitzgerald 8-1. Doubles: 1. Sangee P./Angela D. d. Patricia A./Genevive Aura 8-3; 2. Shayna Dash/Anya Doshi d. Valeria Collazo/Ariana Rodriguez 8-3.

Miami Country Day 7, Boca Raton-Saint Andrew’s 0: Top Performers: Allexii Bassette, Lucia Burton, Maria Salazar.

Boys’ volleyball

Braddock d. Killian 25-20, 25-12, 25-22: John-Marcos Gonzalez 13 kills, 12 digs; Michael Williams 5 kills, 2 blocks; Nicholas Mirabal 26 assists. BRAD (1-1).

Braddock d. Coral Park 25-8, 25-21, 25-6: John-Marcos Gonzalez 10 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Lucas Perez-Malo 8 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Nicholas Mirabal 28 assists, 4 aces. BRAD (2-1).

iMater d. Hialeah High 25-15, 25-13, 20-25, 25-10: Alejandro Rodriguez 9 Aces, 2 Kills, 17 Digs; Eduardo Hernandez 5 Aces, 12 Kills, 2 Blocks, 7 Digs; Gabriel Davila-Campos 6 Aces, 13 Digs; Jordan Chevalier 2 Aces, 7 Kills, 17 Assists, 7 Digs; Jose Avila 4 Aces, 2 Kills, 14 Assists, 3 Digs; Marlon Medina 10 Aces, 5 Kills, 2 Blocks, 3 Digs; Pedro Ramos 3 Kills.

Ransom Everglades d. Braddock 3 sets to 1. RE (3-0).

St. Brendan d. Raegan 22-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12: Gabriel Maristany 29 Kills, 14 Digs, 5 Aces; Gabriel Valdes 45 Assists, 7 Digs; Carlos Ramirez 4 Kills, 6 Digs. STB (2-1).

Sunset d. Krop 31-29, 25-19, 25-17: Joel Romero 26 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces; Fabian Acevedo 8 kills, 15 digs; Luis Chao 18 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Josue Loardo 17 assists, 6 kills, 3 aces.

Sunset d. Mourning 3 sets to 0: Adrian Cabrera and Sergio Somoza led the Knights.

Baseball

Braddock 10, Varela 0: WP Chris Orduna 4 IP, 2 H, 9 K, BB; Daniel Verez 3-3, 3 HR (Grand Slam), 3 Runs, 7 RBI; Mel Rubiera 1-2, 2 Runs, BB, SB; Jean Baldoquin 1-1, Run, 2 RBI, BB; Jose Hernandez 1-1, 2 Runs, RBI, 2 BB, SB.

Coral Reef 8, Palmetto 2: WP John Kent 4 IP, 1 ER, 7 K; Anthony Florio 3 IP, 1 ER,1 K, Save; Ryan Scarry 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 Runs, SB, BB; Tony Socarras 1-2, 2 R, BB; Ryan Garcia 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB.

Doral Academy 7, Lasalle 2: WP Evan Demurias 4 IP, 10 K; Manny Marin 2 Hits; Andre Vidal 2 Hits, 2 RBI; Marcus Franco 2 Hits, 3 RBI. DOR (7-1-1).

Softball

Krop 12, Hialeah Gardens 0: WP Jenna Opalak 2-4, RBI; Rebecca Balayla 1-3, RBI; Jaylene Tomlinson 1-3. KRP (3-1).

Lourdes 14, Southridge 13: Trailing by two in the final inning, the Bobcats rallied with three runs. WP Kelsey Perdomo 7 IP, CG; Isa Quijones 4 RBI.

Lourdes 19, Miami Beach 0: WP Melanie Escobar struck out 6 of 10 batters; she also drove in five runs on two hits. Isabella Astudillo 2-2, 4 RBI. LOUR (2-2).

Palmer Trinity 15, Ransom Everglades 1: WP Emme Fundora (5-1) 9 K; Caroline Zamek 3-3, 5 RBI; Megan Keller 1-4, 2 RBI; Emma O’Conner 3 Runs. PT (5-1).

Palmetto 16, Chaminade-Madonna 0: WP Mel Vizcaino (5-1) 2 H, 0 R; LP L.McLogan; Olivia Rapp 3-4, 2 HR, 4 R, 6 RBI; Sophie Wylie 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Alyssa Sedler 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI. PLM (5-1).

Flag football

Krop 52, West Broward 0: Mai Lisa Atis 5 TD passes, 1 TD run, 1 defensive INTs; Taylor Scarlett 2 TD runs; Emmy Mills 2 TD receptions, 2 defensive INTs; Sagine Atis 2 TD receptions (both from her sister), 1 defensive INT; Alionna Chappell 2 TD receptions.

Krop 19, McArthur 0: Lindsey Weingard 8 for 16 passing for 63 yards and 1 TD, 3 runs for 31 yards and 1 TD, 2 defensive INTs, including a pick six; 6 flag pulls; Mai Lisa Atis 5 receptions for 48 yards and 1 TD, 2 defensive INTs, 4 flag pulls; Lauryn Hornstein 2 receptions for 10 yards and 1 XPT; Jiharle Salvador 1 reception for 5 yards; Alionna Chapel 1 defensive INT; Jada Pitts 5 flag pulls. Krop (3-0).

All County ballots for coaches

A link for the All County ballots have been sent to athletic directors. Deadline is March 15.

All County Fall Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

