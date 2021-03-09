First win for Palmer Trinity girls’ lacrosse team and coach; plus more preps results

Palmer Trinity girls’ lacrosse team defeated Gulliver Prep 9-3 for its first victory of the season and first ever for first-year varsity head coach Jose Herrera.

Junior Clare Lewis Battaglia totaled four goals and nine ground balls and caused two turnovers, and sophomore Sydney Powell added two goals and six ground balls and forced four turnovers.

Senior goalie Paulina Lang made seven saves.

More Girls’ lacrosse

Cooper City 16, Coral Glades 1: Alsu Raymanova 1 goal, 1 assist, 7 ground balls, 4 draw controls; Chloe Silver 2 goals. 4 ground balls; Claire Delacoste 2 goals, 2 ground balls; Mackenzie Sauer 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 ground balls; Kaylin Bly 1 goal, 3 ground balls; Natasha Zayas 1 goal, 2 ground balls; Grace O’Malley 4 goals, 3 ground balls; Alicia DeMicco 1 goal, 1 assist; Triana Soler 2 goals, 1 ground ball; Cameron Sen 2 goals, 6 ground balls, 2 draw controls. CC (2-4).

Boys’ lacrosse

Belen Jesuit 14, Gulliver Prep 8: Bel: Victor Rosado 6 goals, 3 assists; Israel Salabaria 2 goals, 2 assists; Diego Canto 2 goals, 1 assist; Sebastion Arrizurieta 2 goals,1 assist; Victor Mejer 2 goals. GP: Ryan Noyes 4 goals; Kyle Goldberg 2 goals; Tyler Cancio 1 goal; Tanner Jenkins 1 goal. Bel (6-0), GP (7-2).

Palmetto 11, Ransom Everglades 10 (OT): RE: Nick Denaro 4 goals, 2 assists; Jack Rivas-Vasquez 3 goals; Gori Spillis 2 goals; Bryce Sadler 1 goal; Lenny Miller 2 assists; Erik Medina 2 assists.

Ransom Everglades 5, Key West 2: Jack Rivas-Vasquez 4 goals; Ryan Bienstock 1 goal; Gori Spillis 2 assists; Jacob Wolfe 1 assist; Noa Abboud 6-0 on faceoffs.

Baseball

Braddock 9, Coral Reef 6: WP Carlos Colunga; Kader Rabagh save; Mel Rubiera: 1-2, R, 2 BB; Jonathan Gonzalez: 1-2, HR, R, 4 RBI, HBP; Daniel Verez: 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Jose Hernandez: 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP.

Coral Springs Charter 5, Chaminade-Madonna 3: WP AJ Prendergast 5 2/3 IP, 0 Earned Runs, 5 K; Mason Phillips 1-2, R, BB, 3 SB; Damion Rodriguez 1-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB.

Doral Academy 14, Mater Academy 0: WP Nick Franglais 4 IP, 0H, 10 K; Jake Gorelick IP, 0 H; Marco Franco HR, 4 RBI; Andre Vidal 2 H, 2 RBI; Gaby Gutierrez Hit, 2 RBI. DOR (6-1-1).

Doral Academy 10, Homestead 0: WP Frank Menedez 4 IP, 0 H, 10 K; Deven Tamargo 0 H, 2 K; Alejandro Avila 2 Hits, 2 RBI; Justin Ruiz Hit, RBI, Marcus Franco Hit, 3 RBI. DOR (5-1-1).

Doral Academy 3, Westminster Christian 2: Marco Franco winning RBI hit in the seventh, 2 Hits, 2 RBI; Abdier Rivera 1B, winning run; Renzo Gonzalez 2 Hits, 2 Runs; Evan Demurias 4.1 IP, 2 Hits, 3 K; WP Renzo Gonzalez 2.2 IP, 1 H, 3 K. DOR (4-1-1).

McArthur 2, Goleman 0: WP Alex Valentin CG 7IP, 0 R, 3 H, 10 K; LP Jeremy Berreto 2 R, 1 H. McA (1-5), Gole (3-3).

Riviera Prep 21, Dade Christian 0: Eric Fernandez 3-3, 3 RBI, 3 R; Nick Flowers 1-2, 2B, 4 RBI; Luis Angarita 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Adrian Stadthagen 1-1, RBI, R; Marc Quarrie 2 IP, 6 K. RP (7-0).

Riviera Prep 12, Doctor’s Charter 2: Eric Fernandez 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Nick Flowers 2-Run HR; DJ Flowers 2-Run HR; WP Luis Angarita CG, 5 IP, 11 K. RP (8-0).

Southwest 1, Krop 0: Matthew Someillan winning RBI single in bottom of sixth; Ish Espinoza 5 IP, 0 runs; WP Alex Lage 2 IP. SW (2-0), Krop (3-3).

Southwest 13, Coral Park 1: WP Matthew Fernandez 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Fernandez 2 Hits; Matthew Someillan 2 Hits, Javi Hernandez 2 Hits; Tyler Duarte 2 Hits. SW (3-0), CP (4-4).

Southwest 5, South Dade 4: J.J. Cominsky 2-4, walk-off single in bottom of seventh; Chris Alvarez 4-4, 2-run triple; Evan Padron 2-4, RBI double; WP Matthew Someillan Sac Fly RBI. SW (4-0), SD (6-3).

Softball

Hialeah Gardens 23 Miami Beach 8.

Palmer Trinity 8, Coral Shores 6 (7 inn.): WP Emme Fundora (4-1) 10 K; Caroline Zamek 3-4; Gina Pineda 2-4; Annalise DeLeon HP, R. PT (4-1).

Palmetto 15, South Dade 0: WP Mel Vizcaino (4-1) 3 IP, 0 R, 1 Hit; LP S.Arrojo; Mel Vizcaino 1-2, HR, R, 2 RBI; Olivia Rapp 3-3, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Sophia Wylie 3-4, 2B, SB, 3 R, 2 RBI; Ana Mendieta 3-3, 2 R, RBI. PLM (4-1).

Boys’ Tennis

American Heritage 6, Cardinal Gibbons 1: 1. Daniel Naylor (AH) d. Noah Levy 8-0; 2. Elliot Starkman (AH) d. Roland Lin 8-3; 3. Charles Goldwyn (AH) d. Jacob Uaca 8-0; 4. Anirudh Lingaraju (AH) d. Richard Lin 8-3; 5.Lukas Vargas (CG) d. Joshua Dobrinsky 8-7 (7-2, tebreak). Doubles: 1. Daniel N./Elliot S. (AH) d. Noah L./Jacob U. 6-2; 2. Charles G./Adrian Brubeck (AH) d. Roland L./Richard L. 6-2.

Palmetto 7, Coral Reef 0: 1. Francisco Montana won 8-1; 2. Sebastian Munoz won 8-0; 3. Sebastian Muniz won 8-0; 4.Adriano Guarino won 8-0; 5. Matteo Sama won 8-0. PLM (5-0).

TERRA 4, Columbus 3: 1. Carlos Ramirez won 8-3; 2. Jonathan Claro 8-2; 4. Franz Bagayas 8-4. Doubles: 1. Carlos Ramirez/Jonathan Claro won 8-5.

TERRA 5, Coral Reef 2: 1. Carlos Ramirez won 8-3; 3. Mareo Martinez 8-1; 4. Franz Bagayas 8-3.

Photo Courtesy Northeast tennis

Girls’ Tennis

American Heritage 6, Cardinal Gibbons 1: 1. Grace Odom-Montbrun (AH) d. Mia Lear 8-1; 2. Livia Kaufman (AH) d. Mary Kait Reeder 8-1; 3. Juliette Zamora (AH) d. Ella Daswani 8-0; 4. Angela Duan (AH) d. Clementina Zambrano 8-0; 5. Trinity Hoyos (AH) d. Sophia Agro 8-1. Doubles: 1. Grace O./Juliette Z. (AH) d. Mia L./Mary Kait R. 6-0; 2. Ella D./Clementina Z. (CG) d. Carlie Dobrinsky/Hannah Myers 6-3.

Northeast 3, Blanche Ely 1: Gracie Li Young (NE) d. Reagan Hall 6-0; 2. Ashley Espinona (NE) d. Amanda Dwyer 8-3; 3. Anja Mihajlov (NE) d. Kayla Leville Lindor 8-3; 4. Ryanna Laing (E) d. Dashanea Lucas 8-2.

Palmetto 7, Coral Reef 0: 1. Nathalie Van Der Reis d. Angelica Tacorante 8-1; 2. Jett Coetzee d. Francesca Casanova 9-8 (10-8 tiebreaker); 3. Mia Sorrentino d. Alexa Cruz 8-4; 4. Brooke Revulta d. Valentina Pinsard 8-4; 5. Nicole Calmet won 8-1. PLM (3-0).

TERRA 7, Coral Reef 0: 1. Brooke Dugarte won 8-1; 2. Nicole Giordano 8-3; 3. Isabel Smerling 8-2; 4. Lauren Pedroso 8-1; 5. Giana Machado 8-1.

Boys’ track & field

Hialeah Gardens 55, Palmetto 54, Miami Beach 38, Miami Springs 29: Marcos Fernandez (HG) 1st in 100, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Alejandro Riano (HG) 1st in Triple Jump, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay; Christian Campos (HG) 1st in 200, 4x100 relay. HG (6-0).

Girls’ track & field

Miami Springs 40.5, Miami Beach 37, Palmetto 37, Hialeah Gardens 23.5: Udeda Latyfath (MSP) 1st in 100, 4x100 relay, Shot Put; Aneth Castaneda (MSP) 1st in 1600. MSP (4-2), HG (3-3).

Boys’ volleyball

Cardinal Gibbons d. South Broward 25-16, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23.

iMater d. Hialeah Educational Academy 25-23, 26-24, 25-17: Alejandro Rodriguez 2 Aces, 4 Kills, 7 Digs; Jordan Chevalier 1 Ace, 10 Kills, 9 Assists, 4 Digs; Eduardo Hernandez 1 Ace, 7 Kills, 1 Assist, 17 Digs; Marlon Medina 4 Kills, 4 Blocks, 13 Digs; Jose Avila 1 Ace, 2 Kills, 9 Assists, 9 Digs; Roberto Esteban 2 Kills, 1 Block, 4 Digs.

iMater d. Hialeah Miami Lakes 25-18, 25-20, 25-20: Alejandro Rodriguez 4 Aces, 5 Kills, 7 Digs; Eduardo Hernandez 12 Kills, 6 Digs; Gabriel Davila-Campos 1 Ace, 9 Digs; Jordan Chevalier 2 Aces, 5 Kills, 10 Assists, 5 Digs; Jose Avila 1 Kill, 13 Assists, 2 Digs; Marlon Medina 4 Kills, 2Blocks.

Ransom Everglades d. Braddock 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15: Gabe Alencar 5 kills, 13 service points, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Devonte Payton 19 kills, 1 ace, 10 blocks, 11 digs; Ryan Vainder 2 kills, 8 digs; Ethan Gomez 30 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs. RE (3-0), Brad (1-1).

St. Brendan d. Ferguson 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21: Gabriel Maristany 21 Kills, 7 Aces, 12 Digs; Gabriel Valdes 31 Assists, 5 Blocks; Nicholas Montero 15 Digs, 2 Aces. STB (1-1).

Boys’ water polo

Douglas 20, Cardinal Gibbons 2: CG: Michael Mandziak 2 goals.

Gulliver Prep 16, Cypress Bay 2: JC Pompa 4 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Kamal Kay Ramos 7 blocks, 2 assists; Awwal Kay Ramos 2 goals, 5 steals, 1 assist; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 assist.

Gulliver Prep 21, South Broward 3: Daniel Preston 4 goals; JC Pompa 3 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals; Awwal Kay Ramos 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals. GP (9-0).

Girls’ water polo

Douglas 20, Cardinal Gibbons 10: CG: MJ Escauge 5 goals.

