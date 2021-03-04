Eight men in as Columbus baseball players sign to play in college; plus preps results

Eight student athletes from Christopher Columbus High School were recognized recently for signing baseball scholarships.

Columbus baseball coach Joe Weber attended the special event.

They are: Jorge Acevedo (3B) – Nova University.

Jorge is one of his team’s leaders at the hot corner, playing very steady third base with good hands and feet. He has good power in the middle of the batting order.

Tony Casanova (1B) – Florida International University.

Tony plays first base and provides excellent power at the plate in the middle of the order. He is a sports editor for the yearbook and is a member of the service organization Helping Hands.

Rafael Flores (CF) – Erskine College.

Rafael is a top hitter batting in the third spot. He hits well to all fields and does an excellent job at patrolling centerfield. This hard working senior also volunteers in the service organizations Club Purple (Epilepsy research) and Big Smiles (homeless ministry).

Ariel Garcia (SS) – University of Miami.

Ariel is an outstanding defensive shortstop with excellent power, speed and instincts on the base paths.

Mario Hernandez (P) – Wingate University.

Mario is the senior leader on the pitching staff who pounds the zone with good command of his fastball and off-speed pitches. He is a member of the Columbus Anglers and Spearfishing clubs.

Kainen Jorge (OF/P) – Wake Forest University.

Kainen has an excellent arm in the outfield and on the mound. He has tremendous power at the plate.

Kyle Marti (2B/P) – Erskine College.

Kyle is an overall tremendous athlete on the field. He has excellent instincts and can play just about anywhere on the field. He also pitches. Kyle was recently chosen for the Senior All-State Game.

Diego Prieto (Catcher) – Fordham University.

Diego is a leader both on and off the field. An honors student, Diegeo has managed to balance his baseball career while participating in honors societies, AP classes and maintaining a 5.4 GPA. He has a great handle of the pitching staff and can shut down a run game with his arm and quick release. He represented Columbus in Team USA games the past two years.

No-hitter

In other baseball news, Braddock starting pitcher Chris Orduna recently tossed a no-hitter against Miami Christian. In seven innings, the senior lefty allowed one run on four walks and struck out 10 in a 3-1 victory.

More Baseball

Riviera Prep 11, Palmer Trinity 0: WP Luis Angarita 4 IP, 5 K, 3-4, 3B, 3R; Marc Quarrie 2-3 2 Run HR 3 RBI; Yohanny Vasquez 2-2, 2-Run HR; Nick Flowers 2-3, HR; DJ Flowers 3-3, 2B, 2R. RP (6-0).

Southwest 14, Hialeah Educational Academy 2: Evan Padron 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI; Alberto Rigual 2-3; Matthew Someillan 1-2, 3 RBI; J.J. Cominsky 4 IP, 0 ER, 5 K.

Softball

Doral Academy 4, Pines Charter 0: WP Alyssa Zabala pitched seven scoreless inning and struck out 11. Amanda Ramirez had a double with 2 RBI.

Gulliver Prep 10, TERRA Environmental 0: WP Ajah Mallary (2-0), 6 IP, CG, 0 Hit, 0 ER, 13 K; Alyssa Jensen 2-4, 3B, 3RBI, 2 Runs; Andrea Delgado 2-4, 3B, RBI, 3 Runs; Carmen Hall 1-3, 2RBI, Run; Natalie Menedez 2-4,RBI, Run. GP (2-1).

Keys Gate 9, Westminster Christian 8.

Girls’ tennis

Western 6, South Broward 1: Top performers: Kierra Williams won 8-5; Daphne Bendayan won 8-2; Emry Ostroff won 8-2.

Boys’ tennis

Western 4, South Broward 3: Top performers: Noah Kopplowitz won 8-6; Lucas Osber won 8-0; Jacob Lubar won 8-0; Doubles No.2 N.Koppolowitz/William Morral won 7-3 (match ended because of darkness).

Girls’ lacrosse

Flanagan 4, Cooper City 3: For the Cowboys (1-4): Grace O’Malley 2 goals; Triana Soler 1 goal; Alicia Demicco 2 assists; Ella Ferre 12 saves; Alsu Raymanova 5 ground balls; Isabella Robinson 3 ground balls; Katriana Esquivel 2 ground balls.

Ransom Everglades 18, Palmer Trinity 1: PT: Clare Lewis Battaglia 1 goal, 8 groundballs.

Boys’ lacrosse

Palmetto 20, Cooper City 2: Dylan Weinberg 9G; Taz Talas 2G, 3A; Matt Arcila 3G, 1A; Ethan Josefsberg 2G, 1A, 16/16 on faceoffs, 12 ground balls; Jonas Keusch 2A; Jack Dwyer 1G; Matt Martinez 1G; Carson Sleeman 1G; Jacob Albert 1G; Alex Munoz 1A; Aiden Alonso 1A. PLM (2-2).

Boys’ water polo

Gulliver Prep 15, Belen Jesuit 11: Carlos Veccio 3 goals; Adolfo Valencia 2; Dylan Veccio 1; Raúl Rodríguez 2; Zachary Callejas 2; Jean Paul Chispoteo 1; Manolys Tavaris 12 blocks.

Girls’ flag football

Braddock 7, Coral Park 6: Top performers: Cynthia Schleglmilch 12 TFL; Mia Ramos 1 TD Rec; Kelly Alvarez 1 TD Pass. BRD (1-0).

Boys’ volleyball

Flanagan d. Chaminade 25-12, 25-14, 25-23: Top performer: Jabbar Morla.

Flanagan d. Douglas 25-15, 25-22, 25-13: Top performer: Bryan Povea.

Ransom Everglades d. SLAM 25-19, 25-16, 25-21: Kyler Pace 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs; Devonte Payton 13 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Ethan Gomez 24 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces; Adrian Stone 14 digs, 3 kills, 4 aces. RE (2-2), SLAM (1-1).

Southwest d. Archbishop McCarthy 25-8, 25-14, 25-14: Jack Hershman 14 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Alessandro DeLaO 9 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Erick Pinzon 19 assists, 6 digs.

All County ballots for coaches

A link for the All County ballots have been sent to athletic directors. Deadline is March 15.

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

Roundup compiled

by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com