Southwest beats South Dade again; Somerset and Southridge win region titles, too

Southwest wrestling won its first regional championship since 1988.

The Eagles out scored state power South Dade for a 3A region title at Coral Park High School.

Interestingly, Southwest Coach Mick Arteaga was born in 1988 when Southwest last won the region title, and South Dade coach Victor Balmeceda was part of that Southwest championship team.

This season has been a see-saw battle between Southwest and South Dade. Southwest won the GMAC title. Then South Dade captured the district title, and Southwest took the region crown.

Next is state, where the rivalry continues, Friday and Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park - Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.

The top three teams at their regionals (Southwest, South Dade, Columbus) were from the same district.

The region champion Eagles send 13 wrestlers to state, thanks to 10 region finalists (five of those region champs) and three third place finishers.

Southwest: 106 Gabriel Tellez 3rd; 113 Kevin Placer 2nd; 120 Danny Martinez Champ; 126 Robert Dusendang Champ; 132 Sebastian Melguizo Champ; 138 Favian Oliva 3rd; 145 Lester Martinez 3rd; 152 Adrian Ochoa 2nd; 160 Brandon Moreno Champ; 170 Gabriel Vilchez 2nd; 182 Ansel Cervantes 2nd; 192 Jeremiah Mauras 2nd; 285 Adrian Sans Champ.

Photo Courtesy Southwest wrestling

The region runner-up Bucs qualified 11 wrestlers to state. They had seven regional champs, two runners-up and two third place finishers.

South Dade: 106 Luis Acevedo 2nd; 113 Adrian Morales Champ; 126 Misha Arbos 3rd; 132 Gavin Balmeceda 2nd; 138 Alex Couto Champ; 145 Adrian Neco Champ; 152 Cordell White Champ; 160 Keith Crouse 3rd; 170 Joshua Swan Champ; 182 Creig Silimon Champ; 195 Sawyer Bartelt Champ.

Columbus: The Explorers were third with eight wrestlers advancing to state. They are: 106 Christian Guzman Champ; 285 Derrick Hart 2nd; 145 Dylan Mira 2nd; 132 Gavin Buck 3rd, 170 Guy Toussaint 3rd; 195 Daniel Vanarman 3rd; 160 Rocco Dascoli 4th; 182 Joshua Marquez 4th.

Cypress Bay: The Lightning finished fourth. Advancing to state are Andrew Punzalan (106) 4th; Erik Rodriguez (152) 3rd; Rafael Diniz (145) 4th; Connor Ivory (138) 4th; Jared Campbell (220) 3rd.

Photo Courtesy Cypress Bay wrestling

Krop: The Lightning was 13th with Jerry Molina (126) and Julius Weaver (285) each placing fourth to reach state.

Miramar: The Patriots were eighth. Imari Milton (220) placed third to qualify for state.

Top 10 teams: 1. Southwest 282; 2. South Dade 250.5; 3. Columbus 151; 4. Cypress Bay 104.5; 5. Doral 88; 6. Miami Palmetto 69.5; 7. North Miami 63; 8. Miramar 62; 9. Miami Beach 56; 10. Coral Gables 52.

Championship: 106: Christian Guzman (COL) p. Luis Acevedo (SD) 1:55; 113: Adiran Morales (SD) dec. Kevin Placer (SD) 2-0; 120: Daniel Martinez (SW) dec. Corey Gallivan (MPAL) 9-3; 126: Robert Dusendang (SW) dec. Aaron Lanster (MB) 3-1; 132: Sebastian Melguizo (SW) d. Gavin Balmeceda (SD) inj.def.; 138: Alex Couto (SD) maj. Frank Lopez (BRAD) 14-3; 145: Adrian Neco (SD) dec. Dylan Mira (COL) 7-1; 152: Cordell White (SD) dec. Arian Ochoa (SW) 5-3;

160: Brandon Moreno (SW) dec. Kendrick Hodge (CG) 3-1; 170: Joshua Swan (SD) p. Gabirel Vilchez (SW); 182: Creig Silimon (SD) dec. Ansel Cervantes (SW) 2-0; 195: Sawyer Bartelt (SD) d. Jeremiah Mauras (SW) 6-1; 220: Edensky Phele (NOMI) dec. Christian Llauger (CORE) 5-2; 285: Adrian Sans (SW) d. Derrick Hart (COL) by Forfeit.

Third place: 106: Gabriel Tellez (SW) dec. Andrew Punzalan (CYB) 6-4; 113: Julian Montero (DOR) dec. Anthony Madriz (CORE) 7-2; 120: Alexander Exalent (NOMI) dec. Jose Gutierrez (DOR) 7-5; 126: Misha Arbos (SD) d. Jerry Molina (DRKP) forfeit; 132: Gavin Buck (COL) dec. Enrique Sanchez (DOR) 5-3; 138: Favian Oliva (SW) p. Connor Ivory (CYB) 4:34; 145: Lester Martinez (SW) dec. Rafael Diniz (CYB) 7-5; 152: Erik Rodriguez (CYB) maj. Jaiden Forbes (MB) 14-4;

160: Keith Crouse (SD) d. Rocco D’ascoli (COL) by inj. def.; 170: Guy Toussaint (COL) d. Johan Budel (CG) by pin; 182: George Montero (CORE) dec. Joshua Marquez (COL) 12-6; 195: Daniel Van Arman (COL) dec. Richard Alexander (PAL) 3-2; 220: Imari Milton (MIR) dec. Jared Campbell (CYB) 4-1; 285: Gregory Pierrelouis (NOMI) maj. dec. Julius Weaver (DRKP) 11-3.

In a 3A region at West Palm Beach-Forest Hill High School, Deerfield Beach was 12th of 32 teams. Ryan Anderson (126) and Kayden Pierre (220) were fourth for the Bucks to earn a berth to state.

Southridge wins 2A region

In 2A, Southridge won the region championship, followed by runner-up St. Thomas Aquinas at Archbishop McCarthy.

Team scores: 1. Southridge 207.5; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 140; 3. Heritage 129; 4. Sebastian River 121; 5. Okeechobee 113; 6. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 98.5; 7. Killian 98; 8. Port St. Lucie 82; 9. Viera 76; 10. Archbishop McCarthy 74.5; 11. Fort Lauderdale 72; 12. Eau Gallie 66.5; 13. McArthur 58; 14. Belen Jesuit 54; 15. Melbourne 50; 16. Suncoast 48; 17. Fort Pierce Westwood 33; 18. Bayside 28; 19. Boyd Anderson 24; 20. South Fork 15; 21. Sebring 14; 22. Hollywood Hills 13; 23. Miami Norland 6; 24. Mater Academy 3; 25. Dillard, Homestead, Northeast 0.

Championship: 106: Christian Vasquez (MIKI) dec. Fredrick Mitchum (MSR) 5-2; 113: Austin Jones (HERT) p. Gabriel Bowen (OKEE) 0:50; 120: Jaden Villalobos (ARMC) dec. Conner Hueck (MSR) 1-0; 126: Andrew Pinzon (VIER) tech. Charlie Armstrong (OKEE) 19-3; 132: Gabriel Ferreira (HERT) dec. Kylen McQueen (SERI) 8-6; 138: Frank Messina (STA) p. Niko Huff (SERI) 4:55; 145: Daniel Quiroz-Cerceda (ARMC) p. Rashad Hannon (MCAR) 2:57; 152: Cyrus Williams (MSR) p. Anthony Callahan (EAGA) 2:56;

160: Lawrence Rosario (MSR) tech. Travis McKenna (OKEE) 20-5; 170: Julian Stoneman (HERT) dec. Quiton Johnson (MSR) 7-3; 182: Michael Moss (STA) dec. Destin Watson (EAGA) 7-2; 195: Rafael Camarena (SERI) dec. Gervaris Desire (PSL) SV-1 7-5; 220: Dedric Marshall (MSR) dec. Alexys Rodriguez (MIKI) SV-1 1-0; 285: Jackson Hatfield (VIER) dec. Timaule Hayes (EAGA) 2-1.

Third place: 106: Jasmine Godinez (HML) dec. Donnell Williams (PSL) 7-3; 113: Johan Castano (MIKI) p. Holden Kapsos (SUNC) 4:35; 120: Roman Maldonado (HERT) p. Sonny Hancock (OKEE) 3:57; 126: Nicholas Dukes (MSR) dec. Michael Zunino (HML) 7-3; 132: James Berline (FOLA) p. Nate Olson (VIER) 0:39; 138: Braden Urso (VIER) dec. Manuel Dominguez (BEJE) 8-3; 145: Julian Mayorga (MSR) p. Lucas Amaya (BEJE) 1:30; 152: Zaiden Bucknor (FTL) dec. Termaine Pugh (MCAR) 9-5;

160: Skyler Hall (STA) dec. Elijah Yuhas (PSL) 6-4; 170: Gabriel Richmond (MELB) p. Nicholas Rodriguez (STA) 1:29; 182: Gian Espinal (HML) dec. Sebastian Macaulay (SUNC) 4-3; 195: Zideen Ruiz (HML) maj. Johnathan Sirad (MELB) 14-5; 220: Brye Haynes (FPW) p. Jose Monroy (OKEE) 1:46; 285: Marcelo Rosario (MSR) p. Kevin Magrinat (MCAR) 2:25.

Somerset is a 1A region champ

With four region champs and 12 wrestlers reaching state, Somerset won a 1A region championship at Jensen Beach High School.

In the toughest region in 1A, the state-bound Panthers are: 106 Christian Fretwell Champ; 113 Matthew Velasco 3rd; 120 EJ Solis Champ; 126 Raymond Greene 4th; 132 Skyler Caban Champ; 138 Chase Gillis 3rd; 145 Bas Diaz 2nd; 152 Darian Estevez Champ; 170 Danny Diaz 2nd; 182 Sean Concepcion 2nd; 195 Joshua Oyeneye 3rd; 285 Matthew Jimenez 2nd.

Photo Courtesy Somerset wrestling

Mater Lakes placed third. The Bears qualified eight wrestlers to state. Benny Rogers (145) beat the returning state champ in the region finals, and Ethan Vergara (Hwt) avenged a district loss to win the region title with a first period pin. State qualifiers: 113 Dylan Garcia 4th; 126 Luis Arboleda 3rd; 132 Luis Bellon 3rd; 145 Benny Rogers Champ; 170 Achilles Rocha 3rd; 182 Matthew Cruanes 4th; 220 Branden Marrero 4th; 285 Ethan Vergara Champ.

Photo Courtesy Mater Lakes Academy wrestling

Cardinal Gibbons took fifth with seven state qualifiers. They are: Peyton Vargas (106) 2nd; Nicholas Yancey (113) Champ; Matthew Palermo (120) 2nd; Tyler Cabral (138) Champ; Robert Limperis (152) 4th; Danil Korochenskiy (160) 4th; Jertivas Black (285) 3rd.

Photo Courtesy Cardinal Gibbons wrestling

Team scores: 1. Somerset Academy 243.5; 2. Jensen Beach 178.5; 3. Mater Lakes 175.5; 4. American Heritage-Delray Beach 169; 5. Cardinal Gibbons 159; 6. Key West 68; 7. Clewiston 59; 8. Lincoln Park 57; 9. American Heritage 48.5; 10. Coral Springs Charter 40.5; 11. Westminster Christian 36; 12. SLAM Academy 32; 13. Miami Northwestern 26; 14. Miami Sunset 20; 15. Miami Jackson 15; 16. Coral Shores 14; 17. Miami Edison 10; 18. Monsignor Pace, Miami Washington 3; 20. Coconut Creek, Stranahan 0.

Championship: 106: Christian Fretwell (SOM) maj. Peyton Vargas (CG) 20-9; 113: Nicholas Yancey (CG) dec. Ryan Mooney (JB) 5-1; 120: Elivs Solis (SOM) p. Mathew Palermo (CG) 0:33; 126: Jonny Dobbs (JB) dec. Andrew DeSola (AHDB) 5-4; 132: Skyler Caban (SOM) p. Jonathan Hudson (AHDB) 5:00; 138: Tyler Cabral (CG) dec. Vincenzo Napolitana (AHDB) 13-7; 145: Benjamin Rogers (MALA) dec. Bas Diaz (SOM) TB-1 2-1; 152: Darian Estevez (SOM) p. Omer Barak (AHDB) 4:34;

160: Terrell Taylor (CSC) dec. Bransen Byrd (JB) 8-7; 170: Kyle Grey (LIPA) p. Danny Diaz (SOM) 5:05; 182: Joseph Nicolosi (AHDB) dec. Sean Concepcion (SOM) 5-2; 195: Mikey Tal Shahar (AHDB) dec. Jaeden Kinlock (AHP) 3-1; 220: Chase Thompson (AHDB) dec. Andrew Burnette (JB) 9-3; 285: Ethan Vergara (MALA) p. Matthew Jimenez (SOM) 1:50.

Third place: 106: Gian Ortiz (JB) dec. Vincent Biondoletti (COSH) 5-2; 113: Matthew Velasco (SOM) dec. Dylan Garcia (MALA) SV-1 5-0; 120: Jewell Williams (JB) maj. Deasner Joseph (LIPA) 16-4; 126: Luis Arboleda (MALA) maj. Raymond Greene (SOM) 13-3; 132: Luis Bellon (MALA) dec. Tyler Savastano (JB) 8-2; 138: Chase Gillis (SOM) dec. Ryan Duguay (JB) SV-1 4-2; 145: Rafael Romero (AHDB) d. Ethan Ardavin (WECH) FF; 152: Tehran Piza (JB) dec. Robert Limperis (CG) 3-0;

160: Izac Martinez (CLEW) dec. Daniel Korchensky (CG) 3-1; 170: Achilles Rocha (MALA) maj. Matt O’Hara (JB) 12-3; 182: Hisham Ramadan (CLEW) d. Matthew Cruanes (MALA) FF; 195: Joshua Oyeneye (SOM) maj. Zach Lewicki (KW) 9-1; 220: Max Ryan (KW) dec. Braden Marrero (MALA) 6-0; 285: Jertavis Black (CG) p. River Cutino-Lyda (KW) 0:41.

Baseball

Braddock 3, Miami Christian 1: WP Chris Orduna no-hitter, 7 IP, R, 4 BB, 10 K; Mel Rubiera 1-2, RBI, 2 BB; Daniel Verez 1-3, RBI; Adriel Benitez 1-2, 2 R, BB.

Mater Academy 5, Homestead 4: The Bears came from behind in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Alex Braida allowed one hit in four innings, and Keyler Gonzalez gained the win in relief.

Ransom Everglades 18, Somerset Academy South-Homestead 3: RE (3-1).

Softball

Ransom Everglades 14, Carrollton 13.

Boys’ tennis

Palmer Trinity 6, Westminster Christian 1.

Girls’ tennis

Gulliver Prep 4, Miami Country Day 3: 1 Valentina Rossi GP 8-6; 2. Jayden Jagolinzer GP 8-0; 3. Mia Suarez GP 8-6; Doubles: 2. Jayden Jagolinzer/ Lia Fletcher GP 8-2. GP (4-2).

Palmer Trinity 6, Westminster Christian 1.

Boys’ lacrosse

Gulliver Prep 15, Belen 11: JC Pompa 6 goals, 2 steals, 1 assist; Co-captain Hayaat Kay-Ramos 4 goals, 3 steals, 2 assists; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 steal, 1 assist; Awaal Kay-Ramos 7 steals, 2 assists, 1 goal; Kamal Kay-Ramos 5 saves, 4 steals. GP 7-0.

Ransom Everglades 11, Palmer Trinity 1: Jack Rivas-Vazquez 5 goals, 2 assists; Gore Spillis 1 goal; Nicky Denaro 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacob Wolfe 1 goal; Jordan Gonzalez 2 goals; Ryan Bienstock 1 goal.

Boys’ water polo

Ransom Everglades 24, Columbus 8: Paolo Rebessi 5 goals, 9 assists, 5 steals; Coren O’Brien 7 blocks, 3 assists, 1 steal; Lucas Gomez 7 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Geronimo Carom 4 goals, 1 steal; Rafa Dovarganes 2 goals, 4 steals; Nathan Knight 1 goal, 1 assist.

Girls’ water polo

Pompano Beach 18, Cardinal Gibbons 15: For Gibbons, Melody Yates scored 10 goals.

Boys’ volleyball

Flanagan d. Douglas 25-15, 25-22, 25-13.

Flanagan d. Chaminade 25-12, 25-14, 25-23.

Ransom Everglades d. SLAM in straight sets. RE (2-0).

All County ballots for coaches

A link for the All County ballots have been sent to athletic directors. Deadline is March 15.

All County Fall Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

Submit varsity game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

----

Roundup compiled

by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com