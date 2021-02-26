The Gulliver boys’ soccer team earns the chance to repeat as state champions

Gulliver’s boys’ soccer team knew the road back to state would be even tougher than normal this season.

The Raiders were twice under quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

They also had their on-field hiccups during a sub-.500 regular season.

But through it all they stuck to the mantra that first-year coach Neil Berment shared with them since the first day of tryouts.

“One team, one sound,” said junior Jack Epstein. “We built a brotherhood here. I feel like it brought us together even more. We knew we wanted to get back here and repeat as [state] champs.”

Epstein’s two second-half goals on Friday afternoon put Gulliver within one victory of that goal.

The tallies provided the Raiders with the advantage they’d need to beat visiting Orlando Bishop Moore 3-1 in a Class 4A state semifinal.

Gulliver (9-5-3) will try to win back-to-back state titles for the third time in its program’s history when it takes on either Panama City Beach Arnold or Cape Coral Mariner on Thursday at 1 p.m. in DeLand. The Raiders defeated Mariner in the final last year in double overtime.

“I came into this program not thinking about last year at all,” Berment said. “What they did last year was phenomenal and they earned that. What we did this year was new, amazing, gritty, guts, excitement, joyful, quarantined, quarantined twice and this has been a new experience for these players.”

Berment was part of everything new for Gulliver this season.

A veteran soccer coach of 26 years, Berment moved to Miami in 2018 after years serving as coach and athletic director at Washington Latin Public Charter School in Bethesda, Maryland. He took a two-year break from coaching, but took over Gulliver’s program from Chris Bart Williams before the season.

“All year this has been one team, one sound,” Berment said. “They’ve earned it and now we can think about championships. We never did during the season.”

Epstein, who has eight goals this season, is one of 13 players that returned from last year’s state championship squad.

In the 44th minute with the match tied at 1, Bishop Moore was called for a hand ball inside their 18-yard box which led to a penalty kick for Epstein. With his left foot he fired the ball into the back of the net to give Gulliver the lead for good.

Epstein then sealed the game with 1:45 left, when he controlled a loose ball 15 yards in front of the Hornets’ goal and knocked it home. Freshman Cosme Salas scored the Raiders’ first goal just two minutes and 16 seconds into the match before Bishop Moore tied it in the 16th minute on a Dylan Harkins goal.

Gulliver freshman goalkeeper Dominic Pratt made multiple key stops to preserve the lead over the final 30 minutes.