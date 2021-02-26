Eight South Florida teams advance to boys’ basketball state semifinals in Lakeland

A year after falling short in the state championship, Pembroke Pines Charter is heading back to Lakeland.

Pembroke Pines is one of eight South Florida teams heading to the boys’ basketball final four next week after blowing out Norland, 79-53, in the Region 4-Class 5A championship Friday in Miami Gardens. The Jaguars are heading back to the 5A semifinals despite losing their top three scorers from a year ago.

Pembroke Pines, which fell in the 5A title game last season, will face Tampa Jesuit in the 5A semifinals on Thursday at the RP Funding Center. The Jaguars are one of three Broward County teams moving on to the state semifinals so far.

Pine Crest 69, North Miami Beach 37

Pine Crest is moving on to the Class 4A semifinals after a blowout, running-clock win in North Miami Beach on Friday in the Region 4-Class 4A championship.

The Panthers are the top-ranked team in South Florida, according to MaxPreps, and will face Titusville Astronaut in the 4A semifinals Thursday in Lakeland.

Dwyer 70, Coral Springs 54

Dwyer outscored Coral Springs, 21-5, in the third quarter to run away from the Colts in the Region 3-Class 7A championship Friday. Coral Springs closed on a 15-5 run, but it wasn’t enough to rally in Coral Springs.

Dwyer, which is one of two teams from Palm Beach County to advance to the final four, are still waiting to find out who their opponent will be next Friday in Lakeland. Western has already advanced the Region 4-Class 7A championship, but is awaiting an opponent after COVID-19 issues delayed Coral Gables-Palmetto more than a week to Friday.

Although they faced more COVID issues Friday when wing Jonathan Similien and assistant coach Carlos Abril were unable to participate because their negatives tests came back too late, the Cavaliers rallied to beat Palmetto, 82-72, in the Region 4-7A quarterfinals in Coral Gables. The Cavaliers will face Columbus in the Region 4-7A semifinals Saturday in Coral Gables for a spot in the region championship, which will be held Monday.

Mater Academy Charter 62, Martin County 60

It has not been an easy season for Mater Academy Charter. In the offseason, star power forward Malik Reneau transferred to Montverde Academy. In the preseason, legendary coach Shakey Rodriguez died, leaving Eric Rodriguez to take over for his father. Mater Academy hasn’t played a home game all season long as the school renovates its Hialeah Gardens gymnasium.

Still, Mater is off to Lakeland after pulling out a close win against Martin County on Friday in the Region 4-Class 6A championship in Stuart.

The Lions will face Tarpon Springs East Lake in the 6A semifinals Thursday in Lakeland. Mater is one of two teams from Miami-Dade County to clinch a spot in the state semifinals so far.

Miami Country Day 56, Archbishop Carroll 48

Miami Country Day beat crosstown rival Archbishop Carroll in the Region 4-Class 3A championship Friday in Miami to advance to the Class 3A semifinals.

The Spartans are the only team from the Miami metropolitan area to send both their boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to Lakeland. Miami Country Day will face Calvary Christian Academy in the 3A semifinals Wednesday in Lakeland.

Calvary Christian Academy 75, Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic 58

Calvary Christian, which spent much of the season ranked in the top 25, is headed to the 3A semifinals after blowing out Santa Fe Catholic in Fort Lauderdale.

The Eagles will meet the Spartans in an all-South Florida showdown next week in Lakeland.

Grandview Prep 50, Brito 47

Brito’s potential game-tying three-point rattled out in the final seconds and Grandview Prep advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.

Grandview will face Orlando Christian Prep in the 2A semifinals Wednesday in Lakeland.