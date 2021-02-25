Westminster Christian boys’ & girls’ soccer makes history with region titles; plus more results

Tuesday was a very good day for Westminster Christian soccer as the boys’ and girls’ teams won Class 3A region titles, qualifying for the state semifinals.

It marked the first region title for the Warriors in girls’ soccer and first time both teams advanced to the state semifinals in the same season.

The boys’ team edged SLAM in a shootout for a region title.

Trailing 1-0, Matias Gutierrez scored to even things for the Warriors and force overtime. After a scoreless overtime, penalty kicks determined the winner.

Westminster Christian boys’ soccer coach Josh Kirk said: “Even after falling down a goal and the game not going our way [down 1-0], these boys continue to believe in themselves and each other and find a way to pull it off.”

The Warriors outscored SLAM 4-3 in the shootout. Alex Brijbag, Breno Goncalves, Sean Maresma and Jack Butler scored, and keeper Johnny Gleason made two big saves.

“The amount of heart that these boys have is unreal. SLAM is a quality team, and it took every ounce of energy and effort to beat them,” Kirk said. “We’ve had a goal since last season ended in the regional quarterfinals to get to states; it’s all we’ve talked about.”

Westminster Christian (10-3-2) achieved that goal and now look to expand on it. The Warriors host Trinity Prep at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a state semifinal. The winner plays the winner of Jacksonville-Bolles/Tampa Catholic for the state title.

Kirk said: “The work these boys have put in all season is showing, and we are two games away from the promise land.”

Photo Courtesy Westminster Christian girls' soccer

On the girls’ side, Westminster Christian defeated Miami Country Day 4-0 for that history-making region title.

Carolina Monterrey scored twice, and Nina Silva and Caroline Garcia each added a goal. Keeper Juliana Pinerio recorded the shutout.

Warriors girls’ soccer coach Antonio Boada said: “I’m extremely proud of the perseverance of our girls and the hard work they’re putting into each game. Miami Country Day was a tremendous club, and we’re excited to win the school’s first regional championship in girls’ soccer.”

Westminster Christian (10-4-1) hosts Delray-American Heritage at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal. The winner plays the winner of Jacksonville-Bolles/Lakeland Christian for the state title.

Softball

Palmer Trinity 22, Southridge 12: WP Emme Fundora (3-0); Attie Crews 2-3, 3 RBI; Gina Marie Pineda 2-3, 3 RBI; Emma O’Connor 1-1, 3 Runs. PT (3-0).

Palmetto 10, Keys Gate 0: WP Melody Vizcaino (3-1); LP Madeline Webb; Olivia Rapp 3-3, HR, 2 Runs, 4 RBI; Alexis Ortega 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Isabella Martinez 1-2, HR, Run, 3 RBI. Plm (3-1).

Miami Beach 22, Homestead 2.

Western 15, Nova 0: Player of the Game: Melanie Carr.

Girls’ tennis

American Heritage 7, Delray-American Heritage 0: 1. Natalie Block d. Grace Vaughn 8-0; 2. Sangee Prieto d. Chloe Barreto-Massad 8-2; 3. Emily Stouch d. Tara Muthuswamy 8-2; 4. Jacklyn Daynovsky d. Neeraja Poonjolai 8-1; 5. Grace Odom-Montbrun d. Maya Schimer 8-0. Doubles: 1. Natalie B./Sangee P. d. Grace V./Chloe B. 8-3; 2. Juliette Zamora/Angela Duan d. Tara M./Sofia Goldin 8-0.

American Heritage 7, Coral Springs Charter 0: 1. Natalie Block d. Juhnyee See 8-0; 2. Sangee Prieto d. Kayla Humphrey 8-0; 3. Katelyn Gramanzini d. Madisen Clark 8-2; 4. Jacklyn Daynovsky d. Madeleine Barbanes 8-6; 5. Livia Kaufman d. Ella Carmell 8-1. Doubles: 1. Natalie B./Sangee P. d. Juhnyee S./Madeleine B. 6-4; 2. Katelyn G./Livia K. d. Kayla H./Madisen C. 7-5.

Miami Country Day 7, Oxbridge 0: Top 3: Allexii Bassette, Brooke Kovacs, Maria Salazar.

Boys’ tennis

American Heritage 7, Coral Springs Charter 0: 1. Daniel Naylor d. Juhnhou See 8-5; 2. Elliot Starkman d. Santiago Garcia Castillo 8-2; 3. Charles Goldwyn d. Derrick Lai 8-0; 4. Anirudh Lingaraju d. Justin Humphrey 8-0; 5. Nathan Debs d. Sridhyan Paruchuru 8-0. Doubles: 1. Daniel N./Elliot S. d. Juhnhou S./Santiago G. 8-6; 2. Charles G./Anirudh L. d. Derrick L./Justin H. 8-0.

American Heritage-Delray 6, American Heritage 1: 1. George Kosseifi (AHD) d. Elliot Starkman 8-1; 2. Mike Miller (AHD) d. Charles Goldwyn 8-0; 3. Ryan Lipp (AHD) d. Anirudh Lingaraju 8-2; 4. Ryan Rao (AHD) d. Nathan Debs 8-0; 5. David Tang (AHD) d. Joshua Dobrinsky 8-0. Doubles: 1. Elliot S./Charles G. (AH) d. Roman Lang/Adrian Ricketts 8-1; Mike M./Ryan L. (AHD) d. Anirudh L./Andre Storer 8-2.

Girls’ lacrosse

Key West 16, Palmer Trinity 2: Sophomore goalie Valentina Erigoyen 11 saves for PT.

Palmetto 10, Cooper City 4: Allie Gould 1G, 1A, 2 groundballs; Gabi Rousseau 2G, 1A, 3 groundballs; Vanessa Serrano 3G, 3A, 3 groundballs; Rylee Endara 3 groundballs; Samantha Berlan 2G, 3 groundballs, 5 draw controls; Ana Martinez 1G, 2 groundballs; Emma Behar 1G, 1A, 2 groundballs, 6 draw controls.

South Plantation 12, Cooper City 4: CC (1-2): Cameron Sen 3 goals, 3 draw controls, 6 ground balls; Grace O’Malley 1 goal, 2 draw controls; Ella Ferre 9 saves.

Boys’ lacrosse

Gulliver Prep 13, Ransom Everglades 7: GP (5-0): Andres Luna 2 goals; JP Cortes faceoff 80% win; Ryan Noyes 5 goals, 1 assist. RE (0-2): Jack Rivas 2 goals, 1 assist; Eliot Sable 13 saves; Levi Gans 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs.

Gulliver Prep 13, Westminster Christian 9: GP (4-0): Ryan Noyes 3 goals, 2 assists; Tyler Cancio 2G, 2A; Tanner Jenkins 2G, 2A; Kyle Goldberg 2G, 1A; Max Herskowitz 3 takeaways, 5 groundballs. WC (0-2): Matthew Handel 4G, 1A; Ryan Penton 2 takeaways, 4 groundballs.

Girls’ water polo

Gulliver Prep 21, Mourning 2: Alissa Pascual 3 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals; Aria Torretta 5 goals, 1 steal; Emily Miller 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Giorgia Pascual 3 goals, 4 assists, 1 steal. GP 3-0.

Pines Charter 27, Cooper City 8: Stella Dioguardi (PC) 12 goals, Kathia Jaramilo (PC) 10, Victoria Chacon (CC) 4.

Boys’ water polo

Cooper City 28, Pines Charter 4: Alex Licht (CC) 6 goals, Nick Gomez (CC) 5, Tyler Flowers (CC) 4, Matthew Donyegro 4 (CC), Tanner Gibson (PC) 2.

Gulliver Prep 23, Mourning 9: Jeronimo Dacharry 5 goals, 4 assist, 1 steal; Awwal Kay-Ramos 6 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Hayaat Kay-Ramos 2 goals, 5 assists, 1 steal; Kamal Kay-Ramos 9 blocks, 3 assists, 1 steal. GP 3-0.

St. Thomas Aquinas 16, Cooper City 6: Gio Franco 4 goals; Luke Salem 7 saves.

Boys’ volleyball

Cardinal Gibbons d. Flanagan 25-20,15-25,15-13: Gino Briglio (CG) 63 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces, 3 service points, 2 kills 2 blocks.

iMater d. TERRA 25-13, 25-22: Jordan Chevalier 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists; Roberto Esteban 5 aces, 1 dig; Jose Avila 4 assists; Eduardo Hernandez 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block; Pedro Ramos 1 block; Marlon Medina 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks.

Southwest d. Cardinal Gibbons 25-14, 16-25, 15-8: Logan Keothavy (CG) 12 digs, 7 kills, 5 aces, 8 service points, 3 blocks.

All-County Teams

The Miami Herald All-County teams for Fall sports are in the Sports section of the Miami Herald website.

Wrestling postseason

