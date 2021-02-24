With Thompson twins, Pine Crest boys’ basketball wins region semifinal; plus more results

The early 80’s British Pop group The Thompson Twins were mostly known for producing its two biggest hits ‘Hold Me Now’ and “Doctor! Doctor!” before disbanding.

The latest Thompson twin sensations are Pine Crest junior forwards Ausar and Amen Thompson who keep adding to a hit list of their own in Pine Crest’s bid for its fourth state title.

On Tuesday this dynamic 6-6 twin tandem helped the red hot Panthers (18-1) take a step closer to Lakeland with a 68-38 victory over host North Broward Prep (14-7) in a Region 3-4A semifinal.

The 6-6 twins, who are being coveted by Kansas, FSU, Memphis, Alabama and Florida among others, often alternate big nights. On Tuesday it was Ausar’s turn to put on a show, pouring in a game-high 31 points, most in spectacular fashion. Amen added 16 points and Leo Ghiloni had 11 points.

Amen Thompson, ranked No. 37 in the ESPN 60 Class of 2022 rankings, acknowledges the twins are following in the footsteps of former national player of the year Brandon Knight, a two time state champion at Pine Crest, but they are looking to set themselves apart.

“We met Brandon Knight, he is a real cool dude ,” Amen Thompson said. “But we don’t want to be the next Brandon Knight. We want our own legacy up here. Hopefully our jersey can be in a trophy case like his is.”

But it was Ausar Thompson, ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 60, provided the early spark with back to back three-pointers for a quick 15-3 lead prompting an early timeout for North Broward and then showed his defensive prowess with a steal before splitting two defenders for a layin.

Corey Rollins, Scouting Director of ‘Source Hoops’ said the Thompson twins have the rare two-way talent that should propel Pine Crest to their fourth state title.

“Amen and Ausar Thompson are currently the top college prospects in South Florida. What sets them apart is their ability to take over a game on both ends of the floor. They are lethal in transition and attacking the basket. I’d be surprised if they don’t win the state title.”

The victory sends the Panthers to the Regional finals that is expected to be played on Feb. 27.

North Broward Prep’s Maximus Fuentes had a team-high 11 points for the Eagles and provided an emotional boost before halftime with a half court heave that fell in before the second quarter buzzer, pulling the Eagles within 29-21 at halftime.

That hail mary shot by Fuentes’ apparently lit a fire under Amen Thompson who sparked a Panthers’ 22-7 blitz in the third quarter that ended any hopes of an Eagles comeback.

Amen Thompson started the spurt with four straight baskets to start the third quarter, highlighted by a 3-point play off a quick spin move along the baseline, culminating in a 38-25 lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter. From there, it was all Pine Crest which ran its winning streak to 10 over North Broward Prep.

“I feel like it was in my and Amen’s hands to get the win,” said Ausar. “Anything but a state title would be a disappointment for this team. I have played four years with some of these guys. We can’t lose any more games. If we lose we go home. We have to come out and play every game like it’s our last.”

Region 3-4A Semifinal: Pine Crest 68, North Broward Prep 38: PC (18-1): Ausar Thompson 31, Amen Thompson 16, Ghiloni 11, Brodsky 3, Carpio 5, Fatovic 2. NBP (14-7): Daniels 9, Hoffman 2, Negri 3, Field 6, Abson 5, Fuentes 11, Frigo 2. Half: PC 29-21. Three-pointers: Ausar Thompson 4, Brodsky 1, Carpio 1, Daniels 3, Fuentes 2, Negri 1.

Softball

Cooper City 5, Western 0: Jordyn Hustey threw a no-hitter, allowing no runs on no hits in seven innings, while striking out 11.

Alyssa Solo took the loss for Western, surrendered five runs on nine hits over six innings, while striking out seven. Arlette Caravaca hit a home run. Bianca Polistina went 3 for 4. Amanda Gettys totaled 11 chances in the field for the errorless Cowboys.

Palmer Trinity 12, South Dade 3: WP Emme Fundora (2-0); Caroline Zamek 3-3, 5 RBI; Kinsey Cerda 2-3, 3 Runs, Megan Keller 1-3, 4 Runs. PT 2-0.

Florida Christian 13, Southridge 2: WP Fia Zelenka 9 K; Anabelle Aquila 2-4, 2B, RBI; Juliette Aquila RBI, 2 Runs; Abby Nunez 2 RBI.

Cardinal Gibbons 6, Pine Crest 3.

Baseball

Ferguson 2, Palmetto 1: Tied at one in the bottom of the ninth, Xavier Murrillo’s winning RBI single scored Mario Abreut from second.

In a pitchers’ duel, Ferguson’s Chris Suastegui went 5 innings allowing one run on four hits. Alex Alonso picked up the win pitching four scoreless innings.

For Palmetto, Grant Kavair allowed three hits and one run over six innings. The Falcons got hits by Vila, Murrillo, Juez, E.Rodriguez, A.Gonzalez and Villalobos. Palmetto was led by Gabriel Vega with two hits.

Riviera Prep: 13, Miami Country Day 2: Yohanny Vasquez 3 Runs, HR, 4 RBI; Eric Fernandez 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 Runs; Luis Angarita 2-3, 2 Runs; Elias Baroniel 2-3; WP DJ Flowers 4 2/3 IP, 5 K. RP 3-0.

Doral Academy 8, Key West 1: WP Frank Menedez 4 IP, 4K; Gaby Gutierrez HR, 3RBI; Andre Vidal 1B, 2RBI: Sebastian Barrios 2 IB, RBI; Gonzalez 1B, 1R. DA 2-1-1.

Girls’ tennis

TERRA 6, Mourning 0: Winners: 1. Brooke Dugarte 4-1, 4-1; 3. Isabel Smerling 4-1, 4-1; 4. Lauren Pedroso 4-0, 4-1; 5. Gianna Machado 4-0, 4-0. Doubles: Giordano/Smerling 4-0, 4-0; Machado G/Machado M 4-0, 4-0.

Boys’ tennis

TERRA 6, Mourning 0: Winners: 1. Carlos Ramirez 4-0, 4-0; 2. Jonathan Claro by default; 3. Mateo Martinez 4-0, 4-0; 4-0. Lucca Castillo 4-0, 4-0; 5. Bryce Wires 4-0, 4-0. Doubles: Claro/Martinez 4-0, 4-0.

Girls’ lacrosse

American Heritage 20, Westminster Christian 3: Jordyn McCullough 4 goals, 4 assists; Kaitlyn Chmelir 5 goals, 1 assist; Laura Mikkelsen 3 goals, 1 assist; Courtney Lesser 2 goals, 1 assist; Uliana Petlyakov 2 goals, 1 assist; Lilliana Parrella 1 goal, 2 assists; Valeria Fernandez-Boidi 1 goal, 1 assist; Jade Muirhead 1 goal; Luna Mancuso 1 goal.

Palmetto 10, Cooper City 4: For CC (1-1), Lexi Crespo 2 goals, 2 draw controls, 4 ground balls; Cameron Sen 2 goals, 5 ground balls; Alicia DeMicco 1 assist, 4 ground balls; Goalie Ella Ferre 12 saves.

Boys’ lacrosse

Palmetto 15, West Broward 13: Alex Munoz 5G, 8GB, 1CT; Mathew Arcila 3G, 2A, 3GB, 1CT; Dylan Weinberg 2G, 1A, 3GB; Lukas Goldenberg 2G, 1A, 2GB, 1CT; Wesley Love 1G, 1A, 5GB, 1CT; Jonas Keusch 1G, !A, 2GB; Nate Herskowitz 1G, 1GB, 4CT; Robbie Palenzuela 1A, 3GB; Jack Dwyer 3GB, 3CT; Andres Arbelaez 13S, 13GA.

Miami Country Day 14, Palmer Trinity 2: PT: Matthew Bauer 1 goal; Lucas Ortega-Morales 1 goal; Goalie Brosnan López 26 saves (65% save percentage).

Girls’ water polo

Westminster Academy 20, Cardinal Gibbons 12: Melody Yates 3 goals; Kaitlyn Armbruster 4 goals.

Boys’ water polo

Belen Jesuit 21, Miami Country Day 7: Carlos Veccio 8 goals; Adolfo Valencia 2; Andrés Castillo 2; Antonio Franco 2; Dylan Veccio 1; Raúl Rodríguez 1; Zacary Callejas 1; André de León 1; Nelson de León 1; Jack Costello 1; Héctor Santaella 1.

Belen Jesuit 29, Barbara Goleman 2: Antonio Franco 6 goals; David González 5; Alejandro Sánchez 5; Brandon Zahn 3; Santiago Mesenguer 3; Antonio Pulverenti 2; Francisco Baella 2; Héctor Meruelo 1; Luis González 1; Jean Carlos Franco 1.

Westminster Academy 15, Cardinal Gibbons 10: Michael Mandziak 5 goals; Jimmy O’Connor 20 saves.

All County Teams

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are on the Miami Herald website.

Wrestling post-season

Email your team and/or individual district and regional tournament results to hssports@miamiherald.com.

Submit varsity

game results

For high schools in Broward and Miami Dade counties, if you have varsity game results for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com. Varsity only.

---

Roundup compiled

by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com