Dramatic comeback pushes Westminster Christian boys’ soccer into regional finals

Lucas Ruiz was starting to get a little frustrated.

While the Westminster Christian sophomore has been a key contributor this season, he felt like he was long overdue for a timely goal.

Ruiz picked the perfect time to end the drought Saturday night by tapping home the game-winner with 17 seconds left in regulation to cap a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for the Warriors over host Ransom Everglades in a Region 4-3A semifinal.

Westminster Christian (9-3-2) erased a 2-0 deficit over the final 19 minutes of the match and advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2012, which also was the last time the Warriors made it to the state final four.

Ransom Everglades (13-2-5) had made it to the regional semifinals for the first time since winning the school’s lone state title in the sport in 2016.

Westminster will next play SLAM, a 1-0 winner on Saturday over Miami Country Day, at a site to be determined Tuesday night.

“I burst into tears when I scored,” Ruiz said. “We knew the game wasn’t over and we play until we see zeroes on the board. This team has haunted us. We just wanted to come back and beat them and we had the effort. We had the momentum and we were just telling each other to not concede.”

All season long the Warriors have relied on their core of seven seniors.

Although a sophomore scored the game-winner, it was the veterans who made the comeback possible.

Just after the second-half water break, senior Alex Brijbag scored on a penalty kick moments after drawing a foul inside the 18-yard box to cut Ransom’s lead to 2-1.

Seven minutes later on a counter off a corner kick, senior Jack Butler got just enough of a shot with his left foot to push the ball past the goal line to tie the match before Ransom keeper Martin Piedrahita could stop it.

Senior goalkeeper Johnny Gleason kept the game level with a pair of quality saves as Ransom charged up field three times coming close to taking the lead on a shot by junior Dillan Kaye that drifted just wide left of the goal.

Westminster countered in the closing seconds creating enough traffic in front of Ransom’s goal to give Ruiz a window to tap home the winner.

“They have a never-die attitude and that comes from our seniors,” Westminster Christian coach Josh Kirk said. “The PK draw was pure will and that’s all heart. These kids have bought in to what we’re about and that’s to play for each other.”

The Warriors had been eliminated in the regional quarterfinals by La Salle each of the past three seasons. They returned the favor in the district semifinal round this season. On Saturday, Westminster beat Ransom for the first time in the postseason during Kirk’s eight-year tenure as coach.

The Raiders took an early lead when Rylan Sadler delivered a pinpoint cross to senior captain Danny Mendoza, a University of Chicago signee. Less than two minutes into the second half, Ransom added another on a high-arching shot from 28 yards out by junior David Pulido that was just out of Westminster goalkeeper Johnny Gleason’s reach.

But Ransom was unable to tack on a key third goal nor come up with a go-ahead goal during the final 12 minutes of the match.

“[Westminster Christian] came out and played good soccer and it’s a great result for them,” Ransom coach Dave Villano said. “I felt down to the last minute we controlled the pace of the game and created more opportunities. But we knew they would be dangerous on the counter attack and they kept coming.”