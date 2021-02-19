Freshmen propel Palmetto girls’ soccer to first regional final in a decade

Miami Palmetto’s talented freshman class continues to be at the forefront of its return to prominence in girls’ soccer.

Kyara Ormazabal, one of nine ninth-graders playing on the Panthers’ roster, keyed their latest triumph — a 3-0 victory against Coral Gables on Friday at Tropical Park in a Region 4-7A semifinal.

Ormazabal finished with a goal and an assist as Palmetto (9-2-1) advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2011.

The Panthers will next host either Weston Cypress Bay or Naples Gulf Coast on Tuesday at a site to be determined.

Palmetto also played without six starters — including four seniors and freshman goalkeeper Sami Anes.

“We’re going to push the pedal and give them a game,” said Palmetto coach Alex Castro, a former assistant at Lourdes Academy who has led the Panthers to their first regional playoff wins since 2016. “The freshmen put it all on the line today.”

Already ahead 1-0 on a goal by senior Isabella Stoffle in the 20th minute, Ormazabal added a second goal just before halftime when she lobbed a ball off a corner kick perfectly to Catherine Green, another freshman.

Green headed the ball past Cavaliers goalkeeper Chase Bagnall-Koger.

Ormazabal then made a brilliant play early in the second half by sweeping around a defender and heading in a ball off a high bounce for a third goal.

Bagnall-Koger started for regular goalkeeper Gaby Martinez, who was one of three regulars unavailable for the Cavaliers.

Gables was forced to take a more defensive approach early on withstood some early Palmetto chances.

Sophomore Carla Nunez put together two solid scoring chances for Gables late in the first half.

But Palmetto freshman defender Andrea Nunez broke up both to preserve the shutout.

Coral Gables finished 7-6 after advancing to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2017.

“I was trying to work on some things to be ready for our next game and I wasn’t liking what I was seeing from them,” Castro said. “But we came out a lot stronger in the second half.”

LOURDES CRUISES

PAST DORAL GIRLS

After losing to district rival Doral Academy in the regular season and then winning a tightly-fought contest in the district final two weeks ago, the Lourdes Bobcats might’ve even shocked themselves on Friday afternoon.

They defeated the Firebirds 5-0 in a Region 4-6A semifinal contest at Monsignor Pace High School.

“We certainly were prepared for another tough battle today, but our girls really came out and played well,” said Lourdes coach Ramiro Vengoechea. “With all of the disruption from COVID, this has been a very difficult year for everyone and these girls as well. It’s been a struggle as far as us bringing the chemistry together but we might be coming together at just the right time.”

The defending 6A state champion Bobcats will host St. Thomas Aquinas in a Region 4-6A final on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Columbus High School with a trip to the state final four on the line.

An early goal by Sofia Perez off an assist from Olivia Borrotto staked Lourdes to an early 1-0 lead and the game appeared it might be similar to the previous two, tight and down to the wire as it was still a one goal game late in the first half.

But that’s when the Bobcats broke it open.

First on a Rebecca San Pedro goal off an assist from Oliva Izquierdo 3:29 before halftime and then, with just 14 seconds left, Samantha Diaz headed in a perfect corner kick from Izquierdo to make it 3-0 at the break.

An own-goal by Doral early in the second half pretty much ended the issue before Maura Herrholz added the final goal for Lourdes with 15 minutes left.

—BILL DALEY