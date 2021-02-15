Volleyball preview: Florida’s only two-team district pits Belen against Braddock again

Braddock can’t escape Belen, at least not yet.

Throughout Florida this year, there are 32 districts for boys’ volleyball. All of them have at least three teams … except for … you guessed it … Braddock and Belen in District 30.

District 30 was also supposed to have Pinecrest and Greater Miami Academy, but both of those schools dropped out because they do not have enough boys interested in playing.

That left Belen and Braddock, alone again, naturally (apologies to songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan).

Belen has won four consecutive matches in this rivalry, eliminating the Bulldogs from the 2019 and 2018 playoffs.

Braddock, which hasn’t beaten Belen since the 2018 regular season, has a 38-9 record over the past two complete campaigns. But four of those losses were to Belen.

“This is our year,” said John-Marcos Gonzalez, Braddock’s 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter. “I feel like we will go through this time. We’re going to win.

“We will make history.”

Were it to happen, that would be a significant story for Braddock. But Gonzalez’s personal story is impressive on its own.

He arrived at Braddock as a freshman basketball player. No clue about volleyball.

As fate decided, Braddock’s assistant basketball coach at the time was Greg Villareal, who also ran the varsity volleyball program.

“He convinced me to come out for volleyball,” Gonzalez said. “He said it would improve my vertical jump.”

If anything, Gonzalez made a different kind of leap.

“I barely understood volleyball at first,” Gonzalez said. “It took a lot of work and discipline. But volleyball eventually became my sport, and basketball became my hobby.”

Gonzalez went from clueless to fearless, earning a volleyball scholarship from the nation’s third-ranked NAIA team, Campbellsville University (Kentucky).

“It’s his overall athleticism and ability to attack,” said Villareal, who is in his fifth season as Braddock’s coach. “He has also improved his passing and serve-receive.”

Villareal said this is his best team yet. The Bulldogs are adept at hitting and blocking, although new setter Michael Perez will need to develop chemistry with Gonzalez and talented freshman Lucas Perez-Malo.

The Bulldogs have good size with 6-4 junior Nicholas Mirabal, 6-2 senior Michael Williams and 6-1 junior Manuel Leon, all of whom are middle blockers.

“We’re playing pretty well,” Gonzalez said of Braddock’s preseason. “My goal since freshman year has been to win our district. I’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort.”

Braddock opens its season March 3 against North Miami Beach. Belen dots the Bulldogs’ schedule on March 16 and 23, with another matchup guaranteed in the district final.

“It’s the game everyone waits for,” Gonzalez said. “The whole season is just so we can play Belen and overcome.”

Belen, led by 5-9 junior outside hitter Gabriel Suarez, has an athletic team that is long on ball control and short on height.

As for the two-team district, Belen coach Freideman Sifontes said “it’s shocking”.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like that,” Sifontes said. “We’ve come out on top against Braddock lately, but they always push us to the limit.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Southwest, led by 6-1 senior OH Jack Hershman, is the most tradition-rich program in South Florida. Alain Suarez coached the Eagles to second place at state in 2019, and now he builds his team around Hershman, who has committed to St. Francis College in Brooklyn, N.Y.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons may have the strongest team in the state with standouts such as 5-11 junior OH Logan Keothavy; 6-4 junior OH Caden Day; 6-5 middle blocker Thiago Zamprogno; and 6-5 senior MB JC Minor.

▪ West Broward has a mother-son coaching duo with assistant Harrison Albert and his mom, head coach Beth Albert. Harrison, a West Broward graduate, played college volleyball at Rutgers, reaching the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. This year, West Broward is led by 5-9 senior libero Christian Rodriguez, who has signed to play for Belmont Abbey. Kolby Valencia, a 6-5 senior OH, is another standout.

▪ Ransom Everglades has stellar passing and serving with its three returning starters: 6-1 senior setter Nick Stone Perez, 6-0 sophomore OH Gabe Alencar and 6-3 junior OH Devonte Payton.

▪ Seniors Paul Monroe and Zack Davis lead a TERRA team that shines with its defense, passing and serve-receive.

▪ South Broward has great size with 6-5 senior Jonathan Hurst, 6-4 junior Cameron Thorne and 6-4 senior Oshane Farquharson.

▪ Chaminade is powered by 6-1 senior MB Luke Riahifar.

▪ Pine Crest is led by Enzo Sampaio, whose experience in club volleyball has helped raise his level.

▪ Monsignor Pace is led by 5-6 sophomore libero Sergio Gonzalez.