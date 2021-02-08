St. Thomas Aquinas recruit has all the tools to become next elite Alabama, NFL talent

Jason Taylor knew it when he first saw Dallas Turner up close in practice.

Turner, a 6-4, 245-pound defensive end, had all the physical tools to become an elite talent in college and perhaps one day in the NFL.

But there was more to Turner that impressed the Dolphins legend as he began coaching the 6-4, 245-pound defensive end during his senior year at St. Thomas Aquinas.

“I mean just look at the guy. He’s built like a Clydesdale,” Taylor said. “He’s got everything. He’s got the length. He’s got the power. All the physical tools, he’s got. But what separates him the most is he is super competitive. I coached him hard. He responded well to that and led us. For a kid to come in to a program like this in his first year, not be as established as others, he came out and was a leader from day one.”

Over the past two seasons, first as a junior at American Heritage and then as a senior at Aquinas, Turner posted a combined 116 tackles and 28 sacks.

After two years backing up the hype that made him an elite five-star recruit at the high school level, Turner is headed to the elite of the elites in college football after signing with the national champion Alabama Crimson Tide this past December.

“It’s going to be big shoes to fill, but I feel like I can contribute to the tradition there,” said Turner, who wore an Alabama face mask and shirt. “I feel like I can reach my full potential in that program.”

Turner, the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation in this past recruiting class and the top-ranked weakside defensive end per 247Sports.com, combined aggressiveness with the agility that may allow Alabama to use him as a versatile pass rusher up front or dropping back behind the line.

Turner was also rated the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation by ESPN.

Turner was compared to Dolphins’ defensive end and former Clemson star Shaq Lawson by 247Sports.com’s Andrew Ivins, who wrote about Turner:

“One of the most productive pass rushers to come out of South Florida in recent cycles … Launches out of his stance looking to attack … Wins hand battles, but can also simply overpower opposing tackles … Likes contact and will let the other sideline know that. Comfortable when asked to drop back into coverage and actually got snaps at safety during 7-on-7 tournaments … (Turner) has the tools and frame to start and make an impact in the SEC. Athletic profile, movement patterns and mindset suggest that the NFL will eventually come calling.”

Turner will try to earn playing time as Alabama returns redshirt junior LaBryan Ray and sophomores Justin Egoigbe, Byron Young up front and starters Will Anderson, Jaylen Moody, Christian Harris and Chris Allen at linebacker.

Plus, Turner is joined in this year’s stellar Alabama class by four-star Vero Beach edge rusher Keanu Koht.

“I will be competing against the best,” Turner said. “It’s going to be some good competition every day in practice. That’s what it’s about for me. Just get better day by day and just do what I do best. I see my attitude on the field just like those dudes who went there and went on to the NFL. I feel like I can be part of that unique group and put my name out there as well.”

CHANGING OF THE GUARD?

Southwest made some history this weekend when it edged state powerhouse South Dade to win the GMAC wrestling championship at Coral Reef High. The Eagles’ team victory snapped a 10-year streak of county titles for the Bucs.

Southwest edged South Dade in the team standings 250-239.5 and had four individual GMAC champions, five runners-up and two more wrestlers placed in the top four of their respective weight classes.

Senior Robert Dusendang defeated Miami Beach’s Aaron Lanster, 7-3 in the 126-pound division final. Senior Sebastian Melguizo won at 132 scoring a tech fall 19-3 over South Dade’s Gavin Balmeceda. Senior Brandon Moreno secured the 160 title beating Southridge’s Quiton Johnson 7-3, and junior Adrian Sans blanked Columbus’ Derrick Hart 4-0 in the 285 final.

The Eagles will next try to topple South Dade’s state championship streak of seven consecutive titles — the longest active run in the state. Southwest has 21 individual state champions all-time, but has never won a team title.

RECORD BREAKER

Westminster Academy girls’ basketball senior guard Emma Wallhoff broke the national high school record for made 3-pointers in a career. With her 561st three-pointer, Walhoff broke the previous record set by Collinsville (Texas) guard Carrie Johnson last year, according to the NFHS Record Book.

Johnson finished with 60 more made threes than Gila Bend (Ariz.) High’s Ashley Wirtzberger, who made 500 career 3-pointers from 2007-10.

Walhoff, a Southern Mississippi signee, recently led the Lions to their third consecutive district championship with a 58-21 win over Calvary Christian this past weekend.

Walhoff is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season, and her career total for triples stands at 564 heading into regionals. Walhoff has also scored 2,534 career points.