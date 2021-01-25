Jaiyah Harris-Smith helps Norland girls’ hoops win GMAC title in rematch with Miami High

In a rematch of last year’s finals, the Norland girls’ varsity basketball team beat visiting Miami High 47-27 on Friday to win the GMAC Championship.

“It feels good to once again win a GMAC championship after coming close so many times, especially against an established program in Miami High,” said Norland coach Carla Harris. “[Miami High] Coach [Sam] Boozer and his staff have those young ladies ready to play year in and year out.”

Last year Miami High won 59-53. This time it was Norland’s turn.

Harris added: “Winning the GMAC was one of our goals, but we’re a young team; so we have to get the girls to temper their emotions and remain focused on the bigger goals and that’s winning our district and hopefully a state championship.”

Harris, who played collegiately at the University of Miami, is in her 22nd season leading Norland. During that tenure, the Vikings won back-to-back state titles (2009-10) and recorded multiple state runner-up finishes.

After a slow start in the first quarter on Friday, senior point guard Jaiyah Harris-Smith sparked the Vikings (9-1) in the second quarter to build a five-point lead, 19-14, by halftime.

Ironically, Harris, when she was an assistant coach at Norland, coached Harris-Smith’s mom, Jackie Harris, also a point guard.

“Our leadership from Jaiyah is key,” Coach Harris said. “She really stayed the course, getting everybody involved. ... She’s so vocal and understands how young we are and encourages them.”

That encouragement lent itself to others getting involved. Key points from junior Jada Donaldson were instrumental in the first half lead. Key baskets in the second half by freshman Shania Swan helped extend that effort.

It also came down to defense. The Vikings defense was too much in the second half. They forced numerous turnovers to outscore Miami High 28-13.

Harris-Smith led Norland with 15 points, six assists, six rebounds. Freshman post player Ka’Zahria Johnson contributed 11 pointts, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and junior post player Emoriah Mchenry added nine points and 11 rebounds.

For the Stingarees (9-7), Janay Quinn had 10 points, and Kiara Cruz added seven points.

Norland 47, Miami High 27: NOR (9-1): Swan 4, Harris-Smith 15, Donaldson 8, Mchenry 9, K. Johnson 11. 3-ptrs: Harris-Smith 1, Donaldson 2. Assists: Harris-Smith 6. Rebounds: K. Johnson 12, Mchenry 11. Blocks: K. Johnson 3. MH (9-7): Cruz 7, Hernandez 2, Quinn 10, Wilson 6, Peterson 2. 3-ptrs: Cruz 1.

Miami High 46, Lourdes 35: The Stingarees (10-7) rebounded on Saturday with a win after Friday’s defeat to Norland in the GMAC finals. Kiara Cruz 12 points, 5 assists; Janay Quinn 11 points, 8 assists; Alex Frometa 11 points (w/ three 3-ptrs).

Play for Kay Tournament in Tampa: American Heritage 42, Tampa Plant 32: Joey Delancey 16 points, 8 rebounds; Taty Wyche 10 pts, 12 rebs; Sydney Shaw 10 pts, 6 stls; Daniella Arsonky 8 pts, 6 asts. AH (16-2); Plant (19-2).

Play for Kay Tournament in Tampa: American Heritage 71, Seffner Christian 41: Sydney Shaw 25 pts, four 3-ptrs; Joey Delancey 15 pts, 8 rebs; Leah Wyche 15 pts, 10 rebs; Daniella Arsonky 10 pts, 10 asts.

GMAC Silver Quarterfinals: Braddock 74, Carol City 53: BRD (10-6): Santos 13, O.Sanchez 12, M.Gonzalez 10, A.Sanchez 9, Torres 9, Morell 8, J.Gonzalez 4, Mirabal 4, Bensallam 3, Paz 2. CC: Wade 16, Petty 12, Pullen 10, Parks 7, Mathis 2, Pierre-Louis 2, Simmons 2, Yeboah 2. Halftime: BRD 42-23. BRD: 3-ptrs: M.Gonzalez 2, Morrel 2, Torres 2, O.Sanchez 1. Rebs: Santos 9, J Gonzalez 7, Torres 5. Asts: J.Gonzalez 4, O.Sanchez 3. Stls: A.Sanchez 3, M.Gonzalez 2, Morrel 2.

American Heritage 2, Pines Charter 0: Savanna Hydes 2 assists; Lainya DelValle 1 goal; Alexa Garcia 1 goal; Sophia Garcia shutout. AH 5-1.

TERRA 8, Braddock 0: Gabriela Delafe 1 goal; Isabela Bolivar 3 goals, 1 assist; Alexandra Ortega 4 goals, 1 assist; Andrea Labrador 3 assists; Brianna Gonzalez 3 assists.

