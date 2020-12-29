Michiyah Simmons and Ja’Leah Williams lead Blanche Ely girls to Junior OB Tourney final

In a showdown of two of the top public school programs from Miami-Dade and Broward, Blanche Ely came out of the gates firing on all cylinders early Tuesday evening.

The Tigers, the defending Class 6A state champions, blew out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 68-44 victory against previously unbeaten Miami Norland in a semifinal contest of the Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Tournament at Westminster Christian School.

Ely (4-0), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 6A and No. 5 overall (Max Preps) moves in to Wednesday’s championship game where the Tigers will square off against Miami Christian (which advanced by forfeit) at 7:30 p.m.

“Getting out to a quick start was important for us because we really haven’t had very many reps this season as this was only our fourth game,” said Ely coach Henry McNabb. “The girls are just excited to be able to start playing games again and we’re grateful for the opportunity to simply play during these difficult times of COVID. We don’t take anything for granted.”

The Tigers, who led by as many as 28, were led by Michiyah Simmons (20 points) and University of Miami commit Ja’Leah Williams (19 points). Jenessa Kelley added 16 points. Freshman Shania Swan led all Norland scorers with 16.

▪ Miami Christian advances by forfeit. Following its win against Central in the quarterfinals, the Lady Victors never had to step on the floor for their semifinal when their opponent, Western, opted not to make the trip down and play because of COVID concerns.

▪ South Broward and Cardinal Gibbons also opted out of their Wednesday morning consolation games.

GIRLS’ CONSOLATION BRACKET

▪ Miami Central 48, South Broward 44: Neither team ever led by more than eight points before the Rockets got some late scoring from Tatiana Jackson and Makayla Brown. They overcame a dominating performance by South Broward’s Jamesha Card, who scored 28 of her team’s 44 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Jackson led all scorers for Central with 13 points, and Brown had 11 points.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons 62, Somerset Silver Palms 59: Gibbons took a commanding 55-40 lead to the fourth quarter before a furious Silver Palms rally, led by Amari Hunter (30 points) fell just short. It was a two-player show for the Chiefs as Sharale McCormick and Ashleigh Battle combined for 43 points with 23 and 20, respectively.

BOYS’ CONSOLATION RESULTS

▪ Gulliver Prep. 76, North Miami 72 (OT): Amare Sanders drained an NBA-sized 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in overtime to snap a 72-72 tie and provide the Raiders (4-7) with the winning points. Sanders finished with 20 points while Jordan Bankston led the way for Gulliver with 26.

▪ Belen Jesuit 75, Palmetto 48: Belen (11-1) was led by Daniel Del Riesgo with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Girls’ basketball

▪ Krop (4-1) 55, McArthur 47: Krop won the quarterfinal game in the 6th Annual Palm Beach Shoot Out. Lindsey Weingard led the way with 24 points, 4 steals and 3 assists. Emmy Mills 11 pts, 10 reb; Lauryn Hornstein 9 pts, 7 reb; Neyida Michel 5 pts, 14 reb; Mae-Lisa Attis 4 pts; Alionna Chappel 2 pts. McArthur was led by S. Chai with 17 points and Paris Knowles with 13 points.

▪ North Miami 44, Krop 43: North Miami advanced to the title game of the tournament. Krop: Lindsey Weingard 23 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Emmy Mills 8 points, 14 rebounds; Lauryn Hornstein 6 points. NM: Kouraje Johnson 16 pts; Carla Jean 9 pts; Jenny Hilaire 7 pts.