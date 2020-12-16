Architects of Palmetto’s breakthrough season sign with Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators

A “generational talent,” a wide receiver with game-changing speed, and two defensive backs who helped turn their defense into one of the country’s best.

Palmetto’s football season didn’t end as the Panthers hoped on the high note of winning a state championship in Tallahassee.

But watching four of their best sign with the Universities of Miami and Florida on Wednesday culminated a historic season for their program.

Around family and friends at a ceremony that was held at nearby Evelyn Greer Park in Pinecrest to maintain social distancing guidelines, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor and wide receiver Brashard Smith each chose the hometown Hurricanes while cornerback Jason Marshall and safety Corey Collier picked the Gators.

“This class is a cornerstone of what we’ve tried to build since we got here to Palmetto,” Panthers coach Mike Manasco said. “They were great ambassadors of our program. They believed from day one and today showed how much they cared about their school and their coaches.”

The Panthers (5-2) advanced to their first state semifinal in school history before losing 9-3 to Kissimmee Osceola this past Saturday.

Marshall (6-2, 180 pounds), rated the No. 3 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports.com, and Collier (6-2, 170) were each vital in the Panthers’ defense allowing only 8.3 points per game this season.

Clad in Gators’ orange and blue on Wednesday morning, both shared their excitement about going to Gainesville and becoming part of a Gators’ squad which will be coming off an SEC East title next season.

“I can’t wait to get up there, put in the work and start winning some games,” Marshall said. “Coach Mullen has turned that program around and I can’t wait.”

Smith (5-9, 190), who ran for over 100 yards in four of Palmetto’s playoff games, is regarded for his sub-4.5 speed and could potentially handle kick returning duties at UM.

Taylor, a five-star defensive tackle, sat back in his chair next to his mother, Chelita Smith, and just after he signed his letter of intent said: “It’s official now.”

Wearing a retro-style Canes jacket with a white UM polo shirt underneath, Taylor should help fortify a Canes’ defense that has given up 4.77 rushing yards per attempt this season and bring solid pass rush skills as well.

“I’m excited to get on campus and work with all those coaches,” Taylor said. “Watching the Hurricanes and seeing their season turn made me pay attention more. They can put players in the league and I feel like they can do the same for me.”

Palmetto expects to have more players signing in the later period in February including defensive tackle Savion Collins and defensive end Dwight Dassaw.

