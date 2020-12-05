Cardinal Gibbons, Chaminade-Madonna and Champagnat punch tickets to state title games

Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs’ wide receiver Troy Stellato (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Clewiston Tigers during the FHSAA 4A football regional quarterfinal game on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Cardinal Gibbons High School FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Cardinal Gibbons is headed to the Class 4A championship with a statement.

The Chiefs dominated Cocoa on Friday in the 4A semifinals, pummeling the Tigers for a 45-15 win in Cocoa, to clinch a return trip to the title game after they won in 2018 and fell short last year.

Cardinal Gibbons (7-1) will face Jacksonville Bolles in the 4A championship Dec. 17 in Tallahassee.

The Chiefs, ranked No. 26 in the country by MaxPreps, scored touchdowns on their first six possessions against No. 49 Cocoa, as quarterback Brody Palhegyi threw five touchdowns, including two to star wide receiver Troy Stellato, who is orally committed to the Clemson Tigers.

Chaminade-Madonna 23, Tampa Berkeley Prep 21

Chaminade-Madonna made a final defensive stand Friday in Tampa and the Lions are now on the verge of a fourth straight state title.

Junior defensive lineman Jamaal Jackson, who’s committed to the Miami Hurricanes, ended Berkeley Prep’s final possession with a sack and No. 43 Chaminade-Madonna hung on for a two-point win the Class 3A semifinals. The Lions (8-1) advance to the 3A final for the fourth straight year and will try to win a fourth straight championship Dec. 16 against Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy in Tallahassee.

Freshman running back Davion Gause scored three touchdowns in Chaminade-Madonna’s victory, including two in the second half to give the Lions’ their necessary margin.

Champagnat Catholic 56, Seffner Christian 14

Champagnat Catholic’s romp through the Class 2A postseason continued Friday with another blowout win against Seffner Christian in the 2A semifinals in Seffner.

The Crusaders actually jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Champagnat (10-2) closed the game on a 49-0 run in Seffner to reach the state finals for the fifth straight year. Champagnat, which won the 2A title last year, will face Jacksonville University Christian for the 2A championship Dec. 16 in Tallahassee.

Champagnat, which scored five of its eight touchdowns after four fumble recoveries and a blocked punt, is averaging 55.8 points per game in the postseason and outscoring opponents 279-46.

Miami Central 40, Fort Myers Dunbar 0

Central’s region-semifinal scare in Naples last month turned out to only be a blip for the Rockets. Central regrouped Friday and blew out Dunbar in the Region 4-Class 6A championship.

The Rockets (6-1) will face Palmetto back in Miami on Friday in the 6A semifinals. Central is two wins away from defending its title as reigning 6A champion.

The No. 18 Rockets’ two future Texas A&M Aggies once again led the way. Star running back Amari Daniels ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Fort Myers, and star athlete Yulkeith Brown added five catches for 124 yards. Central’s defense also forced six turnovers in the blowout win.

Plantation American Heritage 38, Melbourne Eau Gallie 18

American Heritage erased an early 7-0 deficit in Melbourne to return to the brink of a spot in the Class 5A title game.

Star running back Mark Fletcher ran for three touchdowns and the Patriots (9-2) rallied for a lopsided win against Eau Gallie in the Region 4-5A championship.

No. 23 American Heritage returns to Plantation on Friday for the 5A semifinals. The Patriots will host Tampa Jesuit with a chance to return to the 5A final for the first time since 2017.