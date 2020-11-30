This is why the South Dade Bucs wrestling dynasty takes its place among the best

It’s a dynasty unlike any other in its genre.

The South Dade Bucs wrestling team has won seven consecutive state titles, the longest active streak in Miami-Dade or Broward (among boys’ sports).

Only the Miami Northwestern girls’ track team — with an incredible 11 state titles in a row — can eclipse the Bucs’ accomplishment. And the next-best streak is Belen’s four consecutive cross-country rings.

“Winning state is always our goal,” said Bucs coach Victor Balmeceda, the primary architect of the streak. “In 27 years of coaching, we’ve finished either first or second a total of 25 times.”

South Dade High, located in Homestead, wins without much in the way of flash.

Balmeceda has to fit his 50 athletes in a cramped wrestling room.

“Our wrestling room is sufficient,” Balmeceda said. “At least we don’t have to share the room with another sport, and we have a new mat.

“But [school administrators] gave the bigger room to the dancers. I get so mad when I see the blueprints in our principal’s office. We could’ve fit a full mat and two side strips in that bigger room.”

Balmeceda, though, realizes it could be worse.

“If we weren’t a successful program,” he said, “they would’ve turned our place into a weight room by now.”

Perhaps that collective chip on the wrestlers’ shoulders will inspire the Bucs to even more glory in the 2020-2021 season, which will culminate with the state finals March 5-6 in Kissimmee.

The Bucs return two state champs: junior Alex Couto (120 pounds) and senior Joshua Swan (152).

Senior Adrian Neco, a two-time state runner-up and a one-time fourth-place finisher, will wrestle at 145. Junior Adrian Morales, who finished fourth as a freshman and third in 2020, will compete at 106 or 113. Sophomore Cordell White (152 pounds) finished third.

To that nucleus, the Bucs have added three transfers: Sophomore Misha Arbos (state runner-up in Georgia at 126 pounds); freshman Sawyer Bartelt (182-pounder; second at state for Doral); and Jadiel Silverio (state qualifier at 160 pounds for Coral Park).

Bartelt is ranked top five in the nation in his weight class among freshmen or sophomores; and Gavin Balmeceda, Victor’s youngest son, represents a talented freshman class.

Here’s a quick look at some other top wrestling teams in Dade and Broward:

▪ The Southwest Eagles, coached by Mick Arteaga, are the biggest threat to the Bucs in Class 3A. They finished second at state last season, although they trailed the Bucs by 91 points.

Arteaga returns six state qualifiers, including two state champions: Sophomore Danny Martinez, who went 68-0 last season and is coming back from shoulder surgery; and senior Sebastian Melguizo, who is committed to Campbell University and is ranked No. 18 in the nation.

In addition, the Eagles return senior Robert Dusendang, who has twice finished fourth at state; and senior Jeremiah Mauras, who finished fifth last season.

Martinez is due back in January, in time for Southwest to continue its pursuit of South Dade.

“It’s always a chase,” Arteaga said. “South Dade has set a standard that is almost impossible to compare. They are always going to be good.

“I tell my kids not to worry about South Dade. Work on your conditioning. Correct your mistakes on technique. And make sure you’re always mentally prepared when you step on the line.”

▪ Doral, led by third-year coach Alexis DeArmis, is an emerging power in Class 3A, which is incredible due to the history of the program more than a decade ago.

“This program has dropped a couple of times,” DeArmis said.

Now, though, Doral is rolling with wrestlers such as senior Roger Arocha (fifth at state) and his brother, sophomore Brandon Arocha (sixth at state).

However, Doral is in a region that includes South Dade, Southwest, Columbus and Cypress Bay, among others.

“It’s the region of doom,” DeArmis said.

▪ Somerset, located in Pembroke Pines, finished second at state last season in Class 1A. But the big news this season is that Orlando’s Lake Highland Prep, which has won six consecutive state titles, is no longer competing in the FHSAA.

That could open the door for Somerset to win the first state title in school history — in any sport.

“We finished 60 points ahead of the third-place team,” Somerset coach Joe Blasucci said. “We return a lot of points — eight state placers.”

Somerset returns two state champs: senior Sean Concepcion and eighth-grader Bas Diaz. In addition, senior Skyler Caban won state in 2019, and senior Darian Estevez is a two-time state runner-up.

▪ Columbus is led by junior All-American Christian Guzman, who finished second at state last spring and eighth at a national meet in South Carolina in October.