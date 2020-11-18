There’s a new No. 1 in 7A as 1st tri-county football championships are fast approaching

The final week of the regular season is here for high school football in South Florida, which means the first ever tri-county championships are fast approaching.

Teams across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will make their final cases this weekend to try to make one of the six postseason brackets, and there’s movement at the top of one of the three media-run polls.

Atlantic is the new No. 1 team in Class 7A after the Eagles picked up a second blowout win Friday. Atlantic’s only loss to TRU Prep Academy, so the Eagles vault past Plantation for the top spot for now. Dwyer and South Plantation round out the top four after winning last week.

In Class 8A, Columbus reigns supreme after blowing out North Miami Beach, 35-0, on Friday. Western, meanwhile, sticks at No. 2 and Deerfield Beach sits at No. 3 after finally opening its season Saturday with a 34-0 rout of Blanche Ely. South Dade rounds out the top four after beating Coral Gables, 14-3, on Friday.

The final division rounds up all the schools normally playing in Classes 1A-6A and Killian hangs on to the top spot, followed by Dillard and Glades Central. Undefeated Hallandale joins the top four this week.

In each division, 16 teams will make the playoffs, split across two brackets. The “Gold Championships” will feature the two top-ranked teams from each county plus two at-large teams and the “Silver Championships” will feature the next two teams from each county plus two more at-large berths.

Rankings are updated every Tuesday by a panel of media members from across the Miami metropolitan area, featuring Miami Herald sports reporter David Wilson, Sun-Sentinel high school sports beat writer Adam Lichtenstein, The Palm Beach Post sports content editor Phillip Suitts, longtime Florida high school sports guru Larry Blustein, and Herald contributors Bill Daley and Dave Brousseau. Daley and Brousseau are co-chairmen of the rankings committee.

Rankings update every Tuesday and next week will be the final batch, determining the postseason brackets.

Every public school from across the three counties will be eligible, with the exceptions of Palmetto, Homestead, Miami Central, Northwestern and Edison, all of whom decided to opt into the Florida High School Athletic Association’s state series, and a handful of other independents from Miami-Dade County. Most private-school powerhouses — including reigning state champions St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and Champagnat Catholic — will not participate, instead playing for FHSAA state titles.

Here’s the penultimate batch of rankings, which only includes teams eligible for the tri-county tournaments:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Class 8A

Columbus Western Deerfield Beach South Dade Park Vista Monarch Stoneman Douglas Jupiter Palm Beach Gardens Coral Gables Boca Raton Miami Forest Hill Coral Glades Palm Beach Central West broward

Also considered: Flanagan, Coral Springs, Wellington Piper

Class 7A

Atlantic Plantation Dwyer South Plantation Blanche Ely Miramar Seminole Ridge Fort Lauderdale Royal Palm Beach American North Miami South Broward Everglades Olympic Heights Hialeah McArthur

Also considered: Miami Beach, Palm Beach Lakes

Classes 6A-1A

Killian Dillard Glades Central Hallandale North Miami Beach Carol City Coconut Creek South Miami Booker T. Washington Norland Stranahan Pahokee Suncoast Miami Springs Boynton Beach Coral Springs

Also considered: Southridge, Jackson