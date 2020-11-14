The Columbus cross-country team wins 4A state crown — its 5th title in program history

Columbus — one decade later — is back.

The Columbus Explorers, led by excellent depth throughout its lineup, won the Class 4A cross-country state championship on Saturday in Tallahassee.

It was the fifth state title for Columbus and the program’s first since winning three in a row from 2008 to 2010.

“This was a statement,” Columbus senior runner Alvaro Canarte said. “It shows our program is coming back to our winning ways.”

Columbus won by five points over Viera.

Nease finished eighth despite having the individual champion and the runner-up. Nease had no depth, however, as its next three runners finished way back, in positions 77, 80 and 82.

The Explorers, meanwhile, boasted five runners in the top 34 spots. Danny Areces, in just his fourth season as Columbus’ coach, was also pleased that there was just a 43-second gap between his top five runners.

“It’s been a process to build this program back,” said Areces, who also praised assistant coaches Eric Pino and Chris Ventura.

Columbus’ top runner on Saturday — and all season — was senior Christian Ivonnet, who finished eighth with a time of 16:05.1.

Also scoring points for Columbus: Canarte (16:17.7), who finished 13th; junior Nicholas Ivonnet (16.24.9), who finished 18th; junior Donato Scarcello (16:43.2), who finished 32nd; and senior Malcolm Brown (16.50.7), who finished 34th.

The Ivonnet brothers, who transferred from TERRA two years ago, have different styles.

“Christian goes out guns blazing,” said Pino, who was also an assistant on that 2010 title team.

“Nick goes out more controlled, and then he starts picking people off. He caught 16 runners as the race unfolded.”

At the end, Christian Ivonnet said he didn’t know Columbus had won the team title until a runner from Belen — their Miami rivals who earlier in the day won the 3A title — notified him of the slim margin.

“I was happy,” Ivonnet said. “I was like, ‘Dang, we pulled it off!”

▪ In Saturday’s Class 4A girls’ race, Coral Park junior Penelope Sosa finished fourth with a time of 18.47.1.

Bowling

▪ Krop girls (3-0) 5 Barbara Goleman 2: Lindsey Weingard (K) 153 game, 349 series; Sophia Palmeiro (K) 143 game; Kaitlyn Ramos (BG) 125, 330; Alexa Llovet 128, 319. Boys — Goleman: Ricky Richardo (BG) 189, 533; Christian Butler (BG) 171, 496.

Girls’ weightlifting

Marathon edged Coral Shores 51-50. Key West rounded out the top 3 with Gulliver finishing 4th overall. Marathon was led by Rylan Chapa, who brought home the 101-pound crown. Leading the way for Coral Shores were Kaylee Stoky (154) and Allison Woltanski (119). Key West’s top performers were Ocean Leto (129) and Danna Correa (110). D’Shandra Perry put on another spectacular show for the Gulliver Raiders to bring home their lone class title of the evening. Krysten Sanders was edged out for the 119 crown by 5 pounds.