Coral Reef senior swimmer is a regional champ as well as an aspiring theme-park designer

Dominic Bono has designs on a state swimming title and a career in illustration.

Bono, a Coral Reef senior who has committed to swim collegiately at Youngstown State in Ohio, won regional titles in the 500 freestyle and the 200 IM (individual medley) at the Class 4A meet in Orlando.

This weekend, Bono will be in Stuart, where he will face long odds to touch the wall first. But even if he falls short of his goal, Bono, 17, appears to have a bright future in what has been the other big passion in his life.

“I want to study illustration, and my goal is to work in theme park concept design,” said Bono, who has a 4.4 grade-point average weighted and a 3.4 GPA unweighted.

“When I was in the eighth grade, I went to Universal Orlando. It was so immersive that it was insane. I wanted to be a part of it, and that’s why my dream is to work for Disney or Universal.”

Candace Hilliar, who for 20 years has owned a West Kendall art studio for kids, started teaching Bono when he was four years old.

“Dominic was amazingly talented even at four,” Hilliar said. “The things he pulls from his imagination — oh my heavens.

“He draws villages that are lit up, and he does it so well that you’d like to go look inside the buildings. If anybody can design theme parks, Dominic can.”

Hilliar said discipline is the connective tissue that runs between Bono’s art and his sport.

“If you have seen him swim, he is one with the water,” she said, “and he is one with his art, too.”

Scott McKinley, who taught Bono at Coral Reef for three years, immediately recognized his student’s unique talent.

The key, McKinley said, is that Bono isn’t worried about outside art standards or opinions.

“He was the first kid I met who was focused on theme-park design as a career,” McKinley said. “I think it’s a perfect fit for him because he has an all-encompassing vision.

“When I first met him, Dominic was filling little drawing books full of a complete city or a total island. It was completely thought-out, and it went on for several pages. It was purposeful and astonishingly detailed.

“I imagine there is stiff competition in his chosen field, but I suspect he will do well because he’s inventive and creative.”

Perhaps the most amazing thing about Bono is how he finds time for his two passions. On average, he spends at least seven hours a week on art classes, projects and drawing. He puts in at least 22 hours per week on swimming.

For example, three times a week, Bono is in the water at 5 a.m. for a 90-minute swim before school starts. He puts in a two-hour afternoon swim practice six times a week, and he weight-trains every other day, with Sundays off.

All that work has paid off, according to Lou Manganiello, who has coached Bono the past five years on the Aquakids Sharks club team.

Physically, Bono, at 5-11 and 152 pounds, has big hands and big feet that allow him to grab water and kick water.

But he’s also strong mentally.

“Dominic doesn’t set limits,” Manganiello said. “All swimmers want to go fast. But some kids see a certain time, and they don’t think they can do it. Dominic doesn’t limit himself – he just goes.

“He’s a distance-swimming-oriented kid who has a lot of room for improvement because he has so much desire.”

