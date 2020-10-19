West Broward’s oh-so-close state-title tradition won’t get a chance to play out this year

From left to right, Hope Passerello, Kyle Paneque, Amber Yoder.

For seven years in a row, the West Broward Bobcats girls’ volleyball team had been eliminated from the playoffs in the same round — the regional finals, one win short of the state semifinals.

“Every fall, we say, ‘This is the year!’” West Broward coach Allison Edens said. “But it’s like a curse.”

The curse lives on this year, but for a different reason.

Becaue of the pandemic, virtually all public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have opted out of contention for a 2020 state title. Because of higher positive-test percentages for COVID-19 in South Florida, schools and their gyms have been closed, for the most part, since March.

There is hope, however, that there will be a South Florida championship of sorts between schools from Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Edens, who was a freshman when West Broward opened in 2008 and was part of the Bobcats’ first volleyball team, knows her school’s history well.

In short, the Bobcats have never made it to the state semifinals. They lost to Ferguson in 2013; Coral Reef in 2014; Ferguson in 2015 and 2016; and Southwest in each of the past three years.

The 2018 Bobcats came the closest to advancing, losing in five sets.

This year, the Bobcats would’ve had a solid foundation for state, based on the talents of four seniors — setters Hope Passerello and Kyla Paneque; outside hitter Amber Yoder; and right-side hitter Shelley Eaton — and also junior libero Katelyn Varon.

But then the pandemic happened, and the core group had its chance at state erased.

“They are disappointed — how could you not be?” said Edens, who went by the name Reddish before getting married recently. “What’s keeping them going is the theory that there will be a South Florida championship.”

Meanwhile, numerous Dade and Broward private schools will be competing for state titles this year in classes 2A through 6A.

“It’s upsetting that [private schools] have that [opportunity] and we don’t,” said Passerello, who will compete for the University of Rhode Island next year. “But I never thought about transferring. I’ve always had a thing for West Broward. I love the atmosphere, and there’s a great spirit on the team. The school is amazing.

“I always wanted to go to state, but it kept falling to ‘next year’. Hopefully, the next group can reach that goal.”

CLASS 3A LOADED

The regional playoffs begin this week, and Westminster Christian, which finished second in the state last year in Class 3A, is loaded with talent. The Warriors have won state twice in their history — in 2013 and 2016, both under current coach Julie Doan Kurenuma.

The 2020 team is led by senior Saskia Hernandez, who plays outside hitter for WC but will be a libero next year for North Carolina State. Her parents both played for the Miami Hurricanes (Henry in baseball and Sylvia in track), and her sisters Sylvia (formerly) and Priscilla (currently) are also part of the UM family.

WC senior setter Sydney Bond has committed to Rider. WC sophomore outside hitter Alyah Cadavid is only a sophomore, but she is on the rise. And WC senior libero Amanda Tesserot is getting Division I recruiting interest, including from UNLV.

But Ransom, which went 21-7 last year and reached a regional final, could give WC a run in 3A. Ransom seniors Mia Balestra and Dani Ortiz lead the way, and 6-3 junior middle blocker Juliana Williamson is on the rise. Ransom’s most recent state title came in 2013.

Also in 3A, Florida Christian, which made the regional quarterfinals last year, is led by sophomore OH Natalie Hernandez; Carrollton’s top player is senior OH Isabella Vazquez; and Westminster Academy is powered by a pair of seniors: libero Regan Happ and setter Katie Boland.

▪ Class 6A is well represented by Lourdes, Mater Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas and Doral.

▪ Archbishop McCarthy, which made it to a regional final last year, may be South Florida’s best bet in Class 5A. The Mavericks, led by new coach Omar Hoyos, have underclassmen as their top three players: led by junior OH Annika Castellano. American Heritage and Hialeah-Miami Lakes are also in this class.

▪ Traditional power Cardinal Gibbons could be South Florida’s best 4A team. Pine Crest, Gulliver (led by junior OH Kate Perez) and Monsignor Pace (led by sophomore libero Savanna Santelices) are hoping to contend.

▪ Among the public schools not playing for state this year but still hoping for a South Florida title are Palmetto (led by senior Kimiko Slazas); Coral Gables (senior libero Alanna Perez); and Monarch (senior Brynn Burgess).