Freshman leads Ransom Everglades past Chaminade-Madonna in girls’ basketball

With freshman Kathryn Serra leading the way, the Ransom Everglades girls basketball team came from behind to knock off Chaminade-Madonna 47-44 on Monday night.

Serra led all scorers with 12 points but came through on defense as well as she recorded nine steals. Junior Elanah Arnold added 11 points while Cami Lindsey and Helaina Harris had eight points each as the Raiders improved to 2-1 on the season.

MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Coral Gables 44, Reagan 21: CG – Mendez 20, Cohen 7, Rodriguez 6, Pinera 4, Arguello 3, Crabill 2, Morejon 2. RR – Perez 9, Bailey 5, Hayek 4, Pena 2, Suriel 1. 3-pointers: Mendez, Bailey. Rebounds: Cohen 8. Steals: Cruzata 8. Assists: Cruzata 5. Blocks: Cohen 7. CG: 2-0.

▪ Lourdes 81, South Miami 17: Emily Mayor 17 points, 6 assists; Giovanna Valdes 7 points, 8 rebounds; Andrea Luna 12 points, 9 rebounds.

▪ TERRA 45, Killian 37: TER – Cosomano 13, Hernandez 9, Ricklick 9, Gutierrez 8, Agudelo 3, Lopez 2, Lizardo 1; KIL – Hall 11, Beneby 10, Washington 6, Schafer 4, Bell 3, Leon 3. 3-pointers: Hall 3, Leon, Washington, Hernandez. Rebounds: Gutierrez 7; Assists: Hernandez 3. Steals: Cosomano 5. Half: TER 20-13.

▪ Hebrew Academy 46, Sheridan Hills Christian 25: HA – Katz 13, K. Wolfson 11, Ebner 9, Y. Wolfson 8, Horowitz 3, Reich 2. SH – Lenghey 14, Metcalf 8, Wright 2, Hill 1. Rebounds: K. Wolfson 12. 3 pointers: Ebner, Katz, Horowitz. HA: 1-0.

▪ Ransom Everglades 39, St. Brendan 34: Abby Sekoff 15 points, 4 assists; Elanah Arnold 13 points, Kathryn Serra 5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals. RE: 1-1.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Braddock 60, Sunset 59: BRAD — Perez 15, Torres 12, Santos 10, Lopez 8, Guzman 7, Paz 4, Chavez 2, Huggins 2. SUN — Bouza 24, Perez 12, D. Harris 9, Ramirez 5, Enriquez 4, J. Harris 3, Diaz 2. Rebounds: Santos 10. Steals: Lopez 3. Assists: Paz 8. Half: SUN 37-28.

▪ Hebrew Academy 59, Posnack 47: HA – Rubinov 24, Stein 12, Acevedo 11, Otsman 6, Itzkowitz 6. POS – Schultz 17, Vonkovski 12, Pearl 11, Sagriaonne 4, Tagore 2, Stein 1. 3-pointers: Rubinov 6, Acevedo 3, Stein. Rebounds: Stein 15. HA: 1-0.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

▪ Florida Christian 6, Monsignor Pace 0: Rachel Burke 3 goals and Carmen Rangel 2 goals. Victoria Valledor and Sofia Lantigua one assist each. GK Abby Nunez shutout, fourth of the season. FC: 4-1-1.

▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Venice 1: STA – Shay Miedema goal, Gabrielle Stewart assist. GK Megan Pellisseri 5 saves.

▪ North Miami 7, American 3: Technayda Cobyte 5 goals, 1 assist; Alexis Megane 2 goals. Tania Lubin 3 assists.

▪ Doral 1, Ransom Everglades 0: Preston Edmunds 9 saves.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons 2, Venice 1: CG – Sydney Polivka goal, assist. Gianna Mitchell, goal, the game winner in 74th minute off Polivka’s assist. CG: 3-1.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Ransom Everglades 1, Gulliver Prep. 0: Danny Mendoza game-winning goal.