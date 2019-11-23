Aquinas shakes off slow start vs Atlantic to reach sixth consecutive state semifinal

Derek Wingo helped the St. Thomas Aquinas defense pitch a shutout against Delray Atlantic in the Region 4-7A finals. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

For a change, it wasn’t quite the blowout everyone is accustomed to when it comes to St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Raiders, undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today, had been blowing most of their opponents out all season including first- and second-round playoff wins over South Broward and Plantation.

But the Eagles of Delray Beach Atlantic offered up a little bit of resistance on Friday night before St. Thomas eventually pulled away from a 7-0 halftime lead in the second half to win the Region 4-7A final 26-0 at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

The Raiders (12-0) move on to their sixth consecutive state semifinal next Friday where they will host Venice in the 7A state semi at Piccolo Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The game will mark the fourth straight state semifinal meeting between the two teams, Aquinas having won two of the previous three.

“Our defense played an exceptional game tonight but there was plenty of room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball and special teams,” said Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott. “Overall we’re grateful for the win and blessed to be back in the state semifinals again. Our history against Venice over the past few years has been interesting to say the least. They are a formidable opponent and we fully expect them to come in here and present a challenge next week.”

Quarterback Zion Turner and Georgia commit Marcus Rosemy led the way for the Raiders as they hooked up on a pair of touchdown passes, the first a 27 yarder just one minute before halftime that broke a scoreless tie.

It appeared Atlantic (8-4) had come right back to tie the game when Tyler Burke returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score but the return was nullified by a penalty.

Turner and Rosemy hooked up again early in the third quarter for a 33-yard score before linebacker Derek Wingo recorded a sack in the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0. William Vold added a field goal early in the fourth before Turner wrapped up the scoring with a 9-yard score on a quarterback keeper with a little more than two minutes left.