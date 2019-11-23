Champagnat showcases its dominance in rout of Moore Haven to reach Class 2A state semis

The Lions head coach Hector Clavijo, III looks on as Champagnat Lions play North Florida Christian Eagles in the Florida High School Athletic Association State Chapionships Class 2A at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday, December 7, 2018. ALDIAZ

Just how much separation is there between Champagnat Catholic and the rest of Class 2A? The answer in the south end of the state came in to clear focus on Friday night.

The host Lions scored early and often in their Region 4-2A final against Moore Haven as the Terriers offered up very little resistance and Champagnat rolled to the 42-0 victory at Curtis Park.

The Lions (8-3), advance to next Friday’s 2A state semifinal where they will host Seffner Christian at Curtis Park at 7:30 p.m. They will be looking to punch their fourth consecutive trip to the state final.

“Just a good job of coming out and taking care of business on both sides of the ball tonight,” said Champagnat head coach Hector Clavijo. “We know we’ve got things rolling right now but the kids are doing a good job of just staying focused from week to week without worrying about anything beyond the next opponent. It’s on to Seffner Christian.”

The Lions enjoyed a host of standout performances on Friday. Receiver Johnquai Lewis had two touchdown receptions and 120 yards receiving along. Malcolm Colson (2 rushing touchdowns), Donovan Jones (120 yard rushing, one TD) and quarterback Rylie Aguila, who threw for more than 300 yards, also had big nights.

On defense, linebackers Jonathan Nesbit and Jesus Machado led the way. Nesbit finished with two sacks and an interception while Machado recorded 19 tackles, four for loss.

Leading 28-0 at the half, Champy’s James Herard reeled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Aguila four minutes into the second half to get the running clock going.