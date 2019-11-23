Chaminade-Madonna blanks Calvary Christian to reach Class 3A state semifinals

Thaddius Franklin Jr., from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, attends High School Football Media Day at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, August 3, 2019. mocner@miamiherald.com

They had to settle for being a No. 2 seed and travel to play their 3A regional final.

None of that mattered to the Chaminade-Madonna Lions on Friday night.

The two-time defending state champions demonstrated why they are the two-time defending champs as they buried the No. 1 seed, Calvary Christian 35-0 at the Eagles home stadium in North Fort Lauderdale.

Chaminade (10-2) will look for a fourth consecutive trip to the state championship game next Friday when the Lions host Clearwater Central Catholic in a 3A state semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The game will be a rematch from last year, a game the Lions won 16-0 in Clearwater.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Running back Thaddius Franklin and wide receiver Elijah Canion led the way for the Lions as Franklin ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns while Canion was on the receiving end of touchdown passes of 27 and 5 yards.

Jonathan Harris wrapped up the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to get the running clock going.