Jessica Becker leads the Mourning girls’ high school basketball team to victory

Jessica Becker led the Mourning girls’ high school basketball team past Reagan 28-26.

Becker had 15 points, 6 steals and 2 blocks. Also helping the team was Roshawnda Davis with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

▪ Lourdes 69, Mater Academy 15: Madison Porras 19 pts, 5 3-pointers; Emily Mayor 19 pts, 5 3-pointers; Andrea Luna 10 pts, 12 rebounds

▪ Lourdes 80, Doral Academy 49: Julia Vazquez 22 pts., 5 steals; Alicia Pagliery 14 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Madison Porras 25 pts, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.

▪ Gulliver Prep.83, Doral Academy 56: Sanders 27, Haymore 22, Doctor 15, Aguilera 14, Delgado 5. Half: GP 38-34.

▪ Somerset Academy South Homestead 37, Colonial Christian 27: Chantal Cruz, 9 points; Rachel Ulysse 4 points; Leanna Pabst 9 points: Arawin Recio 12 points.

▪ Miami Country Day School 60, Nova 23: MCDS S. Shaw 12, E. Theodule 9, C. Gonzalez 2, A. Daley 10, G. Corbitt 9, O. Delancy 5, K. Nelms 11, C. Martin 2. Nova: K. Butler 6, S. McGill 2, J. Mars 2, J. Delancy 10, T. Delancy 3. MCDS 1-0.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Krop 76, Norland 73 (OT): KR – Joseph 25, Civil 15, Sterling 10, Amar 10, Reid 10. Rebounds: Joseph 11.

▪ Doral 56, Mater Lakes 48: DOR: Carter 22, Mercado 10, K. Johnson 9, J. Johnson 8, Bujan 7; ML: Anthony 19, Jamai 10, Jason 10, Chris 3, Sean 3, Dominic 2, Ayo 1. 3-pointers: Anthony 3, Carter 2, Jason 2, Bujan, Jamai, Mercado, Sean– Half: DOR 26-24.

▪ Palmer Trinity 63, Everglades Prep 18: PT – Waldman 16, McCray 7, Rodz 7, Azcuy 7, Friedland 5. EP – Thompson 9, Self 3, Chandler 3, Christidis 3. Half: PT 31-12. 3-pointers: Waldman 3, Friedland, McCray, Rodz, Thompson, Christidis, Chandler. Rebounds: Waldman 9. Steals: Robertson 4. Assists: James 4, Young 4.

Varela Viper Preseason Classic

▪ Sunset 61, Varela 41: SUN – Ramirez 21, Bouza 16, D. Harris 10, Perez 9, J. Harris 2, Vilchez 2, Diaz 1. Rebounds: D. Harris 10. Steals: Bouza 10.

Braddock Preseason Tipoff Classic

▪ Homestead 75, Somerset Silver Palms 64

▪ Braddock 59, Killian 47.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Miami Country Day 5, I-Mater Prep 1: MCD – Erik Pantin, 2 goals, 1 assist; Enzo Lagrasse 2 goals, Marcel Pantin 1 goal. MCD: 1-2.

▪ Miami Country Day 3, Palm Beach Benjamin 0: Erik Pantin 2 goals, Pedro Levi 1 goal. Julian Kahan and Josef Frenkel 1 assist each. GK Joseph Bassett shutout. MCD: 2-2

▪ Krop 3, Ferguson 2: Martin Chmielewski, Juan Diego Santana and Lucas Lemes one goal each. KR: 3-1

▪ Terra 2, Killian 1: Cristian Pérez 1 goal, Marco Delellis 1 goal, Sergio Berben 1 assist, Jaden Silveira 1 assist. Terra (6-0).

▪ Palmer Trinity School 1, Columbus 1: Eduardo Franceschi 1 goal, Sebastian Poulin 1 assist.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

▪ Krop 5, Hialeah Gardens 0: Allison Ratner 2 goals, Mai-Lisa Atis, Chloe Pomeranc and Natalia Gomez 1 goal each.

▪ Florida Christian 3, Marathon 0: Annabelle Aquila, Abby Nunez and Rachel Burke one goal each. GK Nunez shutout. FC: 3-1-1

▪ St. Brendan 3, Key West 0: Emi Rincon, Olivia Lorenzo and Francesca Alayon-Borrero one goal each. GK Christal Padron shutout. STB: 4-0.

▪ Doral Academy 1, Ransom Everglades 0: With 5 starters out for various reasons, the Raiders (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Mather Davidson had her best game of the season working hard to control the middle and Preston Edmunds recorded 9 saves in the defeat.