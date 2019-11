Lindsay Gould and Grace Burke lead Ransom girls’ soccer; Riviera Prep boys also win 

The Ransom Everglades girls’ soccer team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 9-1 rout of Monsigor Pace on Tuesday night.

Seven different players got in the scoring column led by Lindsay Gould and Grace Burke, who had two goals each. Gould also had two assists.

Senior goalkeeper Preston Edmunds, blocked a PK and then later in the game scored a goal as well. Mather Davidson, Madison Munroe, Lauren Howard and Talia Berler also had one goal each for the Lady Raiders.

▪ South Plantation 8, Hallandale 0: Aysia Cobb, Amayha Cobb, India Rosiere and Olivia Tucker one goal each. Nicole McGowan 2 assists. GK Grace Schwab shutout.

▪ Lourdes 5, Westminster Christian 0: Mia Atrio 4 goals, Mia Briones 1 goal, 2 assists, Coco Aguilar and Sammy Diaz 1 assist each. GK Mia Alexander shutout. LOU: 2-0.

▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Divine Savior 0: Carmen Del Valle 3 goals, Georgia Maelueg 2 goals, Natalie Bellande, Daniela Carbajales and Jessica Leathe 1 goal each.

▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Monarch 0: Brook Sanfilippo 3 goals 2 assists; Shay Miedema 2 goals 2 assists and Gabrielle Stewart 2 goals, 1 assist; Isabella Estrada goal, Milan Pierre-Jerome 2 assists, Isabella Kleva assist. GKs Alex Capintero and Megan Pellissery combined shutout. STA: 3-0.

▪ Miami Beach 8, South Miami 0: Giuli Barchine 4 goals, Lara Munoz 1 goal and 1 assist, Isa Pirela 2 goals and Vicky Powell 1 goal and 1 assist.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Riviera Prep 3, Miami Christian 0: Gabriel Anez, 3-goal hat trick, GK Alejandro Ortega recorded shutout.

▪ Riviera Prep 4, Archbishop Carrol 3: Gabriel Anez 4 goals.

▪ TERRA 2, Belen 1: Luis Fernandez Valle and Gavin Dawson 1 goal each. TER: 5-0.

▪ Doral 5, MAST Academy 2: Goals: Enzo Traini and Jaydon Rodriguez 2 goals each, Matias Cavallo goal. DOR: 4-0.

▪ University School 6, Gulliver Prep 0: Sebastian Baredes 3-goal hat trick. Joel Castellanos and Sebastian “Nino” Smith one goal each. GK Simon Mertnoff shutout, fourth of season. US: 5-0.

▪ Columbus 2, Braddock 0: Daniel Gomez and Santiago Beunza one goal each. GK Nikolas Leibkuchler shutout.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Coral Gables 53, Coral Park 9: CG – Cohen 19, Mendez 16, Cruzata 9, Viciedo 4, Arguello 2, Morejon 2, Rodriguez 1. CP – Roberts 4, Hurtado 2, Robeyo 2, Martinez 1. 3-pointers: Cruzata, Roberts. Rebounds: Cohen 11. Steals: Cruzata 8. Assists: Cruzata 5. Blocks: Cohen 10.

▪ Somerset Academy Silver Palms 26, iMater Charter 22: SAS: Cruz 7, Ulysse 6, Pabst 6, Recio 5.

▪ TERRA 51, Jackson 17: TER – Lizardo 5, Vazquez 4, Hernandez 6, Holthaus 9, Lopez 4, Mack 2, Gutierrez 2, Ricklick 8, Agudelo 2, Mayorca 5, Morales 2; JAX: Graham 12, Jones, 4, Williams 1. 3-pointers: Graham 3, Lizardo, Hernandez, Holthaus, Mayorca. Rebounds: Gutierrez 5; Steals: Holthaus 4. TER: 2-0.

▪ Krop 81, Hialeah Gardens 29: Hornstein 26, Weingard 20, Walker 16. Assists: Weingard 12, Rebounds: Walker, Mills 7. Steals: Weingard 4. 3-pointers: Hornstein 3, Weingard 2, Knowles, Francis. KR: 1-0.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Palmer Trinity 49, Katz Yeshiva 38: PT – Waldman 13, Young 9, Friedland 6, Thomas 6; KY – Noah 10, Brendan 8, Jonathan 7. Half: PT 32-17. 3-pointers: Noah 2, Brendan, Ikey, Waldman, Robertson; Rebounds: James 5. Steals: Friedland 2; Assists: Friedland 4.

▪ Viper Classic Pre-Season Tournament: Sunset 67, South Dade 35: SUN – Bouza 18, Perez 13, Diaz 13, J. Harris 13, Ramirez 5, D. Harris 5, Machado 2, Enriquez 1. Rebounds: D. Harris 10.