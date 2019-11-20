Lourdes soccer player Atrio signs with Miami Hurricanes

With the NCAA opening up an early signing window last week, Lourdes star soccer player Mia Atrio jumped right through it.

With multiple offers from many major schools, Atrio decided she will stay in town as she signed up to take her soccer talents to the University of Miami.

“I’m super excited to play soccer for the Hurricanes,” Atrio said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Atrio has a total of 70 goals through her first three seasons along with 38 assists and is the highest-scoring player during the past seven years for a program that produces a ton of soccer talent each year. She also helped lead the Bobcats to a first state title two seasons ago when they knocked off Oviedo 1-0 in the 5A title game.

“Mia is a special player who has brought so much to our team and this program,” Lourdes head coach Ramiro Vengoechea said. “She deserves all the good things that are in store for her in her future. We’re looking forward to getting her for one more season, and then I’m sure she will make the Hurricanes that much better of a program.”

OTHER SIGNINGS

▪ Two Hialeah baseball pitchers signed to play college baseball. Right-hander Erick Andujar signed with Florida Memorial University while lefty Joseph Delgado will attend Palm Beach College.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Norland Tip Off classic: Krop 75, Carol City 55: KR – Justin Reid 27 pts, 10 rebounds; Elijah Sterling 16 pts, 8 rebounds; Tyson Slava 14 pts, 10 assists• American 61, Jackson 49: Caron Wade (MVP), 20 pts, Dakhari Nimmons 9 pts, Max Moratinos 11 pts, 8 rebounds.

▪ Palmer Trinity 57, Mourning 22: PT – Montes 14, Leon 10, Deleon 8, Lahoud 6, Martinez 6, Brand 3, Kaplan 3, Veloso 3, Lindsay 2, Porto 2. Half: PT 30-7. 3-pointers: Montes 2, Leon 2, Deleon 2, Martinez, Veloso, Kaplan. Rebounds: Porto 7. Steals: Leon 8; Assists: Leon 3, Montes 3.

▪ Killian 74, Homestead 70 OT

▪ Chaminade-Madonna 57, Miami Beach 37: CM – Merracado 23, Bradley 16; MB: Demetriades 17, Bethel 10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

▪ Gulliver Prep 59, St. Brendan 31: Aguilera 21, Doctor 17, Haymore 7, Sanders 7, Lopez 4, Santoro 3. Half: GP 45-10. GP: 2-0.

▪ LaSalle 57, Somerset 29: LAS: Sol 13, Corvalan 11, M. Scheuerle 10, Martinez 7, Burgoyne 5, Acosta 3, Nation 2, C. Scheuerle 2, Davis 2, Hernandez 2. SOM: Deborch 14, Alexis 9, Chella 4, Nina 2. Half: LAS 35-13. Assists: Hernandez 5. Rebounds: Martinez 8. Steals: Corvalan 3. 3-pointers: Deborch 3, Corvalan 3, Alexis 2, Sol, Burgoyne, Acosta.

BOYS’ SOCCER

▪ Palmer Trinity 8, Coral Shores 0: Gustavo DaSilva 3 goals, Andres Montana 2 goals, Ezequiel Cutin goal, assist, Franco Sluman goal, 2 assists, Oscar Anzola, Hermo Lopez, Dylan Lopez and Enzo Engel 1 goal each. GK Luis Colementor 3 saves, Cristian Lopez 2 saves.

▪ Ransom Everglades 1, Killian 0: Nick Golberg lone goal. Joe Gross assist. GK Jasper Broad and Walker White combined shutout.

▪ Westminster Christian 3, Miami Beach 2: WC – Breno Goncalves, Jack Butler and Matias Zuniga one goal each. Matias Gutierrez 2 assists, Munir Reyes assist. WC: 1-1-2.

▪ Palmetto 2. Coral Park 0: Peekay Stoffle and David Lozano on goal each. Justin Hale and Lucas Sowma one assist each. Lucas Sowma and Max Juarez combined shutout.

▪ Palmetto 4, South Miami 2: Peekay Stoffle, David Lozano and Andrew Castro one goal each. Nick Pukall and David Lozano on assist each.

▪ Palmetto 8, American 0: Peekay Stoffle, David Lozano and Jose Delgado 2 goals each. Jackson Menachem and Henry Cutolo one goal each. Peekay Stoffle 2 assists. Andrew Castro, Bautista Ortega, Sebastian Cardozo, Jose Delgado, David Lozano and Henry Cutolo one assist each. Lucas Sowma and Max Juarez combined shuout.

▪ Palmetto 2, Gulliver Prep. 1: Peekay Stoffle and Jackson Menachem one goal each. Peekay Stoffle assist

GIRLS’ SOCCER

▪ Miami Springs 7, TERRA 1: Gabi Cimino 4 goals, Jasmine Romay 2 goals, Layfaty Ubeda goal; Ashley Romay 4 assists, Suliana Escoto assist. MS: 3-0